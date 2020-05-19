I describe an investing strategy with options where I can participate in the upside with only a small capital outlay and hedge on the downside.

Note: This article was amended on 5/19/2020 to reflect a correction in the upside/downside calculations.

In 2019, CVS Health Corp. (CVS) completed a full year following the blockbuster Aetna acquisition in 2018, creating an integrated healthcare company. Total revenues for 2019 increased by 32.0 percent to $256.8 billion, with operating income and adjusted operating income totaling $12.0 billion and $15.3 billion, respectively. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations rose to $5.08, with adjusted EPS at $7.08. Cash flow from operations increased by 44.9 percent to $12.8 billion. CVS recently reported solid Q1-2020 numbers buoyed by the COVID-19 tailwind. Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.91 was up 17.9% year over year (YoY) with Q1 total revenues of $66.8 billion, up 8.3% YoY. Free cash yield is an astounding 14%.

I believe that CVS is currently very undervalued with a 50% upside in the medium term (one to three years). It is a defensive healthcare sector stock, so somewhat resilient to the COVID-19 crisis. Based on the median price to earnings ratio, price to sales ratio, price to book ratios and price to cash flow ratio analysis as laid out in the chart below, I estimate the fair value of CVS to between $90 and $100 vs. current price of ~$61. This is assuming that we will come out of the current downturn by mid-2021.

The company has compounded equity at over 15% annualized over the last 20 years and led the industry in strategy, first combining CVS with Caremark, a pharmacy benefit manager, and then last year with Aetna.

The Problem - Lack of Liquid Capital

The problem is that I am fully invested right now and don't have the cash to put towards buying the stock. The stock is at $63.12 as I write this on May 10, 2020; I like to invest a minimum of 1000 shares and I would require $63,120 for the trade.

I could borrow money, i.e., invest on margin. But I don't want to pay interest on borrowed margin. Plus, I am afraid of the extremely uncertain economy and want some downside protection in case the thesis turns against me. The maximum loss I can tolerate on my investment at this stage is about 10-15%.

The Solution - Value Investing with Options

I can turn to the options market to "borrow" money for the position. This note describes how such a deal can be structured and we can also build in "insurance" against an adverse outcome as well. This assumes I have a discount brokerage account with sufficient margin or borrowing power and I have option trading privileges including the ability to sell (or write put options).

I will use the following quote from quote media to demonstrate the trade:

The closest option strike price to the market price for an option expiring on Jan 21, 2021, is $62.50. The price for a call is $9.50 and the price for a put is $11.25 (assuming $20 commission per trade).

So first step (1) is to build a synthetic long position. To do this, I sell (step 1a.) 10 contracts of puts at $11.25 and (step 1 b.) buy 10 contracts of calls @9.50. The second step (step 2) is to build protection. To do this, I will buy 10 put contracts with a strike price of $55 @ $7.25 (midway between the quoted price of $5.45 to $9.05).

The trades are summarized as follows:

CVS Step Action Option Number Strike Exp Price Commission Total 1 (A) Sell Put 10 62.50 Jan 21, 2022 11.25 20.00 11,230.00 1 (B) Buy Call 10 62.50 Jan 21, 2022 9.50 20.00 9,480.00 2 Buy Put 10 55.00 Jan 22, 2022 7.25 20.00 7,230.00 Total (5,480.00)

Discussion

So basically for an investment of $5480, I have built a position that can gain me a probable upside profit of ~$25000 (assuming stock goes to $92.50) and a maximum loss of ~$12980 ($7500 + $5480 initial investment, if the stock falls below $55) in a period of about 18 months. My assumption being that this is sufficient time for the stock to revert a good distance to fair value. This case study demonstrates that value investing principles (buying stocks at less than intrinsic value) can be practiced with stock options for a small cash investment. Options provide a lot of leverage for our ideas. Of course, leverage works both ways and we can lose a lot of money, so it is always wise to purchase some insurance (which we did by buying puts) in case the trade goes against us as the recent COVID-19 downdraft has demonstrated. Markets are known to take an escalator up but an elevator down.

Caveats

Other things to keep in mind are that these positions and the entire trade can be closed at any time by unwinding the positions if we have already reached our objectives or the risk has become too uncomfortable. There is no necessity to hold these positions to option expiry. As risk and outlook change, we should feel free to change our minds. Also, we should be aware that when we sell an option (step 1 (A)) above, there is a risk that the put can be assigned to us anytime before expiry, i.e., we may be forced to buy the stock at $62.50 by the exchange anytime before or at expiry. This can happen if the position has moved too much against us and we have not closed our position.

Opinion

CVS is a defensive healthcare stock with a high cash return as defined below: Cash Return = (Free Cash Flow + Net Interest Expense) / (Enterprise Value). CVS's cash return is 9%.

With 10-year Treasuries yielding just 0.67% and corporate bonds (LQD) yielding a higher (but still paltry) 3.4% in May 2020, that 9% cash return for CVS looks pretty good. Throw in the fact that CVS free cash flow is likely to grow over time, whereas those bond payments are fixed, and CVS starts to look like a pretty solid value.

Since the Aetna acquisition, CVS's cash flow generation has recovered strongly and the stock price should follow.

CVS also looks undervalued compared to historical metrics perhaps due to investor nervousness due to high debt taken to consummate the Aetna acquisition and the recent COVID-19 crisis. Some say that there is a political risk that if the Democrats win in the Fall of this year they may institute healthcare reform or changes. But I recall that Obamacare actually proved good for healthcare stocks as it bought in millions of newly insured paying customers into the system. I tend to look at this as a positive as a healthy customer base is good for the system as well as the economy and don't waste too much time thinking about the effect of politics on stocks like CVS. Short term it may also have COVID-19 related tailwinds, as its services will remain in high demand, though longer term there is a risk - if employment does not come back, people can start losing employer-provided healthcare coverage. I think CVS is a solid buy here, whether with options or stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.