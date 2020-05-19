FX Weekly: Invest Safely

However, we expect uncertainty to rise sharply in the near to medium term and we recommend holding a defensive portfolio ahead of the summer.

Powell recently argued he was confident that the economy will eventually recover and that investors would not want to bet against it in the long term.

Macro News

US: In a recent CBS interview, Fed chairman Powell argued he was confident that the economy will eventually recover and that investors would not want to bet against it in the long term. In addition, he also confirmed that negative interest rates were not an appropriate policy for the US for the time being as it would weigh on banks’ profitability, which makes them likely to lend less and therefore indirectly impacts the economic activity. However, the market is clearly not convinced by these statements and has been pricing in negative rates for Q2 2021 according to Fed Funds futures. Figure (left frame) shows that the June 2021 implied rate has constantly been falling since the end of 2018 (when the US economy peaked), significantly weighing on cyclical stocks (financials) relative to defensive ones (utilities), and has fallen below zero in the past two weeks for the first time in history. We previously saw that interest rates were already negative if we include the Fed purchases (shadow rate expected to hit -5% by the end of the year), but we strongly believe that the Fed could cut rates to negative even before Q2 2021 as a second stimulus option once the economy ‘fully reopens’. We think that investors will have to allocate their capital safely in the near to medium term and should not underestimate a NIRP policy in the US.

Euro: European officials will need to show more ‘solidarity’ between states in the near term as it seems that the political uncertainty may extend the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, implying a longer than expected ‘recovery’ post lockdown. Real GDP growth in the Euro area, which was already low prior to the virus, will continue to diverge from the US one, which should weigh on the single currency. We expect the euro to retest its January 2017 lows at 1.0340 in the next 3 to 6 months.

UK: The pound continues to extend its losses against the major currencies, down nearly 8 percent against the US dollar since the start of the year, as the UK is expected to face the biggest recession in 300 years. Even though the pound is currently significantly undervalued relative to its ‘fair’ value (-16% against the US dollar as PPP prices in an exchange rate at 1.45), it remains extremely vulnerable to a new round of equity selloff due to the rising uncertainty moving forward. We remain cautious on GBP in the near to medium term.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries were hardly unchanged in the week ended May 12, up 6.9K to a total of 838K contracts. Volatility in the Treasury market has eased dramatically in the past three weeks, with the 10Y oscillating within a tight 15bps range from 60 to 75bps. We think that the constant rise in uncertainty and ambiguity over inflation expectations will push the long end of the yield curve higher in the medium term, which should continue to steepen the yield curve.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The little weakness in the US dollar in the past few days has pushed the pair towards the high of its ST 300-pip range of 1.0750-1.1050. We will try to short some above 1.1010 as we think that the 200D SMA may halt the little momentum, keeping a tight stop 100 pips away from the entry level. We will also try to buy the dip at 1.0750.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: As expected, the pair has been trending slightly higher in the past week and broke its 0.8920 resistance, which corresponds to its 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310-0.93 range. The pound has been showing some signs of ‘fatigue’ lately, hence we would not try to play the reversal for now.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: The pair has been trading slightly higher in the past week after receiving some support at 106.90 (61.8% Fibo retracement of the 99.60-118.70 range). We would not buy the momentum for now as we could see some yen strength in the short run as equities struggle to reach higher levels. We adjusted our stop lower on our short AUD/JPY position to our entry level (70.05) last week as our conviction level was not very high; we would wait for higher retracement to short the pair again.

USD/CHF: The pair continues to trade in its tight 130-pip range between 0.9660 and 0.9790; even though the Swiss franc has shown strong resistance in periods of high uncertainty, we prefer to play the yen in this current environment and would wait for the formation of a clear trend.

AUD/NZD: The Aussie has been particularly strong against the New Zealand dollar in the past two months, and we would expect the trend to reverse in the short run. We will try to short some at 1.08, keeping a stop at 1.09 with a first target at 1.0650.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Chart Of The Week

The popular phrase ‘Sell in May and go away’ is an investment strategy for equities based on a theory that stipulates that the stock market has historically experienced significant higher returns during the ‘winter’ period from November to April than in the 'summer' period from May to October. In their paper entitled, The Halloween Indicator, ‘Sell in May and Go Away’: Another Puzzle, Jacobsen and Bouman (2002) find that this strategy works for the 36 of the 37 DM and EM studied countries. In the UK, sample evidence even shows that the effect has been noticeable since 1694.

In this chart, we test the strategy on the S&P 500 since 1928 and find some outstanding results; while the S&P 500 has averaged annual returns of 5.1% between November and April, annual returns for the ‘summer’ period averaged a mere 2.2%. The chart shows a striking divergence between the ‘winter’ and ‘summer’ portfolios. With uncertainty expected to rise sharply in the coming month, should investors decrease their equity investments ahead of the summer?

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

