Airlines Continue To Crash

I know plenty of investors have jumped into the airline stocks the past few months, as a bounce higher or long-term bottom is due sooner or later. We all like to travel for vacations, visit family, and adventure all around the globe. Management meetings and sales calls can require a flight to another city. It’s hard to imagine airlines disappearing or life not returning to its normal setting as it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The popularity of mass transit air flight is now a part of American culture.

Nevertheless, U.S. businesses are getting used to cheaper, faster, safer and easier meetings through live video streaming. Large corporations are telling workers to stay home until next year, if they can. Often emails and phone calls are all that’s necessary to close a deal or make a sale decision. You don’t have to be there in person. Contemplating the continued spread of the virus, which may or may not accelerate later in the year from reopening society, the odds of air traffic returning to even half of its former level could be a long shot for some time. Lacking a quickly developed and readily available vaccine in coming months, the odds remain high the summer travel/vacation season will be a total bust for airlines.

United Airlines (UAL) announced last week it only requires 12% of flight attendants to run its projected June schedule. The major airlines, including Delta Air Lines (DAL), are reporting losses ranging from $20 million to $60 million per day on the current 10-15% operating rate of previously normal flight numbers jamming the skies. Many airports in America have become parking lots for unused planes, costing tens, if not hundreds, of millions each to purchase initially. And with nations all over the world blocking international flights potentially carrying the virus, overseas activity has all but stopped in April-May.

Image Source: LA Times article

Airline balance sheets have become layered in debts and emergency federal loans with little underlying equity or tangible book value to back up ownership interests. Even Warren Buffett could see the writing on the wall a month ago, liquidating all of Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B, BRK.A) airline holdings. Given a prolonged recession and sustainable drop in traffic, airline stocks as presently structured financially leave little chance stockholders will retain material value after this economic mess plays out into 2021.

Don’t take my word for it or be scared to take a loss and follow Buffett’s liquidation lead, but Boeing (BA) CEO Dave Calhoun expressed on an NBC interview last week, "Air traffic levels won't even be back to 25% by September... Maybe by the end of the year we approach 50%." He also went on to predict at least one major airline would fold before 2021.

Seeking Alpha writer Pendulum wrote a good piece Monday on the failed UAL bond offering pulled last week, as investors demand interest rates closer to 20% annually for new debt issued by the financially stressed company.

Rotten Technical Momentum

The airlines have been listed by my computer screens as some of the worst-performing stocks with horrible volume selling trends for months, and nothing has changed. In fact, Monday’s sharp 10-15% price gain in the passenger airline group looks like another mass liquidation godsend if you still own them long, or a great entry point for short sales.

Below are charts of the largest publicly traded U.S. passenger airlines. The patterns look quite similar, down and down since January. United, Delta, American Airlines (AAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Allegiant Travel (ALGT), Alaska Air Group (ALK), Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) are pictured below.

On the UAL chart, I am circling the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) numbers around a neutral 50. The RSI 50 number has turned out to be excellent area to sell most all the airlines the last four months. Effectively, after a few days of bounce from oversold levels, new sellers have been happy to liquidate their shares. Will that trend continue into late May? We’ll have to wait a few days to find out.

The red arrow points to a truly weak Negative Volume Index (NVI) slide. UAL has not had more than one up day at a time (missing two consecutive up days) on this indicator since early January. The blue arrow points to the rapid descent in the On Balance Volume (OBV) line. Basically, this company has not encountered much buying interest on rising or falling volume days during 2020, compared to overwhelming supply.

Lastly, United Airlines has not been able to get above its sharply descending 50-day moving average line. We cannot talk about long-term bottoms being reached (in hindsight) until this trend signal has been reversed into a rising condition.

The rest of the passenger airline stocks have almost identical trading patterns, witnessing immense selling pressure during 2020.

Below is a graph of the entirely lockstep decline for the industry on a six-month price graph. If you had invested $10,000 in each during December before the coronavirus situation, losses of 50-75% would be reality today. Over the same span, the S&P 500 has declined less than 6% in total.

