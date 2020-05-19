Competitive position and customer retention, with 73% ($3.3bn) of 2020 revenue already contracted. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, NOW is positioned with an expected 97% recurring revenue.

Investment Thesis

We recommend a Buy for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). With a target price of $370.19, the upside potential is driven by:

1) Long-term growth due to secular trends in digital transformation and migration to cloud computing. Top line is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% to 30% through 2024. In addition, the Information Technology Services Management (ITSM) market will hit ~10.5bn in 2024 with NOW's share at ~45% compared to 2017’s ~35%.

2) Competitive position and customer retention, with 73% ($3.3bn) of 2020 revenue already contracted. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, NOW is positioned with an expected 97% recurring revenue.

3) Expansion in customer relationship and partnerships, with FedRAMP certification and advancement in partner ecosystems with system integrators such as Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Computer Sciences Corp.

4) Healthy revenue growth and profitability despite valuation, with Rule of 40 of 58%. ServiceNow’s accrual ratio indicates strong conversion of profit to free cash flow, which is positive for the company. Underlying earnings potential is better than the current statutory bottom line the company generates. With the positive profit despite losing money last year, NOW is expected to decrease marketing expenses and increase margins.

Downsides include operating in a highly competitive market, reliance on network partners and stock price correction due to the security being part of an overvalued sub-industry within the IT sector. However, no other company replicates NOW’s workflow platform and is expected to experience high growth.

FY2020 Guidance Update

ServiceNow posted strong Q1FY2020 results, beating guidance and consensus, with positive guidance for a subscription revenue growth of about 29% to 30% for the full year. The CEO stated that $7tn will be invested in making work digital by 2023.

Historically, IT spending indicates that an economic downturn will catalyze adoption of NOW’s workflow platform as enterprises look to cut costs through workflow automation.

Source: Image created by author with data from FactSet

Sub –Industry Outlook: Systems Software

Growth is expected as companies shift and upgrade on data center infrastructure. Systems software spending will be positively impacted by the high growth in digital transformation, which is expected to strengthen offerings in cloud and security software. In addition, the systems software sub-industry will benefit from increased M&A activities in the IT industry, as many firms have been positioning themselves in offering multiple comprehensive services, such as a ‘one-stop shop.’ Software revenue will experience a CAGR of 7% throughout 2021 with an 18% gain from subscriptions, which reflects a shift to cloud offerings (Source: IDC).

Catalyst: Long-Term Growth Due to Secular Trends and Relevance

ServiceNow’s sustainable growth is driven by digital transformation and migration to cloud computing. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has dramatically accelerated the revolution as work-from-home resulted in a greater need and demand for cloud computing and virtual integration of corporate ‘workflow.’ NOW is expected to target a total addressable market (TAM) that is estimated to be $110bn, as it provides a differentiated workflow platform. The company is expecting a 27% subscription growth and a revenue growth of 29% to 30% in the next two years. We are forecasting NOW to grow its revenue at a CAGR of about 26% to 30% until 2024.

Furthermore, NOW’s position in the Information Technology Services Management (ITSM) market is expected to remain strong against legacy competitors such as the former ITSM market share leader BMC Software (acquired by private equity firm KKR). In 2017, the ITSM market stood at $3.4bn with NOW’s share at ~35%. The firm’s annual growth in the ITSM is forecasted to expand 16% to 19%, as the market hits ~$10.5bn in 2024 with NOW’s share at ~45% (Source: CFRA). ITSM software allows digitizing and automating any specified workflow, in addition to software cognition techniques such as machine & deep learning that fuel workflow digitization and automation. As more data-trained cognition is added to the workflow-based software, more tangible and efficient ROI is expected to be produced versus applications such as Enterprise Resource Management (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Human Capital Management (HCM).

Catalyst: Competitive Advantage and Customer Retention

With the rising relevance in customers’ IT spending and a greater need in guidance handling their IT infrastructure, NOW has been experiencing an increase in revenue from winning new customers. This will reduce Sales & Marketing expense as a percentage of revenue than many of its SaaS peers (will result in a higher bottom-line growth). In addition, the company is implementing the ‘traditional tech strategic plan’ of ‘land and expand’ as it grows by gaining new customers and by upselling additional services to existing clients. Although the pandemic has shortened expectations of FY2020, NOW stood with 97% recurring revenue for Q1FY2020 and is expected to maintain 94% recurring revenue with $3.3bn or 73% of 2020 revenue already contracted. Lastly, the disparate competition allows NOW to gain significant market share as it is the only non-legacy firm that provides ITSM and emerging products – a new class of enterprise software because it essentially positions across all software assets and combines the efficiencies altogether.

