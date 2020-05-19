With potential upside to $50 over the next five years, assuming a full recovery from COVID-19 by 2023/2024, JetBlue stock offers a favorable risk-reward tradeoff.

The margin initiatives that were set to kick in starting in 2020 will still contribute to profit growth over the long term.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted what was setting up to be a comeback year for JetBlue Airways.

Entering 2020, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) appeared poised for a big comeback after a few subpar years. On the company's Q4 earnings call, management reiterated its forecast that adjusted EPS would rise to between $2.50 and $3.00 this year, up from just $1.90 in 2019. This bullish outlook reflected a slew of margin initiatives (some of which have been brewing for years) finally coming to fruition.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the airline business over the past three months. Now, JetBlue is on track to record a big loss in 2020. As a result, JetBlue stock has plunged by around 60% over the past three months, similar to the declines logged by many of its peers.

Data by YCharts

Air travel remains severely depressed, and while there could be sequential improvement over the next several quarters, demand isn't likely to fully recover until an effective vaccine becomes available. While some experts have held out hope that vaccines and other treatments could be ready within a year or so, others have warned that the process could take years (and might never yield a satisfactory result). That makes airline stocks inherently risky.

However, JetBlue is among the best-positioned airlines to survive a slow-recovery scenario. Moreover, the massive earnings growth opportunity I identified last December remains intact: it just might take a few extra years to get there.

The long-term thesis

JetBlue has been solidly profitable in recent years. In 2019, it registered a 9.5% pre-tax margin. However, it has been fighting with one hand behind its back, as it were:

For more than a decade, JetBlue has outfitted its Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A320s (which make up roughly half of its fleet) with just 150 seats: fewer than other airlines with single-class seating. JetBlue has been planning to add extra seats to the A320s since late 2014, but the reconfiguration project didn't really get going until last year. While Airbus delivered the first A320neo in early 2016, JetBlue didn't begin operating its first next-generation jet until last September . JetBlue has grown from a startup into the sixth-largest U.S. airline in just 20 years, but until recently, it hadn't tried in a coherent way to leverage its newfound scale (see slide 53) to reduce costs. Until late last year, JetBlue didn't offer "basic economy" fares : a key tool that nearly all of its competitors have successfully used to boost unit revenue by improving customer segmentation. JetBlue has 60 Embraer (ERJ) E190s, which have perhaps the highest unit costs of any mainline aircraft in service in the U.S. today. JetBlue will replace them by 2025 with A220-300s that will cost a similar amount to operate but have 40% more seats.

(Source: JetBlue Airways 2018 Fleet Update presentation, slide 7)

Many of these deficiencies have been rectified over the past year. And by the time the E190-to-A220 fleet transition is completed in late 2025 or early 2026, JetBlue should be one of the most profitable airlines in the world. JetBlue's pre-tax margin could improve by 5-10 percentage points relative to 2019, depending on how much of the potential gains from its margin initiatives are competed away.

JetBlue also has ample room to expand over the next decade. Revenue growth and margin expansion could combine to drive massive earnings growth relative to 2019. Of course, to capture this opportunity, JetBlue must survive the current crisis with no long-term damage. The company's recent Q1 earnings report provided good news on this front.

Assembling a massive cash stockpile

Entering 2020, JetBlue Airways had the second-best balance sheet in the airline industry, trailing only Southwest Airlines (LUV). Since March, it has aggressively capitalized on its relatively low leverage and substantial trove of unencumbered assets to bolster its liquidity.

In mid-March, JetBlue borrowed $1 billion under a new 364-day term loan, secured by 24 newer aircraft and 37 spare engines. Since then, it has raised $150 million through an advance sale of TrueBlue loyalty points to its credit card partner, drawn down its main $550 million revolving credit facility, and received $936 million of payroll support funds from the U.S. Treasury. This boosted its cash and investments balance to over $3 billion (more than 40% of its 2019 annual expenses) by the end of April.

(Source: JetBlue Airways Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 10)

While this is probably enough cash to see JetBlue through the crisis, management isn't taking any chances. On the recent earnings call, CFO Steve Priest said the airline still has about $2 billion of unencumbered assets. JetBlue hopes to raise $750 million this quarter from sale-leaseback deals and new debt secured by some of these assets.

If it succeeds, JetBlue would exit Q2 with approximately $3.25 billion of cash. It is also eligible for a loan of up to $1.14 billion from the U.S. Treasury under the CARES Act. It can wait until the end of September to decide whether or not to accept that money.

Cash burn is already slowing

At the nadir in late March, JetBlue was burning $18 million of cash per day, as it was still operating most of its normal schedule but bringing in virtually nothing in ticket sales. However, daily cash burn has come down dramatically since then to around $10 million, even with refunds continuing to slightly outpace cash ticket sales.

