The Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), one of the leading energy funds, could be on the road to recovery as oil prices climb from the negative territory to around $30 per barrel at the time of this writing. But investors should remain cautious since the oil market is still facing some headwinds which can push commodity prices downwards again. In my opinion, this might not be a good time to bet on the broad energy sector through the Vanguard Energy ETF. Instead, investors should focus on buying shares of high-quality companies who can withstand this challenging period.

2020 is turning out to be the toughest year ever for oil prices, with a combination of weak demand, excess production, and a shortage of takeaway capacity pushing crude oil to historic lows. The U.S. crude oil futures plummeted to as much as minus $38 a barrel last month, its lowest on record, and the international benchmark Brent crude fell to under $20 a barrel in the same period. The plunge in oil prices can be attributed in large part to the spread of the coronavirus from China to virtually all over the world and the ensuing lockdowns which hammered oil demand. Although oil prices have recovered in the last two weeks, they are still down 50% on a year-to-date basis. With the US benchmark WTI crude trading around $30 a barrel, the outlook for shale oil producers is looking grim since they will struggle to post profits and many will likely burn cash flows. Many oil companies, including the Anglo-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), have slashed dividends in anticipation of the dip in earnings and cash flows.

The shares of US oil producers have plunged this year. The Vanguard Energy ETF, which is one of the biggest energy funds in terms of assets under management, has fallen by 45% this year. The Vanguard Energy ETF has $3.4 billion of net assets which makes it second-largest diversified energy ETF behind the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) which is considered the industry's benchmark fund with almost $9.4 billion of assets.

Two things set Vanguard Energy ETF apart from other rival funds. Firstly, Vanguard Energy is one of the cheapest energy ETFs with an expense ratio of just 0.10%. This means that the fund charges $10 each year on every $10,000 of investment. By comparison, the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF's expense ratio is 0.13%. Secondly, Vanguard Energy has a highly diversified portfolio and gives investors exposure to 128 energy companies including the vertically integrated oil majors, independent oil producers, oilfield equipment and services providers, and oil and gas refining and marketing companies. VDE tracks the MSCI US IMI Energy 25/50 which is an index of small to large-cap energy stocks deemed investable by MSCI. I think Vanguard Energy represents the US energy industry in a better way than its primary rival, the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF which tracks just 27 of the largest and most well established US-listed energy companies.

Vanguard Energy, like many other energy ETFs, is a market-cap weighted fund which ranks stocks and allocates assets based on adjusted market cap. Its top-five holdings are Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Chevron Corp. (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) which get 23.60%, 21.60%, 5.10%, 4.10%, and 3.50% of the fund's net assets respectively. As evident from these figures, the fund is heavily tilted towards two of its largest holdings - Exxon Mobil and Chevron. I think this is a fair representation of the broader energy industry which is dominated by a few mega and large-cap companies. Vanguard Energy has a heavy bias for oil producers, with the majors and independent oil producers accounting for almost 70% of the ETF's net assets. For this reason, the fund's shares usually closely follow oil prices.

We've seen a strong recovery in oil prices in the last few weeks which has pushed Vanguard Energy higher. Prices have risen not only in the futures market but also in the physical market. The crude oil pipeline operator Plains All American (PAA) publishes one of the most comprehensive bulletins of various in-basin prices paid by its marketing subsidiary. The MLP's late-April update showed that the price levels were largely in the single-digits for most blends while some, such as the South Texas Sour and Eastern Kansas Common Special, had negative prices. Plains All American's mid-May update, however, showed a major recovery with all US crude oil blends priced in the double-digits. This confirms that both physical and futures markets for crude oil have improved and we may have passed the worst phase of the downturn. This has also helped pushed Vanguard Energy higher by 11% since April 21.

In my view, the optimism is well-founded since it is backed by improvement in the oil market's supply-demand fundamentals. Remember, much of the plunge in oil prices was driven by the coronavirus outbreak which, as per Goldman Sachs's estimates, knocked out around 17 million bpd of global oil demand as governments around the world enacted travel restrictions and strict lockdowns. Some of that demand, however, could begin to come back as several US states and other major global demand centers, such as India and China, ease restrictions and start to re-open. Even New York, which is the epicenter of the global catastrophe with more than 22,000 dead, is lifting restrictions in some regions.

Some early signs of recovery are already on the horizon. In China, for instance, the daily crude oil throughput plunged to 15-month lows in March as refiners cut back operations due to weak demand. But for April, the country reported an 11% increase in throughput volumes to 13.1 million bpd. Marathon Petroleum (MPC), one of the leading US refiners, is also witnessing improvements in market conditions and expects gasoline demand to increase by 5% to 15% from April. I am expecting an increase in gasoline and diesel consumption in the coming months as travel restrictions are relaxed and manufacturing activity picks up.

The picture is also improving on the supply side. The OPEC and its allies, including Russia, have started cutting production by a record level of 9.7 million bpd for May and June. Saudi Arabia has announced it will voluntarily cut production by a million bpd from June while the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have promised fresh cuts totaling 180,000 bpd for the same period. Meanwhile, the market forces have prompted the US and other non-OPEC producers to rapidly cut production. Global oil output is falling, both voluntarily and involuntarily. I think this will help push the market into a balance sooner rather than later.

As global crude oil demand recovers and supplies decline, we will get to a point in the coming quarters when the demand either matches or even exceeds the supplies. We may begin seeing a major drawdown of crude oil inventories in the near-term, which will be a key data point that might help push oil prices meaningfully higher. The increase in oil prices will brighten the prospects of oil producers and other key participants of the energy sector, such as the oilfield service providers such as Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) which are Vanguard Energy's ninth and eighteenth largest holdings respectively. This may fuel a rally in Vanguard Energy ETF.

That being said, I think we are still not out of the woods yet. The emergence of the second wave of the coronavirus in the aftermath of the easing of the travel restrictions can deliver a blow to the above-mentioned bullish thesis. Remember, although the world is slowly opening up, the infections continue to rise in several regions. The health experts have warned that reopening businesses and public facilities like schools and parks too soon can increase the transmission rate to alarming levels and might force another lockdown. That could weigh on oil demand and commodity prices.

Furthermore, the supply side issues could also emerge if, for instance, we start seeing weakness in compliance among the major oil producers who've agreed to curb output under the OPEC+ agreement. Moreover, there's also a threat of a revival of some shale oil volumes if prices recover too quickly and the independent oil producers in the US start putting rigs back to work. Some oil producers, such as Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Parsley Energy (PE), have talked about resuming their drilling programs if oil price stabilizes in the $30 a barrel range. I think a vast majority of E&Ps, particularly those who don't have the advantages of a low-cost asset base and a rock-solid balance sheet, will need oil prices of significantly higher than $30 to resume pumping but it is still a supply-side risk that bears watching.

For these reasons, I believe energy investors should be cautiously optimistic. The increase in oil prices will likely push Vanguard Energy ETF higher. The ETF's rally might continue but it is facing considerable downside risk. If the global oil market's supply and demand fundamentals worsen and prices falter, then the ETF might come crashing down. I think instead of betting on the entire energy sector through Vanguard Energy, investors should focus on companies that have a combination of high-quality asset base, robust liquidity, and an under-levered balance sheet. This includes companies such as Chevron, EOG Resources, and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). These companies can not only withstand the turmoil but also use their financial muscle to make accretive acquisitions and eventually emerge bigger and stronger from the downturn.

