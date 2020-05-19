Risks appear to be minimal and long term investors should be happy with their positions in the stock.

Ameren looks poised to benefit by adding wind assets into their rate bate, as well as already planned coal retirements which will make them more invest-able among ESG funds.

Rate Base Additions

Ameren's $1.2B wind investment, which is likely to be completed by year-end, continues to support a great pipeline of projects to be added to their rate base. Ameren has $36B in investment opportunities in their pipeline through 2029, and long term investors should be pleased with this growth potential.

Source: Ameren

The wind investments of $1.2B represent 700 MW to be added to Ameren Missouri, and are likely to be filed once they are online by the end of this year. While the stock has been muddied by COVID impacts, long term investors should look at the solid pipeline of projects as evidence of the inherent safety of regulated utilities.

Additionally, Ameren benefits from recent developments which result in very positive electric ROEs for their assets. In Mar. 2020, FERC issued Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on electric transmission ROE incentives, which increased the MISO RTO adder to 100 bps. Additional adders bring the cap up to 250 bps adder on the base 9.88% ROE. MISO could very well be the most constructive RTO over the next few years, especially as coal retirements push up capacity payments.

ESG Benefits

Ameren has continued to gain recognition as an ESG leader in the utility space. Ameren recently changed their compensation structure to incentivize clean energy, winning praise from the strictest of environmentalists, including the Sierra Club. These changes will support capital investments in the stock and complement their wind energy additions.

In complement to the wind additions, AEE also expects to retire coal assets, with announcements that show only 8% of their rate base will be coal.

Source: Ameren

Furthermore, AEE is very likely look to accelerate the retirement of their other two unscrubbed coal plants, which could occur with their Integrated Resource Plan in September. Previously, AEE announced that they would retire ~3,000 MW of fossil-fuel-fired generation by 2036, broken out by ~830 MW in 2022, ~950 MW in 2033, ~1,200 MW in 2036, with all coal-fired generation gone by 2045.

With the mega-trend of ESG investing beginning to take hold, AEE investors could be beneficiaries of large capital inflows throughout the next few years. With trillions of dollars on the way to ESG-eligible companies, AEE looks poised to benefit as they gain weight in ESG funds.

Risks Appear to be Minimal

While COVID certainly presents some risk to shareholders, these risks appear minor. The most notable concern is the potential for a delay in AEE's wind investment. However, management has stated that about $100MM is at risk of being delayed to 2021. However, this is likely to be mitigated through an extension from the Federal Government due to COVID to extend the 'four year wind PTC build window' to five years instead.

The other concern is the demand impacts of COVID. AEE expects 10 cents per share of EPS impact in Missouri related to COVID, which is based on a Missouri lifting its stay-at-home order in mid-May. This appears reasonable and minimal, especially as Missouri continues to improve and lift restrictions. In the financial crisis of '08-'09, bad debt for Ameren was reported at $14-15MM. This represents just $0.02 per share, and it is likely to be recoverable in future rate reviews, as AEE reported on its ability to request an accounting authority to track expenses.

There is Value in Ameren's Current Price

While Ameren is likely to see increases in earnings due to additions to its rate base, there is significant value in its PE ratio. Ameren is likely trade 3-5x higher than its current multiple, which suggests a significantly greater stock price as the COVID impacts wane and infrastructure is successfully built and integrated.

Ameren looks like a solid buy in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.