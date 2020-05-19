Seasonality of silver prices becomes friendly in July after being negative over May-June.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR looks well on track to reach our target of $18 per share by the end of Q2.

While we have become more cautious on gold over the immediate term, we remain bullish on silver, expecting the outperformance of silver to continue in the next few months.

To start with, silver remains noticeably cheap compared to gold, suggesting that its underperformance in Q1 will lead to a catch-up phase in Q2. Our thesis plays out nicely so far, with silver prices up 22% in the quarter to date and gold prices up only 10% over the same period.

Second, industrial demand for silver should get a boost from the re-opening of economies in Europe and the US. Unlike gold, silver is sensitive to industrial production dynamics.

Third, there is plenty of dry powder among the speculative community to deploy on the long side of the silver futures markets. In contrast, gold's spec positioning is too crowded.

We forecast a max upside of $18 per share for SIVR in the second quarter.

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

The speculative community raised its net long position in COMEX silver by the equivalent of 444 tons in the week to May 12, according to the CFTC. This was the first increase in the net spec length in 5 weeks and the largest increase since mid-February.

The increase in the net spec length over May 5-12 was mainly driven by short-covering (335 tons) and further reinforced by long accumulation (+110 tons). The fact that short-covering outpaced fresh buying suggests that sentiment is still cautious.

Implications for SIVR: At 19% of open interest, the net spec length remains very light judging by historical standards. We expect a return to speculative buying in the second half of the year, which could drive silver prices higher. This will, in turn, exert a positive influence on SIVR.

Investment positioning

ETF investors bought silver at a significant pace of 546 tons in the week to May 15, according to our estimates. This was the 9th straight week of ETF buying and the largest increase in ETF holdings since mid-March.

ETF holdings have increased by 3,343 tons so far this year, marking a 16% increase. This highlights the notable improvement in sentiment among ETF investors.

Implications for SIVR: We view the positive shift in sentiment among ETF investors as a leading indicator for sentiment among the speculative community. This suggests stronger speculative demand for silver, which should naturally push silver prices higher, thereby benefiting SIVR.

Seasonal trends

Silver has made gained 14% so far this month, belying its negative seasonal price patterns. Nevertheless, the month is not over, and we would not be surprised in case of renewed weakness in the coming days.

Seasonality is slightly negative in June, before turning positive in July, mirroring gold's seasonal patterns.

In this context, a trading strategy consisting of being long SLV and short GLD could have an interesting risk-reward profile.

Implications for SIVR: The negative price seasonality for silver prices over May-June does not bode well for SIVR in the immediate term. That said, we continue to believe that the outperformance of silver prices over gold will continue.

Our closing thoughts

SIVR has rebounded powerfully since the start of May and looks well on track to reach our target of $18 per share by the end of the second quarter.

We think that the marked underperformance of silver prices over gold prices in Q1 led to a great buying opportunity in silver. We expect the catch-up phase for SIVR to continue over the next few months.

Although the seasonality of silver and gold prices is not friendly over May-June, silver enjoys several positive factors, namely - a potential boost in industrial demand due to the re-opening of some economies, a lot of dry powder among the speculative community to deploy on the long side of the futures markets, and a still undervalued price compared to gold.

Our short-term target for SIVR is at $18 per share.

