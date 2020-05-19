Deciphera Receives FDA Approval for GIST Therapy

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) reported that it has received an early FDA approval for Qinlock for treating patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). The treatment is specifically targeted at patients who did not response to at least three previous treatments. The FDA approval came around three months earlier than anticipated. This is the first FDA nod for the company.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stated that Qinlock is a kinase inhibitor. The drug candidate was given a breakthrough therapy designation, Priority Review tag as well as fast track tag. The New Drug Application or NDA for the drug was also assessed under the real-time oncology review (RTOR) pilot programme. The company used the data from its pivotal Phase 3 INVICTUS study for supporting its application.

The INVICTUS Phase 3 clinical study was a randomized, placebo controlled, double blind international trial and was designed to test the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of ripretinib compared to placebo. The trial involved 129 patients suffering from advanced GIST and their previous therapies have included at least imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib. The primary endpoint of the study was improvement in Progression Free Survival as measured by blinded independent central radiologic review using modified Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) version 1.1.

The drug candidate ripretinib showed a median PFS of 6.3 months or 27.6 weeks compared to 1.0 month or 4.1 weeks PFS for the placebo arm. It also significantly contained the risk of disease progression or death by 85% compared to placebo. The secondary endpoint consisted of Objective Response Rate or ORR. This endpoint was determined by blinded central radiologic review using modified RECIST version 1.1. The drug candidate showed an ORR of 9.4 percent in comparison to 0 percent for placebo and thus was not statistically significant.

The drug was found to be generally well tolerated. Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera said “The data from INVICTUS reinforce our belief that ripretinib has the potential to transform the treatment of GIST, and our focus now turns to working closely with the FDA as they evaluate ripretinib for those patients with GIST who, having failed all currently approved therapies, are in desperate need of a treatment option.” Deciphera used “switch control” technology for developing this therapy.

The company stated that the list price of the drug for a 30 day supply would be $32,000. The drug will be commercially available in the United States by next week. Deciphera plans to file for the European Union review of the drug during the second half of this year. The company recently reported its first quarter results and provided business updates. Deciphera is also working on Rebastinib for treating ovarian and endometrial cancers. Its Part 2 of the Phase 1b/2 study of the drug candidate in combination with paclitaxel advanced into the second stage of the Simon two-stage design.

The company had $691.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31. 2020. Its research and development expenses for the quarter stood at $51.4 million, up from $35.8 million it had spent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were reported at $23.9 million, compared to $13.2 million for the same period in the previous year.

Deciphera incurred a net loss of $72.8 million for the first quarter. On per share basis, the figure was reported at $1.36. the company had suffered a net loss of $47.4 million or $1.25 per share for the corresponding quarter of 2019.

ChemoCentryx Reports Below Par Rare Kidney Disorder Data

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) reported disappointing data from its Phase 2 clinical trial LUMINA-1. The drug candidate failed to show sufficient difference from placebo in reducing proteinuria at week 12. The company stated that it has decided to terminate development for the indication. ChemoCentryx is collaborating with Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma for developing the drug candidate.

LMINA-1 was a Phase II dose ranging trial and involved 46 patients. The trial was designed to assess the potential of CCX140 in treating primary Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis or FSGS. After 12 weeks of blinded treatment, the drug candidate did not show a meaningful reduction in proteinuria relative to the control group. Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx said, “With the CCR2 inhibitor CCX140 we desired to help people with FSGS.

CCX140 is an orally-administered inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2. The drug candidate has been evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in patients suffering from diabetic nephropathy. The treatment had shown statistically significant reduction in proteinuria.

Moderna Stock Soars on COVID 19 Data News

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) reported positive data for its COVID 19 vaccine candidate. The data is from eight people who were part of the safety trial initiated in March this year. The trial consists of 45 volunteers and was conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The vaccine appeared to show a dose response, implying that the people administered with higher doses showed higher level of antibodies. The vaccine was also found to be safe and well tolerated by the participants.

The results obtained from eight patients showed that they developed neutralizing antibodies, on par with levels seen in patients who had recovered from COVID 19. Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said, “We are investing to scale up manufacturing so we can maximize the number of doses we can produce to help protect as many people as we can from SARS-CoV-2.” Earlier this month, the vaccine candidate was given the Fast Track label to speed up the process. The company anticipates that it will start a larger late stage trial in July.

The drug candidate mRNA-1273 has also been a part of a viral challenge study in mice conducted in collaboration with NIAID. The company stated that currently the Immunogenicity data are available for the 25 µg and 100 µg dose level (ages 18-55) after two doses (day 43) and at the 250 µg level (ages 18-55) after one dose (day 29). All participants ages 18-55 (n=15 per cohort) across all three dose levels seroconverted by day 15 after a single dose. At day 43, two weeks following the second dose, the 25 µg dose level showed binding antibodies at the levels seen in convalescent sera while 100 µg dose level (n=10) showed binding antibodies at a significantly higher levels than the ones seen in convalescent sera.

Currently, neutralizing antibody data are available only for the first four participants in each of the 25 µg and 100 µg dose level cohorts and the samples are not yet available for the remaining subjects. Based on the interim Phase 1 data, the Moderna-led Phase 2 study will be amended to study two dose levels, 50 µg and 100 µg. The study will aim to select the dosage for pivotal study.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.