Drastic cuts to the flight schedule have been the biggest source of cash savings. JetBlue has cut its daily schedule to around 100 flights, down from roughly 1,000 before the pandemic struck.

This source of savings is still ramping up, as JetBlue was initially forced to maintain many routes that had virtually no demand, due to CARES Act rules requiring continuation of service to all domestic destinations. It requested waivers for 12 cities but only received two exemptions in mid-April. However, following a clarification to the rules, it requested and received exemptions to halt service through September 30 for 16 cities with ample air service. JetBlue also recently applied to suspend service to five more destinations through June 30.

Additionally, over half of JetBlue's employees have agreed to voluntary time off of one form or another, reducing labor costs. Cuts to non-aircraft capex and structural cost reductions that were in the works prior to COVID-19 will also improve cash burn going forward. As a result, management is currently projecting daily cash burn of $7-$9 million for Q3, even assuming very little recovery in demand.

JetBlue's CapEx commitments represented one of my biggest concerns about the company as industry conditions deteriorated. Entering 2020, it planned to spend $1.35-$1.55 billion on CapEx this year and similar amounts over the next few years. Fortunately, JetBlue and Airbus recently agreed to defer more than two dozen A321neo deliveries from the 2020-2022 period to later in the decade. The carrier is also delaying or canceling some non-aircraft capital projects, reducing total CapEx by $1.3 billion through 2022.

(Image source: JetBlue Airways)

For 2020 specifically, JetBlue has cut its CapEx budget to $850 million, of which it spent $367 million in Q1. JetBlue should be able to fully finance its five remaining 2020 aircraft deliveries, so the actual cash outflows will be even lower.

Thus, JetBlue is in no danger of running out of cash. With expected liquidity of up to $4.4 billion (including the potential CARES Act loan) by midyear and daily cash burn set to moderate to $7-$9 million next quarter, it could last well into 2021 even if demand remains near zero. Airlines will be permitted to implement furloughs in October if there is still no meaningful demand recovery, reducing cash burn further and buying more time.

Long-term opportunities await

In the short term, JetBlue will suffer along with every other airline. However, it could be one of the first airlines to recover as demand starts to bounce back. While JetBlue has been working to capture more business traffic (particularly in Boston), it still gets the vast majority of its revenue from leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travel.

Typically, the VFR market recovers from downturns the fastest, followed by pure leisure, with business traffic bringing up the rear. With a point-to-point route network, JetBlue can be nimble in bringing back capacity to match demand as it returns. While it may not return to profitability next year, I expect it to get to cash breakeven or very close in 2021, driven by reduced CapEx, favorable working capital movements, and a tax refund related to carrying back 2020 losses to prior years, which could exceed $300 million.

JetBlue's above-average balance sheet and its potential to recover a bit faster than many rivals could help it capitalize on long-term growth opportunities that arise due to the current downturn. For example, JetBlue still expects to take delivery of 12 A321LRs (the long-range variant of the A321neo) in 2021 and 2022. These planes will enable it to start flying from Boston and New York to Western Europe.

The transatlantic market has been crowded in recent years, but that was already changing prior to COVID-19. Transatlantic budget carriers Primera and WOW Air failed in late 2018 and early 2019, respectively. The pandemic will accelerate this shakeout. Norwegian Air has survived but will dramatically slim down its transatlantic operation to focus on its most profitable routes. Legacy carriers will also have to focus on routing traffic through their top hubs, potentially abandoning less-strategic routes.

The resulting competitive void could create an ideal environment for JetBlue to build a profitable transatlantic business beginning in late 2021 or 2022. Importantly, capacity cuts due to COVID-19 may help JetBlue gain access to key capacity-constrained airports in Europe, enabling this growth.

Domestically, JetBlue would benefit if Delta Air Lines (DAL) reverses its recent growth in Boston. Delta hasn't finalized its future network plans yet, but such a reversal would be logical. The carrier's growth in Boston was predicated on winning in the business market, and a key rationale for the new hub was that it could carry transatlantic traffic that Delta couldn't flow through its hub at New York's JFK Airport due to capacity constraints there. For the next few years, business demand is likely to be muted and there won't be enough transatlantic demand to justify operating two hubs with overlapping missions.

If there's still no effective, scalable treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 four or five years from now and travel demand remains far short of 2019 levels, JetBlue will surely prove to be a bad investment over the next few years. However, barring such a catastrophe, the company has bright prospects. Indeed, assuming demand fully recovers over the next few years, EPS could reach $5 by 2025 or 2026, thanks to the margin catalysts discussed above. That could send JetBlue stock surging to $50 or more.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBLU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2022 $10 calls on JBLU.