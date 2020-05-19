Emerging Market Fixed Income - Development And Characteristics Of The Asset Class

Summary

The COVID-19 shock is a major challenge for Emerging Markets, as it is for all markets. IMF and World Bank support for EM economies is developing and G7 central banks.

The scale of the crisis may require some relaxation in IMF conditionality, and further increase in SDR allocations, since the shock is deeper than the GFC.

EM fixed income benefited from QE spillover effects after the GFC, and the global search for yield, which is greater now, given the universe of negative-yielding bonds.