Source: Image created by author with Company data

Catalyst: Scalability and Expansion

The company is expanding into various industry verticals with industry-specific workflows including finance and telecom, as well as within federal, state and local governments. For instance, the firm received US government Fed RAMP High Impact Provisional Authority to Operate certification in 2019. The certification allows federal agencies to accelerate in contracting with ServiceNow. This makes NOW the third ever SaaS vendor to be given the FedRAMP certification. The receival may be due to NOW’s IT asset management (ITAM) deal with the US Department Veterans Affair, which is also the largest ITAM deal made. In addition, NOW is advancing its partner ecosystem with systems integrators such as Accenture and Computer Sciences Corp. The firm is also collaborating with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in efforts to discharge implementation tasks and extend its sales reach. Historically, IT spending indicates that an economic downturn will catalyze adoption of NOW’s workflow platform as enterprises look to cut costs through workflow automation.

Source: Image created by author with Company data

Catalyst: Free Cash Flow and Analyst Intake

NOW has seen top line grow at a rate of above 30% in 2018 and 2019 with bottom line slowly increasing from the negative. In the past, NOW was proactive in doubling down on marketing expenses to drive revenue growth and generate scalability, which is normal with SaaS companies. With high customer retention and a strong competitive advantage, NOW is expected to see a faster decline in marketing expenses than many of its SaaS peers. Rule of 40, which is an industry metric for software companies, sidesteps the valuation depiction for high-growth companies that do not show profitability and requires both revenue growth and profitability (FCF margin) to be at least 40%. NOW’s growth and profitability are deemed healthy: Rev. Growth (34%) + FCF Margin (24%) = 58%.

Source: Image created by author with Company data

Relative Valuation

Source: Image created by author with data from FactSet

Many software stocks within the information technology have showcased high growth in earnings and price. Although the companies above are not direct competitors of ServiceNow, the company showcases solid consistency in valuation.

Financial Health

Source: Image created by author with data from FactSet

As a high-growth company, ServiceNow maintains a strong financial position against its peers. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio significantly reduced from 99.2% to 30.9% over the past five years. The company’s debt is covered 194.9% by operating cash flow and coverage of interest payment is not a concern as NOW earns more interest than it pays. Lastly, with Sales & Marketing expenses decreasing, gross margin is also expected to increase to 84% in 2023 (Source: CRFA).

Risks: Operating in an intensely competitive market

ServiceNow competes in an industry that evolves rapidly. If the firm is not able to keep up with the pace of innovation in integrating digital transformation into the workflow solutions, customers may choose other competitors despite the high recurring revenue for NOW. The company must accurately predict the customers’ changing business needs, priorities and adoption practices, including technology infrastructure.

Risks: Reliance on network of partners

An increasing portion of NOW’s revenue is generated by sales through the firm’s network of partners. In addition, the company increasingly relies on the partners to provide professional support, including customer implementations that are not directly provided by NOW. Additionally, the partners may utilize NOW’s platform to develop products and services that could potentially compete with products and services that the firm offers. Lastly, if NOW fails to manage and grow the network of partners, the firm’s ability to sell its products and services may be impacted which could harm operations, results and growth rate.

Risks: High valuation of software stocks

Many software stocks within the information technology are overvalued - trading at a premium. The high-growth stocks which are mainly driven by digital transformation may be subject to a revaluation. In addition, uncertain conditions of the impact of COVID-19 may result in a bear market. This may affect NOW’s stock price subsequently, despite the company’s excellent performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I recommend a buy for ServiceNow. The company will experience long-term growth due to secular trends in digital transformation and migration to cloud computing, will possess recurring revenue of ~97%, expand in customer relationships and partnerships, maintain a healthy revenue growth and profitability despite valuation, with Rule of 40 of 58%. With the positive profit despite losing money last year, NOW is expected to decrease marketing expenses and increase margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.