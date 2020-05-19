PayPal: New Economy Winner on a Roll

PayPal (PYPL) stock is on a roll, rising from under $90 in the depths of the coronavirus crisis to nearly $150 per share this week. There is real substance to the rise. May 1st was the biggest day in the company's history for transaction volume, for both PayPal and Venmo. In this article, I'm going to explain why PayPal has risen so much and why the stock has the potential to rise even more.

Cash has its place in society and is most popular among the working class (who often work for tips) and the upper class (business owners), but is less commonly used by those in the middle class. As such, the cash in circulation in the US (and outside the US) continues to rise. Checks, however, have no place in the 21st-century economy. We may view the coronavirus crisis as the nail in the coffin of the old system of businesses and consumers using paper checks. Hence, there were a record number of transactions for PayPal earlier this month. PayPal stock has been rapidly rising since the paradigm shift became clear in the company's last earnings call.

Said Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal, during the May 7th conference call:

Our net new actives hit record highs in April, surging over a 140% from January and February levels, averaging approximately 250,000 net new active accounts per day. For the month of April, we added an all-time record of 7.4 million net new customers. I don't want to lose sight of the fact that we also had a record Q1 adding 10 million net new accounts, but that will pale in comparison to the 15 million to 20 million net new active accounts we anticipate adding in Q2. And last but certainly not least, in April, our revenues grew by 20% on an FX-neutral basis, including record revenue growth of 35% in our PayPal checkout experiences.

These numbers are hard to ignore for a company the size of PayPal. PayPal is a global business, and recent catalysts have created societal changes on a global scale that are favorable to its business. PayPal similarly was able to raise money at rock-bottom rates, which it can use to buy back stock, expand the business, or both. Notably, the company was able to sell bonds with a 30-year term for 3.25 percent. With growth at 20 percent and borrowing cost at a 2-3 percent weighted average, the world is on PayPal's side. What's common in these types of scenarios is for investors to initially underreact to changing circumstances.

The Post-Earnings Announcement Drift Effect (PEAD)

Academic research has long held that stocks that report positive earnings and revenue surprises tend to continue rising in the weeks and months following the announcement. The basic thesis is that Wall Street analysts and investors are slow to react to changing fundamentals, causing stocks to underreact on average after earnings announcements, both to positive and negative surprises. Here's a graph, for those so inclined. The top line on the chart is companies that outperform on earnings, revenue, and other financial metrics like margins, while the bottom line is those that do worse.

Source: Quantpedia

This effect is related to several related price anomalies, such as time-series momentum, relative momentum, and the disposition effect. PayPal is currently displaying all of these momentum indicators at once. The stock has time-series momentum because it's up big since the bottom in March. The stock has relative momentum because it's up more than the market - and the Nasdaq for the year. PEAD I already explained, and the disposition effect is connected to momentum (see here for the most-owned stocks on Robinhood). While PayPal isn't guaranteed to rise, it's a pretty good bet. As such, I'm making PayPal my top stock pick for 2020. Micron (MU) was last year's pick, although I made it much earlier in the year.

Conclusion

PayPal has several well-known asset pricing anomalies in its favor at the moment. I see asymmetric upside for the stock in the new economy. The Robinhood crowd will pile into airlines and cruise stocks, and I'll put my money into companies that are making money, growing revenues, and in a strong financial position that's getting even better. I'm long PayPal, and you should consider it too.

Did you enjoy this article? Follow me for future research updates!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.