Launching The End Game Investor: A Sound Money Approach

My target: Hard money advocates, gold bugs, Austrian school fans, liberty lovers, old school savers, and anyone with an ounce of fear about the viability of the current monetary system.

The end game is coming. Money cannot be printed forever without a currency collapse, and that collapse is very much on the way, right now. The supply of goods and services is collapsing while the supply of dollars is exploding at historically unprecedented rates. The end game is at our doorstep, and The End Game Investor is dedicated specifically to preparing you for it.

The bottom line is this chart, right here.

Gawk at it and wonder why, how, there's even a semblance of an argument over whether or not severe consumer price inflation is in our future. For the life of me, I cannot see how anyone with a basic understanding of supply and demand economics can look at this chart and say, with a straight face that consumer price inflation isn't about to become serious. When it does, let's just say I wonder how a government now $25.3 trillion in debt with $3.3 trillion annual deficits can possibly survive higher interest rates.

It can't. This is the end game, and there's no way out. The end game is nothing less than the death of the global fiat dollar standard. There are only two possibilities as to how it ultimately plays out in my view:

As consumer price inflation rises and the risk of hyperinflation becomes obvious, the Treasury is forced to return the dollar to a gold standard with existing gold reserves at Fort Knox. All bad debt, both public and private, is either totally liquidated or else fundamentally restructured in gold terms where possible. Fearing a systemic financial collapse, the Federal Reserve keeps buying all manner of debt and printing dollars despite high inflation as the gold price shatters records in dollar terms. They continue to believe that gold is nothing but a "barbarous relic," seeing price gains for gold as a good excuse to offload it from the Treasury and support the dollar. The dollar then loses any potential remaining with gold backing that it could have salvaged. Hyperinflation sets in and the dollar ceases to function as a money substitute entirely. All goods and services become priced in gold and silver directly from the bottom up, over the wrath of the Federal Reserve and the federal government that created it.

Obviously anyone can point this out and say buy gold. You don't need to subscribe to The End Game Investor for that. Then why specifically The End Game Investor?

I'll answer that question, but first here's what you get and who specifically I'm targeting.

What You Get

Subscribers to The End Game Investor immediately get a daily market review from me, as well as a weekly in-depth report on the weekends focusing on the precious metals markets and central bank monetary policy primarily out of the Federal Reserve.

Subscribers also have access to two real-time model portfolios, one conservative and one aggressive. Portfolio changes are sent out in real time so you can see exactly what I'm doing and when. In the aggressive portfolio, I make highly leveraged small bets, in this case on the end game itself. The positioning strategy here is similar to my call of the Black Monday Aug. 24, 2015, market crash where I advised buying put options nine days beforehand. These were very small positions that paid off very well by the end of that week. Aggressive portfolio positions consist of these sorts of small allocations that should pay off extremely well, once the end game is obvious to all.

My Investment Strategy

Markets wiggle, and price often goes against you in the short term even when you have the big picture correct. It happens, and it will continue to happen. That's why I hold the core, buy on weakness, accumulate, and rebalance. I always keep dry powder in my portfolio and I do so in the models as well. I hold core positions not to be sold, and I reduce cash positions and increase tradable positions on weakness, accumulate, and rebalance again. That's my "system," if you can call it that. As a subscriber you'll see the effect, how core positions of real, money-producing capital grow as we buy on any significant weakness, accumulate, and rebalance. Like a tightening ratchet around a failing fiat system, that's how I protect and grow real wealth.

My Target Audience and Pricing

I'm building a community of hard money advocates, gold bugs, Austrian School economists and fans, classical liberals and libertarians of all stripes, old school savers, and anybody who has even a smidgen of that dull background dread that something is seriously wrong with the monetary system. I aim to turn that dull dread into real profit, in real money terms.

At bottom, I'm targeting all those who believe that gold is real money but don’t necessarily know what to do with that understanding investment wise.

Through my accumulation strategies my goal is first and foremost to protect real wealth and purchasing power rather than purely speculate, and secondarily to build on that purchasing power significantly through low-risk/high-return plays primarily in the precious metals markets. The first 50 subscribers will get a 20% introductory discount on a yearly subscription of $36 a month / $288 annual. Anyone can take advantage of a two week risk-free trial to see what exactly it is that I’m doing, and then decide if you want to be a longer term part of it.

I'm launching The End Game Investor to ensure that my subscribers end up on the right side of history, a history that's unfolding before our eyes.

I'm not primarily a trader. I'm an accumulator, and that's the community I want to build. When the end game arrives for all to see, you'll be counting not your dollars but how much money-producing capital you own. If you subscribe and follow the model portfolios, I aim to help you own a lot, which will hopefully make the end game that much less scary for you and your family once it's here.