Boeing

The world’s largest airplane manufacturer is also hurting mightily in 2020. However, it could be in even worse long-term financial shape for owners than the passenger airlines. Boeing is nearing a “three strikes, and you’re out” position for shareholders!

During 2019, the company’s newest plane and best hope for new profit generation, the 737 MAX, was found to have potentially defective software after several deadly crashes. In March 2019, aviation authorities around the world grounded the airplane after 346 lives were lost. A year later, the resumption of production and sales is still in question. Strike #1.

The 737 MAX issue has now been followed by COVID-19 quarantines and airline shutdown orders by governments around the globe. Passenger airlines have too many planes today if they cannot fly and traffic demands remain scarce after reopenings. They do not need and will not want new airplanes for years. In fact, airlines are selling planes and leasing them back to raise cash right now. Thousands are parked, and many will not be needed if air passenger demand trends at 25-50% of previous normal levels for 12-18 months. In all likelihood, herd immunity and/or a vaccine schedule for scaling production and distribution in the billions will take time. Boeing is seeing passenger plane orders cancelled weekly from customers all over the world. As reported by Seeking Alpha author Dhierin Bechai, Boeing was shut out of new commercial orders in April. Strike #2.

The last portion of Boeing’s revenue stream is derived from military aircraft and missile sales. Unfortunately for the company, wild government deficit spending to support the coronavirus emergency means discretionary spending programs for things like military equipment will be on the chopping block soon. To rein in out-of-control debts as a percentage of GDP output, higher taxes on the rich, higher taxes on corporations and reduced government spending are coming. The effort to get sovereign budgets closer to sustainable balance will be a huge negative for Boeing starting in 2021. Strike #3 is approaching fast.

Boeing already owed $20 billion more in total liabilities than it held in tangible assets at the end of 2019, before the novel coronavirus showed up. Then, it borrowed an additional $14 billion in the March quarter, and a whopping $25 billion on top of that at the end of April. To say the company has a leveraged balance sheet in May 2020 is an understatement. Sales could implode in 2020 and may not improve in 2021 from the passenger plane supply overhang related to COVID-19 and a likely drop in military aircraft demand from governments worldwide. How can Boeing avoid a bankruptcy reorganization or total recapitalization with new equity issuance (to pay off debt), ruining the value of current shareholders? Billions in new interest expense has handicapped a return to profitability, even if plane sales get back to 2019 levels.

Again, like the air carriers, Boeing's chart and momentum indicators have been extremely bearish during 2020. While a short-term reversal higher is always possible, I cannot find any statistical evidence or technical signal that one is now imminent. You can review the same set of indicators as UAL below.

Final Take

I am short both United Airlines and Boeing at the present moment. UAL is racing to find liquidity to stay in business past the summer months and has big international flight exposure slow to return to normal. Boeing has some short-term liquidity and cash, but it requires a return of plane orders that many not reappear until after the company is restructured or forced to raise equity. For both companies, if the coronavirus problem lingers for 12-18 months (or spreads into a bigger headache the next 3-6 months), I expect most, if not all, of current equity worth will disappear.

Investors and analysts believe there must be a silver lining and turnaround coming soon. Nevertheless, airlines often file for bankruptcy, close down completely, or merge to stay alive in a “typical” recessionary environment. The 2020 economic variety is perhaps the worst backdrop for an airline to operate since flying was invented in 1903. Hoping for an airline bottom and rebound is a strategy with low odds of success. The math articulates a difficult future for shareholders in the industry.

If you decide to short the airlines, please understand that borrowing shares to sell involves greater risks than a long-only approach to investing. You can lose more than you invest initially if good news propels a stock higher unexpectedly. I suggest shorting a large number of individual stocks from different industries with your capital only as a hedge against your investments on the long side. Smaller short positions and a net-neutral to long portfolio design overall will keep your bearish picks from ruining performance when one or more invariably outperform the market.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

