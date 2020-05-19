We're more than halfway through the Q1 earnings season for the precious metals space (GDX), and it's been a mixed quarter since country rules around shutdowns have varied significantly. The names hit the hardest by the closures are in Mexico and Canada, while Australian miners have navigated the crisis exceptionally well for the most part. Unfortunately, Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) is in the former group, and it's been a tough start to the year for the silver miner given the San Jose Mine temporary shutdown related to COVID-19, and the pause in the Lindero Project construction due to restrictions as well. While this is out of the company's control, it's worth noting that Lindero was already running massively over-budget and behind schedule before these unforeseen circumstances, so the company is not entirely innocent when it comes to disappointment related to Lindero. While Fortuna undoubtedly has an impressive organic growth profile, if Lindero can ramp up smoothly, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortuna Silver is one of the most recent miners to report its Q1 earnings results, and the company came into the year guiding for over 7.8 million ounces of silver production, and more than 110,000 ounces of gold production. However, these plans were derailed due to COVID-19, and an illegal road blockade in late Q1 at San Jose didn't help matters either. During Q1, quarterly silver production came in at 1.8 million ounces, tracking slightly below guidance, while gold production has no hope of arriving near the FY-2020 outlook after further delays at Lindero. While Q1 itself wasn't a terrible quarter with only minor disruptions, Q2 is likely to be much weaker due to the COVID-19 government-mandated restrictions. This is because the only mine operating this moment is Caylloma in Peru, which happens to be the highest-cost operation and is expected to contribute less than one-fifth of FY-2020 operating cash flow. This is not ideal as it placed the company in a tricky position with less cash flow being generated in a year set for significant capital expenditures to complete Lindero construction. In light of this minor liquidity crunch, shareholders were diluted further near multi-year lows at US$3.00 per share this month, following a US$60 million financing. Let's take a closer look at Q1 below:

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

Beginning with the company's San Jose Mine in Mexico, Fortuna produced 1.57 million ounces of silver and 9,000 ounces of gold, down from 2 million ounces of silver and 12,000 ounces of gold in Q1 2019. The significantly lower production from the same period last year was the result of lower head grades, with silver grades coming in 20% lower at 216 grams per tonne silver for Q1 2020, down from 267 grams per tonne silver in Q1 2019. These lower head grades were planned for due to mine sequencing to allow for pillar recovery. However, results were made worse by the illegal road blockade late in the quarter, which resulted in slightly fewer tonnes milled per day, at just 2,837 for Q1. All-in sustaining costs for the quarter rose from $8.69/oz to $10.67/oz as a result of the lower production. While we don't have confirmation of when operations will resume, the Mexican government has noted that we should see most miners back online by month-end. However, a ramp-up to full capacity could take a couple of weeks.

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

(Source: BusinessInsider.com)

Meanwhile, at Fortuna's Caylloma Mine in Peru, the company produced 249,000 ounces of silver and over 11 million pounds of zinc, up 6%, and 5%, respectively, year-over-year. The mine benefited from higher grades in the quarter, with silver grades up nearly 5% to 70 grams per tonne gold, and lead and zinc grades also up 8% and 5% year-over-year. Unfortunately, these solid production results were overshadowed by soaring costs year-over-year, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $16.71/oz. This figure was up nearly 30% year-over-year from the $12.91/oz in Q1 2019 and provided for minuscule margins when accounting for the average realized silver price in the quarter of $17.59/oz. The company noted that the higher costs in the quarter were related to higher breakup and support, and the lower base metals prices did not help revenues. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above chart of Fortuna Silver's annual earnings per share [EPS], it's been a bleak several years for growth, with annual EPS hitting a high in FY-2017, but they've dropped nearly 50% since, with annual EPS coming in at $0.18 last year. While this is mostly to be expected given the higher costs related to Lindero construction, there are other miners in the sector that have also been growing production, but which have growing annual earnings per share. If we look ahead to FY-2020, analysts were projecting a year of 10% growth in annual EPS for Fortuna, but the recent 10% share dilution and the pulled guidance has seen these earnings estimates dragged down to $0.13. Therefore, we're likely to see yet another year of earnings contraction in FY-2020 before annual EPS finally wakes up in FY-2021.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The good news is that the annual EPS is forecasted to grow more than 200% in FY-2021 from $0.13 to $0.44 if the company manages to hit estimates. This significant jump is related around optimism surrounding Lindero, a mine that we've been expecting to see come online for a year now based on the initial 2017 timeline. While this 230% projected growth in annual EPS is quite impressive, it is showing up after three consecutive years of declines in annual EPS. Therefore, while it's a good step in the right direction to cleaning up this earnings trend, it's much less awe-inspiring, given that the growth is coming after extremely low year-over-year comps.

(Source: Company News Releases)

As noted earlier, Lindero is currently more than $50 million over budget from the initial US$239 million capital cost estimate and is nearly a year behind schedule. The most recent update is that we might see 30,000 ounces of gold production from Lindero this year and a Q3 gold pour, a significant deviation from the 70,000 ounces of gold production initially planned for in the FY-2020 outlook. It's certainly good news that this drawn-out timeline for Lindero is finally coming to fruition, but it's been extremely disappointing thus far. Hopefully, the mining phase of this project is better than the construction phase. The below excerpt is from 2017, which envisioned comfortably funding Lindero with no plans to access capital markets for additional capital. A slight miscalculation, to say the least, following the $60 million raise earlier this month.

“With a base case IRR 1 of 18% and a 3.6 year payback, we have delivered a strong project greatly derisked technically and financially that will contribute low cost gold production over its 15 years of operation. Initial capital of $239 million is going to be comfortably funded from our approximately $190 million cash position, available lines of credit and projected cash flows. We do not envision accessing equity capital markets or having to take hedge positions for this project.”

- CEO, Jorge Ganoza

(Source: Company News Release)

If we assume that Lindero does perform according to expectations, this would be a transformative asset for Fortuna Silver, and finally, give the company some re-rating power. Lindero's average annual gold production is expected at just shy of 100,000 ounces per year, and all-in sustaining costs are estimated at industry-leading levels of just above $800/oz. However, given the relatively low recoveries and head grades, I think the costs could end up being a little ambitious, so we will have to watch closely to see what the first year of production looks like in FY-2021. Ideally, we're going to want to see a minimum of 85,000 ounces of gold production at $850/oz in FY-2021 to be confident that this mine plan is tracking as planned.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Fortuna Silver didn't have a disastrous quarter operationally, the company finally got stung by the Lindero cost over-runs, with the need to run to the capital markets to dilute shareholders at multi-year lows for the stock. This will be a headwind for annual EPS growth going forward, given that the share count increased by 10% based on the financing. The key to the Fortuna Silver investment thesis is Lindero, and as noted earlier, the hope is that the mine plan is carried out much better than the construction plan. While the company has strong earnings growth projected in FY-2021, Fortuna's inability to execute according to plan as well as its peers is a minor red flag, and the Tier-2 operating jurisdictions aren't the most attractive when compared to peers. Therefore, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector, and I would view any rallies above the $5.50 level as an area to book some profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.