Why The End Game Investor? Money vs.Dollars

I have contemplated offering a service on Seeking Alpha based on the end game for years, but the timing for it has been uncertain up to now. Recent events revolving principally around the global central bank response to COVID-19 have convinced me that this is it. It's starting now. It's going to be wild, it won't take more than a few years at most, and if you don't know how to handle it, it could tear your portfolio to shreds.

So why specifically this service? My investment philosophy, and that of The End Game Investor, is based on the fact that gold is money - right now in the present gold is money – and that the dollar is only an increasingly diluted international gold intermediary that's fast losing its status as such. With this philosophy as a base, my goal for subscribers is to increase our holdings of real money and money-producing capital so that when the end game arrives in full bloom, we will have real money at our disposal.

As the dollar inevitably either ceases to function as a money substitute or is again convertible into gold at a much higher rate, gold and silver stocks will be fundamentally revalued. I do not know the exact date, but let's just say it will not be another 12 years as it has been since the last crisis. I doubt it will even be another two.

What makes The End Game Investor unique among gold-focused newsletters is that this really is what we are preparing for in a real-world practical sense. Many other gold-focused newsletters, while they may give lip service to inflation and gold as money and may even believe such, they are still primarily using the precious metals markets as a way to increase the nominal amount of dollars in their portfolios. This is fine, so long as the dollar continues to function as a money substitute in a basic sense.

These services often see and refer to gold as a "hedge" or a "flight to safety, or a "fear trade" or something similar, but almost never as money itself. For most, precious metals are just a trading vehicle through which one can acquire more dollars if they time the movements right. Many use some trading system or other for this purpose for better or worse – Elliot Wave, cycle analysis, sentiment or what have you – to buy gold low, sell high, and thereby accumulate more paper. Sometimes a trading system works great in this way. Sometimes it doesn't. If any one system worked all the time, all the adherents to that system would be billionaires and everyone would follow it. Nothing works all the time. As for me, I have no fancy system other than hold the core, buy on weakness, accumulate and rebalance.

The End Game Investor, instead of focusing on a technical system, focuses rather on the end game itself, knowing this is coming and understanding gold is literally money right now. Significant buying opportunities are capitalized on with dry powder, but I won't get caught flat footed with light positions in real money. It's too dangerous in this environment, not necessarily for the risk of missing the move in gold, but for the danger of being caught holding paper when it falls and being left with nothing. The end game will only come once. I will not miss it.

The Difference

There's a real concrete difference here that's beyond philosophical hair splitting on the nature of money. There are two fundamental dangers to the approach of using the gold market as a vehicle for dollar accumulation, especially now that things have noticeably sped up in the monetary sphere.

First, at some point soon the dollar is going to plummet either against other currencies or against gold or both, at first overnight and then the real scary slide lasting a few weeks or at most months. If you’re busy dissecting and following a trading system while this is happening, you risk missing that paradigm shift. For example, if the system you are following is based on waiting for pullbacks or a buy zone or something similar, you could get caught flat footed holding the dollar paper bag. Or you could get caught with the wrong gold ETF that doesn't redeem physical and end up with nothing. You’ll have amassed dollars alright, but to what end?

The second danger is that technical trading systems can’t fully insulate you against the psychological ravages of volatility. As the dollar falls, what we are likely to see is a vicious tug of war between gold and the dollar that will generate scary pullbacks, like the one we saw back in March I advised buying. Dips like that, and some less extreme of course, are when I use dry powder, buy on weakness, accumulate and rebalance.

Knowing that gold is real money, in my experience, imparts the necessary confidence necessary to focus an investor to actually get this done in the gold market, and it's not easy. It's the viewpoint I hope to impart to my subscribers. The best defense against distracting emotions is knowledge.

In other words, The End Game Investor is as much hard monetary theory as it is trading and investment advice. My conceptual grasp of the nature of money and my understanding of the architecture of the monetary system are my greatest strengths. My understanding of money is one I hope to pass on to my subscribers to steel them psychologically against what's coming.

What If?

And what if the finale is farther off than anticipated? Anything is possible, and this is one of the reasons I always hold dry powder. If it's further off, not a big deal. Over a trillion dollars are being printed every month now, and that rate is very likely to accelerate. Precious metals and gold stocks should do more than just fine in this environment of cheap energy and never-ending dollars. And if the end game is just around the corner as I suspect, our gains, in both real and dollar terms, will be, let's just say, satisfying.

So prepare yourselves for the end game with The End Game Investor. Sign up for a two-week free trial to see what I'm doing. It's perhaps no exaggeration to say you'll be ensuring your financial future and that of your family who will surely need your help when the finale arrives. As the monetary world erupts and a half-century global Keynesian experiment goes bad, you'll have the real money resources to deal with it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SLV, AAAU, GOLD, NEM, GFI, UGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.