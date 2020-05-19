At $263.51, no upward re-rating is likely, and investor return will likely be in line with EPS growth, i.e. less than 10%. Downgrade to Neutral.

While Ansys' revenue CAGR will likely be 10%+ over time, falling margins from continuing investments will limit EPS CAGR to less than 10%.

Ansys shares have re-rated upwards significantly since our initiation, and now trade on a P/E of 40.7x and a Free Cash Flow Yield of 1.5%.

We are downgrading Ansys from Buy to Neutral on valuation grounds, after an approx. 50% gain since our initial Buy rating last February.

Introduction

We initiated our coverage on Ansys (ANSS) with a Buy rating last February, when the share price was $176.83, and reiterated it in August. Since our initiation the shares have returned approx. 50%, far outperforming the S&P 500 index, which has returned a low-single-digit percentage:

With this article, we are downgrading our rating to Neutral on valuation grounds. At the current valuation, with EPS likely to grow at a CAGR of less than 10%, we believe investor returns will also likely be less than 10% and insufficiently attractive.

No Further Upward Re-Rating Likely

At $263.51, relative to 2019 financials, Ansys shares are trading on a 40.7x P/E and an 1.5% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; there is no dividend:

Ansys Cashflows & Valuation (2013-19A) NB. Our definition of FCF removes the benefit of working capital inflows and subtracts share-based compensation costs. Source: Ansys company filings.

The current valuation multiples represent a significant upward re-rating since our initiation last February, when the shares were trading on a 31.1x P/E (relative to 2019E consensus EPS) and 2.7% FCF Yield (relative to FCF for the last-twelve-months to 18Q3). We believe a further upward re-rating is unlikely.

With Ansys historically spending a material portion of its FCF on acquisitions, the effect of buybacks on EPS growth will likely be limited to less than 1% (compared to 1.5% if all FCF was spent on buybacks).

Medium-Term EPS CAGR Only High-Single-Digits

Ansys EPS CAGR will depend on its revenue CAGR and EBIT margin (share buybacks discussed above). We look at each of these in turn.

Revenue CAGR will likely be above 10% but not much more. Prior to 2020, management in fact had an explicit revenue CAGR target of 10%+, which it has largely achieved (10.5% in 2017 and 10.8% in 2018, both non-GAAP and on constant currency). Since 2017 Ansys has focused on Annual Contract Value ("ACV") as a metric, and this basically reflects the annualised value of bookings that start in each time period, but unlike revenues is not artificially inflated by the upfront recognition of long-term revenues. And ACV has been on a steady trend, generally converging on 10% year-on-year growth each year, apart from one large contract in 18Q4 that pushed 2018 growth to 17%:

Ansys Quarterly ACV Figures & Growth Rates (17Q1-20Q1) Source: Ansys company filings.

EBIT margin is shrinking, partially offsetting revenue growth. Continued increases in investments in R&D and sales, and the shrinking EBIT margin that results from these, has also been explicit management targets, and can be seen materialising in the P&L over time:

Ansys EBIT Margin (2012-19A) NB. We consider the “non-GAAP, less SBC” margin to be the most meaningful measure of profitability, as it subtracts share-based compensation ("SBC") costs. Ansys adopted ASC 606 accounting standard in 2019. Source: Ansys company filings.

For the current medium-term plan (up to 2022), management is targeting an ACV CAGR of 11%+ (implying a similar revenue CAGR) but an EBIT margin that falls from 45% to 42-44%, which imply an EBIT CAGR of 7.6-9.2%:

Near-Term Headwinds from COVID-19

Ansys faces further near-term headwinds to its EPS growth from COVID-19. As Ansys's CEO explained on the 20Q1 earnings call:

“Commercial aerospace and contracts will be impacted in the short term, driven by both pre-COVID challenges faced by some companies and by the dramatic reduction in passenger air travel as a result of this pandemic … In the automotive industry … we are expecting to see headwinds on more traditional R&D activities in the sector … For industrial equipment … we anticipate a reduction in R&D spending on existing products in this vertical … The low price of oil is causing headwinds in the energy sector.” Ajei Gopal, Ansys CEO (20Q1 Earnings Call)

The impacted verticals are among the most important ones in Ansys' customer base, with automotive, industrial equipment and energy all being among the top 5 verticals and together contributing 36% of Ansys' ACV. Commercial aerospace is part of aerospace & defense, the second largest vertical with 17% of ACV (an undisclosed part of this being commercial aerospace):

Ansys ACV by Industry (LTM, 20Q1) Source: Ansys results presentation (20Q1).

COVID-19's negative impact was already visible in 20Q1 results, with ACV flat year-on-year excluding currency, and EBIT as well as EPS suffering large declines due to continuing increases in cost investments:

Ansys Key P&L Items (Non-GAAP) (20Q1) Source: Ansys 10-Q filing (20Q1).

COVID-19's negative impact fed into full-year 2020 outlook, which has been revised downwards, with ACV now expected to grow of 3-9% ex. currency, and full-year EBIT, EPS and operating cashflows all declining from 2019:

Ansys 2020 Outlook (Updated) Source: Ansys results press release & transcript (20Q1).

Conclusion

While Ansys continues to be a high-quality business with a revenues CAGR exceeding 10%, continuing cost investments and near-term headwinds from COVID-19 mean that the medium-term EBIT CAGR is likely to be less than 10%. With buybacks adding less than 1% a year to EPS growth, EPS CAGR is also likely to be less than 10%.

At $263.51, Ansys is now on a P/E of 40.7x and a FCF Yield of 1.5%, significantly higher than last February (31.1x and 2.7% respectively), and we believe a further upward re-rating is unlikely.

Investor returns from Ansys shares are thus likely to come solely from the share price growing in line with EPS, i.e. at less than 10% annualised.

This is an insufficient level of return in our view and is lower than that available from other Technology stocks that trade on similar valuation but have faster growth. We downgrade our rating on Ansys from Buy to Neutral.

