Gold (GLD) continues to trade above $1,700 per ounce, so shares of gold miners stay well positioned for upside. In my previous article on Yamana Gold (AUY), I noted that the company was well-positioned to deliver material positive cash flow in 2020 and its stock price would ultimately reflect the positive trend on the gold price front. It’s high time to check this thesis.

In the first quarter, Yamana Gold had revenues of $356.5 million and earnings of $45 million, or $0.05 per share. The higher gold prices boosted operating cash flows which totaled $129.4 million. Finally, operating cash flows exceed the amount of cash used in investing activities which totaled $85.8 million. This cash flow performance has allowed Yamana Gold to raise its annual dividend by 25% to $0.0625 per share, effective for the second quarter of 2020.

During the earnings call, the company stated that it continued to target paying $50 million-$100 million in annual dividends, and the recent dividend increase to $0.0625 per share ($60 million annually) was the first step in this direction.

The coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on the company’s production plan as Canadian Malartic and Cerro Moro suffered from government-mandated shutdowns. As a result, the company has revised its production guidance to the downside:

For Canadian Malartic (Yamana Gold has a 50% share in the project), production guidance is revised from 330,000 ounces of gold to 275,000 ounces. For Cerro Moro, guidance is revised from 117,000 ounces of gold to 96,000 ounces, while silver guidance is decreased from 7.5 million ounces to 6.25 million. Notably, Jacobina continues to surprise to the upside, and the original gold production guidance of 162,000 ounces is revised to 168,000 ounces.

Yamana Gold stated that it was conservative in its guidance and that it believed that its 2020 production had upside potential. Not surprisingly, a downside revision to production guidance will be accompanied by an upside revision in the cost guidance. At this point, the company is not ready to provide exact numbers, but it believes that full-year all-in sustaining costs (AISC) will likely increase by about 5% compared to the original guidance of $980-$1,020 per gold equivalent ounce (GEO). Thus, the new guidance could be $1,030-$1,070 per GEO.

Recently, Yamana Gold has provided an update on Phase 2 Jacobina Expansion project. The average gold production is expected to increase to 230,000 per year compared to the Phase 1 running rate of 175,000 ounces annually. The company expects that AISC will improve to $727 per ounce. The required investments are expected at $57 million. It’s only the pre-feasibility study phase, and the completion of the feasibility study is planned for mid-2021. If things go according to plan, the Phase 2 will be completed in early 2023. At first glance, the Phase 2 Expansion looks like a promising project, especially given the recent positive production dynamics at the mine. It is also important that capital requirements are modest, so Yamana Gold may continue to use the cash flows generated in the high gold price environment to decrease its debt.

During the earnings call, the company was asked about its plans for Agua Rica, a long-life copper-gold project in Argentina. At this point, the feasibility study is not completed and is projected to be published in the first half of 2021. Yamana Gold looks focused on paying down debt and increasing dividend and is not ready for major capital commitments. Here’s what the company stated about Agua Rica during the earnings call: “[…] we like the project, we are 56% owner of it, we’ll develop it, probably no, but we would like to involved in the development […] basically there is no big capital except if we go ahead with Jacobina[…]”.

In my opinion, the bullish thesis continues to play out well for Yamana Gold. The operating cash flow increases while investment spending is kept in check. Given the high gold price environment, the company is well positioned to pay down debt and improve its balance sheet. At this point, it looks like mistakes of the past, when money received from operations was immediately put back underground with no return to shareholders, will not be repeated. I remain bullish on Yamana Gold and I stay bullish on gold.

