The recent financings will dilute the equity in the near-term (common stock offering) and potentially the medium-term (converts and warrants) as well.

There were some bright spots in Spirit Airlines' (SAVE) quarterly commentary, particularly around demand improvements in May, but I do question the viability of the Spirit model in a post-COVID environment. Given Spirit's dependence on volumes, I think cost reductions will continue to be necessary, with the company's medium-term earnings power likely impaired. Current valuations screen cheaply, but with dilution from the converts and CARES Act warrants likely in the medium-term, I do not view the risk/reward as particularly favorable.

Puts and Takes from 1Q20

There was little to cheer in Spirit's 1Q20 print, though this was largely priced in heading into the quarter. To recap, Spirit posted a pretax loss of $74.6m and a net loss of $27.8m. Adjusting for the $31.1m discrete tax benefit, however, the net loss position widens to $58.9m, driving a per-share loss of $0.86 (vs. consensus' $0.55). Given the tax benefit is a five-year carryback for losses as part of the CARES Act, I think it is prudent to adjust this out going forward in determining Spirit's earnings power (see breakdown below).

'Millions (NYSEARCA:USD) Net Profit (Reported) -27.8 (-) Tax Impact 31.1 = Net Profit (Adjusted) -58.9 (/) Diluted Shares Outstanding 68.5 = Adjusted EPS ($0.86)

Source: Company Filings

That said, there were some positive tidbits to chew on - for instance, management expects load factors to improve materially at ~50-59% in April (vs. ~30% in the second half of March and ~17% in April). Further, management believes the improvement in loads will stretch into May, with an additional improvement in June loads, though it is unclear how much of the improvement is pricing-related.

So I would tell you that in May, we've been starting to see some improvements in the load factors. Part of it has to do with our schedule adjustments. Part of it has to do with the way that we've been pricing the product, and what we've been seeing in May was definitely more than what we saw in April. And we do anticipate that, as we move through May and go into June, that the load factors will continue to improve. - 1Q20 Transcript

Looking ahead, the company still needs both a demand improvement and further right-sizing to its operation to drive down the cash burn. In this regard, management's swiftness in driving capacity cuts is commendable, in my view - Spirit decreased capacity by ~75% in April, with plans for a 95% reduction in May and June schedules. Additional cutbacks include an ~$50 million reduction in discretionary capex, as well as potential deferrals of the FY20 and FY21 Airbus aircraft deliveries and related pre-delivery deposits, which would drive an incremental ~$185m reduction.

In a worst-case scenario, there remains room to further rationalize the fleet, with ~20% of its fleet currently unencumbered. Per its latest 10-Q, Spirit currently has $650m in unencumbered assets (excluding loyalty), including 29 unencumbered aircraft (25 A319 and 4 A320 aircraft).

Latest Financing Drives >30% Dilution

Spirit's recent equity and convert offerings add ~$336m to its liquidity (April cash balance stood at ~$900m). Spirit's post-offering capital structure will feature an additional 12m shares of common stock and $150m worth of convertible senior notes due 2025 (implying an additional 11.8 million shares). Including the underwriters' 30-day allotments (2.6m shares and $26.3m worth of convertibles), as well as warrants owed to the US Treasury, the total dilutive impact lies at ~30%, by my estimates.

'Millions Shares outstanding (pre-equity raise) 68.5 (+) Shares issued via secondary offering 12 (+) 30-day option for underwriters 2.6 (+) Convertible offering @ $12.75/share 11.8 (+) 30-day option for convertible underwriters @ $12.75/share 2.1 (+) Warrants owed to the US government 0.5 = Shares outstanding (post-equity raise) 97.5 Implied Dilution (%) 29.7%

Source: Author's Est, Company Filings

In addition, Spirit has also applied for a second CARES Act loan of ~$741m, which would entail additional dilution, given it will need to issue warrants for ~5.3m shares. This could add an additional ~5%pts of dilution, in addition to the prior issuance of warrants (exercisable for 500k shares at $14.08) as part of the Payroll Support Program.

Ample Liquidity to Ride Out COVID

On the liquidity front, Spirit is well-equipped. By my estimates, 2Q liquidity is set to land at ~$2bn following the recent equity and convertible offerings, revolver drawdown, payroll support (PSP), and a second CARES Act loan (see breakdown below). This should more than adequately address the current daily cash burn of $4 million (including cash outflows from operations, debt service, and fleet CAPEX, but excluding any financing), which management plans to reduce anyway. In a gradual recovery scenario, Spirit likely has sufficient liquidity to operate for another year based on its expense run-rate.

'Millions (USD) Liquidity (End-1Q20) 894 (+) Revolver 135 (+) Convertible and Common Stock Offering 270 (+) PSP Proceeds 350 (+) Second CARES Act loan 741 (-) Cash Burn @ $4m/day 364 = Projected Liquidity (End-2Q20) 2,026

Source: Author's Est, Company Filings

Post-COVID Earnings Power is a Concern

One of the key hurdles for me, though, is that I just don't see Spirit's earnings power coming out of COVID intact. Given the ultra-low-cost model's dependence on volumes, a lower-for-longer demand scenario would severely impair the earnings power of a business that generates ~8-9% mid-cycle net margins at ~83-84% loads.

Source: Company Filings

Coupled with Spirit's existing and incoming fleet profile (A320neo and A321neos come equipped with 182 and 228 seats, respectively), the company is especially levered to industry dynamics. The importance of scale to the Spirit model cannot be overstated - scale allows Spirit to lower its cost structure, which in turn, allows the company to expand into new markets via incremental demand through competitive pricing (vs. fighting for share). Thus, in a post-COVID environment with social distancing requirements (e.g., planes with middle seats removed), the Spirit model simply does not work, in my view.

Cheap For a Reason

Spirit's recent capital raise affords it ample liquidity to ride out a gradual recovery in load factors and gives it room to implement aggressive discounts to stimulate demand. But the key question, in my view, is not whether Spirit survives COVID but rather, how the earnings power looks like post-COVID. Given the model's dependence on density and growth, I believe the company is in a tough spot, and thus, the risk/reward seems unfavorable, even at current valuations. With dilution from the converts and CARES Act warrants also set to detract from medium-term upside, I remain firmly on the sidelines. Key upside risks to my view include a better-than-expected demand rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.