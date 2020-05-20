However, lacking a dividend means that price discovery could become the main mode of return, and given the somewhat speculative nature of their upside, Darling could become a portfolio clunker.

It seems that the JV is being given a zero value both for Valero and for Darling, while in Europe, similar renewable diesel businesses are being given more reasonable multiples.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Mare Evidence Lab: So Darling’s base business is that it recycles animal by-products from the meat industry into products that can be used in the food and feed industry. These products can also be used to make renewable diesel, hence their partnership with Valero (NYSE:VLO) which provides the refinery. It is clear that both Valero but especially Darling are only valued on their base business, meaning that the JV, which provides substantial amounts of income to both of them, has to be valued at zero. This could make sense if renewable diesel was unviable for the long term, but it looks promising from a regulatory standpoint and already generates massive amounts of cash. This view is shared by European markets, where in Finland, refiner turned renewable diesel producer Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) (OTCPK:NTOIY) is recognized more properly by markets. This clear sum-of-parts under-valuation, together with resilience in Darling’s base business in the COVID-19 environment is the basis for our bullish stance on Darling.

SA: To follow up, you picked up on a lot of key catalysts or value drivers that investors are missing – can you walk readers through each of these?

Mare Evidence Lab: The business generates a lot of cash as it is, and if renewable diesel isn’t terminal, that will eventually result in an attractive payout to shareholders. But as you say, there are also quite a few ways for return to be front-loaded.

One way is if renewable diesel becomes more emphasized in Valero’s reporting, where depressed crack spreads means that it has gone from a marginal to a major income contributor. As it’s well-followed by the Street, the narrative around renewable diesel may start to pick up, which would in turn fuel publicity for renewable diesel as an equally attractive option for emission reduction as other renewable energy sources. Based on our research, we think that renewable diesel is competitive as an emission mitigator and tenable in terms of scarce land use and sustainability given the right feedstock is implemented like used cooking oil.

There’s also the matter that renewable diesel is coronavirus-resistant which might help investors notice it in screens after this first earnings season. There are robust reasons for this as detailed in the article, including diesel being less sensitive than gasoline due to heavy-duty freight vehicles requiring it, regulatory markets propping up demand, and offsets in cost in fuel for feedstock collection vehicles. Although there are risks that the EPA lifts blending requirements due to COVID, it’s quite possible that energy makes a sufficient recovery where that would not be warranted.

Finally, there’s the matter of biodiesel, which is an older generation of renewable diesel with weaker economics due to its inferior chemical properties. Since biodiesel producers are more vulnerable than renewable diesel producers, their troubles could lead to lower demand for feedstock and capturing of more market, which is both a margin and topline boon.

SA: As it relates to the key value driver in the Diamond Green Diesel JV, other than continued dividend payments from it, are there other ways the value in DAR’s stake is realized here? Do you see VLO buying out DAR at some point?

Mare Evidence Lab: That’s a really interesting thought that hadn’t occurred to us actually. It’s tough to say at this point, but if renewable diesel becomes a much more significant end-market for the animal byproducts that Darling collects, it might make sense for VLO to buy them out and integrate their outstanding procurement. Given that Valero is in the process of expanding their renewable diesel production, this might start being the case within two years. It’ll also depend on how the view on renewable diesel evolved in the meantime.

SA: To what extent (if at all) is the market missing the compelling ESG angle you identified because it’s not as high visibility or obvious as other ESG plays?

Mare Evidence Lab: We think that the markets probably have two chief doubts about renewable diesel. The first is to do with feedstock. Most renewable diesel production is with feedstock that is simply unsustainable. Rapeseed and Palm oil based renewable diesel production is responsible for deforestation and destroying of habitats. To our knowledge, Darling and Valero’s joint venture is the only one to produce renewable diesel with used cooking oils. Even the European comparable company at the center of our thesis doesn’t do this, and it’s why renewable diesel was the main reason for outperformance in Valero’s latest Q1 results. We determined through in-house research that used cooking oils could probably replace these other feedstocks if more collection operations like Darling’s were implemented by renewable diesel producers. We are sure that given how ignored the DGD JV is, the market is ignoring this fact as well.

Another question is land-use. We think that the farmer lobby is powerful enough where even if renewable diesel is substantially less land-efficient, it could still gain traction. We did conduct some research in this area and came out with some tentative conclusions that renewable diesel is not more than 30% less land-efficient than a high yielding commercial wind farm. These conclusions are tentative, though, because we are not exactly sure what portion of their renewable diesel is animal fat based versus used cooking oil based, and there are other assumptions we had to make about the chemistry of it that are frankly outside our sphere of competency. Nonetheless, we feel comfortable with the idea that the discrepancy isn’t massive and take solace in the fact that refiners, which are presumably well informed, are aggressively trying to move forward with renewable diesel projects.

Although these are the concerns that kept renewable diesel from being widely recognized till now, we think the main reason that markets haven’t appreciated renewable diesel yet is just to do with the massive publicity that other renewable energy sources have. The notion that wind farms and solar panels are the future is very pervasive even though these solutions are still rather problematic. We think that renewable diesel can compete with these solutions in terms of emission reduction, and that they make much more sense given our current infrastructure, not to say that there isn’t a place for these other renewable energy sources too.

