Over the past years, the price action in energy-related stocks turned out to be a harbinger of the price carnage that occurred in the oil market in April 2020. The prices of oil-related shares did not rally with the price of crude oil throughout 2019 and into the early months of 2020. Even as the stock market reached all-time highs, oil companies did not participate. Day after day, as the financial press reported on new peaks in stocks, the energy sector was a laggard and a footnote. The companies that produce the commodity that powers the world accumulated far too much debt over the past years. The fundamentals did not justify share price appreciation during what had been the greatest bull market run in history in stocks.

While energy stocks did not rally with the stock market, they fell like stones as Coronavirus spread around the globe in February and March. As the global economy ground to a halt, demand for energy evaporated. It took the share prices of most producing companies in the energy sector to the lowest prices of this century or longer.

The lack of upside performance in 2019 and early 2020 was a sign of underlying weakness in the oil patch. During risk-off periods, the weak tend to get a lot weaker. As the energy sector will go through a historical period of cleansing and consolidation over the coming weeks and months, there could be more opportunity in the industry that has offered little upside to investors over the past years. As the industry adjusts to a new reality in the energy markets, we are likely to see a continuation of volatility in the price of crude oil and the shares of companies involved in the sector. The ProShares Ultra Oil and Gas product (DIG) and its bearish counterpart (DUG) could be effective short-term trading tools for the energy sector over the coming weeks and months.

Oil equities have been falling since 2014

Long before the price of crude oil fell into negative territory on April 20 on NYMEX futures and Brent crude oil reached its lowest price since 1999, energy-related stocks had been slumping.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE), which is one of the most liquid products that hold shares in the top energy-producing companies and serves as a benchmark for the industry, has been in a downtrend since 2014. The ETF product declined steadily from the all-time high of $101.52 in June 2014. Periodic rallies in energy commodities and record highs in the stock market in 2019 and early 2020 did little to support the share prices of the leading energy companies.

The selling in energy stocks picked up steam in 2020

While energy stocks were laggards during bull market periods, they tanked as the price of crude oil and the stock market fell on the back of the global pandemic starting in late February 2020.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the XLE plunged from $55.40 on February 20, 2020, to a low of $22.88 on March 18, a decline of 58.7% in a little under one month. Over that period, the energy stocks underperformed the stock market, which also fell like a stone.

The XLE bounced since the mid-March lows along with the overall stock market. Crude oil hit its bottom on April 20-21 and recovered to above the $32 per barrel level on May 18 on nearby NYMEX futures. The XLE at $38.70 per share was 69.1% above the mid-March low, but still over 30% below its February peak.

Price cycles in commodities- 2008 versus 2020

Crude oil has been the poster child for bearish price action during the 2020 global pandemic. Not one analyst in the world projected that the price of the energy commodity that powers the world would drop below zero, much less to a negative price like the market experienced on the May futures contract on April 20. The low in June futures on April 21 at $6.50 was well below the 1986 bottom in the crude oil market at $9.75 per barrel. Then 1986 stood as the nadir for crude oil for almost three and one-half decades.

In commodity markets, the cure for low prices is low prices. When the price of any raw material drops to a level where the cost of production is above the market price, output slows. At that point, markets tend to experience a decline in inventories as demand often increases because of the low prices. Markets then establish bottoms and can spend time consolidating the price action that took them below output costs. In the crude oil market, we are in the midst of a period where the market is searching to balance production and consumption, which can be tricky.

In response to lower prices, OPEC, Russia, and many other oil-producing nations agreed to the most substantial output cut in history in April when they reduced production by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months. Last week, Saudi Arabia told the oil market they intend to cut another one million barrels from daily output starting on June 1, and several other Middle Eastern producers followed the Saudis with smaller daily reductions.

In the US, the world’s leading producer of the energy commodity, the low prices have caused the number of rigs operating to drop to 258, according to Baker Hughes. At the same time last year, there were 802 oil rigs in operation in the US. According to the EIA, daily US output of crude oil dropped from a record high 13.1 mbpd in mid-March to 11.6 mbpd as of May 8. Last week, the EIA reported its first decline in crude oil inventories in the US since January when it said that stocks fell by 700,000 barrels.

The supply side is adjusting to the evaporation in demand for the energy commodity. Any pickup in demand could continue the rally in the oil futures market that began at the low on April 20-21. Over the past three weeks, the price of NYMEX and Brent crude oil $30 per barrel.

The last significant financial crisis in the world came in 2008. During that year, the prices of WTI and Brent futures fell to lows of $32.48 and $36.61 per barrel, respectively. By 2011, WTI rose to almost $115 and Brent to the $128 per barrel levels. The unprecedented amount of liquidity necessary to stabilize markets during the global pandemic could have an inflationary impact on markets in the coming years at a time when crude oil production declined. Moreover, many of the debt-laden oil companies in the US face bankruptcy, and many not exist to take advantage of a future rally in the price of the energy commodity.

Crude oil is still an essential energy commodity that powers the world. Even as environmentalists seek new forms of cleaner energy, crude oil is not disappearing as a primary ingredient in fuels anytime soon.

Trading requires discipline

After almost six years of a bear market in energy stocks, shares of the surviving companies have declined to bargain-basement prices. Since 2014, selling every rally in crude oil and other energy stocks has been the optimal approach for traders and investors. Low prices, falling production that leads to declining inventories, and the end of the global pandemic could change the pattern from selling rallies to buying dips in the energy sector. The market will not reverse on a dime, and attention to risk is critical. Trading from the long side in the volatile energy sector of the stock market could be a bumpy ride. For short-term traders, a leveraged product could be a tool to take advantage of a reversal of fortune. Using discipline requires a trader or investor to enter risk positions with a plan for risk and reward. Setting reward horizons at 2:1 or greater over risk levels increases the chances of success and profits over time. From the long side of the market, the ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas product (DIG) could be an instrument that helps nimble market participants to extract profits from the energy sector over the coming weeks and months. DIG and its bearish counterpart (DUG) are only appropriate for short to medium-term positions of a couple of days to a couple of weeks on the long and short sides of the energy sector.

DIG and DUG for trading in a volatile sector of the stock market

The fund summary and top holdings of DIG include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DIG as net assets of $107.17 million, trades an average of 211,304 shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio.

The DUG product is the inverse of DIG, and its fund summary and top holdings are:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DUG’s net assets were only $15.71 million, with an average of 94,006 shares changing hands each day. DUG charges the same 0.95% expense ratio as DIG.

The XLE recovered from $22.88 on March 18 to $38.70 per share last Friday or 69.1%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the DIG product rose from $30.50 to $80.25 per share or over 163%. DIG provided an over 200% return compared to the XLE. For short-term traders and investors looking for long side opportunities in the energy sector over the coming weeks and months, DIG could be an excellent tool for those with a plan for risk-reward and have the discipline to stick to it in volatile market conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.