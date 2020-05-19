Maybe it's just me, but when I think of Garmin (GRMN) the first thing that came to mind was the well-known navigation device TomTom that was an incredible tool for my friends and me to use in the early 2000s while taking road trips throughout the beautiful Pacific Northwest. The technology felt surreal at the time because it wasn't long before that my parents had taught me how to properly read a traditional paper map. Prior to the invention of TomTom, I was lucky enough to have the time to get on a desktop computer and use MapQuest, which is owned by Verizon (VZ), I could print an easy to read page with step-by-step instructions of how to reach my destination. Using MapQuest was a common occurrence for me as I resisted the change from a standard cell phone to a smartphone.

Looking back on the idea of having to use paper maps or needing a desktop computer and a printer in order to acquire directions seems so incredibly archaic. Realistically speaking, I wouldn't be surprised if most millennial's and generations younger than them never actually had to learn how to use a paper map now that we live in an age where there are countless apps that have regularly updated maps which can be downloaded to your phone from almost anywhere on the planet.

This is where I fully admit that my perceptions of GRMN prior to writing this article were negative at best and completely uninformed at worst. After committing time to research GRMN's business model and financials I feel comfortable saying that GRMN is a true tech company that offers a highly diversified portfolio of products ranging from wearable consumer products all the way to advanced navigation products for the aviation industry.

Finding a direct competitor for GRMN isn't easy since there are a handful of other companies that compete with a certain segment of GRMN. One company that does make an interesting comparison is Fitbit (FIT) since it competes with wearables and carries no long-term debt. It should be known that Google (GOOG) is in the process of acquiring FIT in a transaction that is expected to be cleared soon by the DOJ even as concerns arise about GOOG access to more personal data.

Data by YCharts

FIT has a shorter history relative to GRMN but it does directly compete in the areas of sports and fitness. FIT's business model focuses on wearable or clip-on tracking devices and other weight management tools like scales. In this sense, GRMN has a much more diversified business portfolio and is less subject to disruption than FIT because it offers such a diversified portfolio of products.

It makes a lot of sense why FIT became a buyout target for a large company like GOOG since it really has been a one-trick pony vs GRMN which has more product offerings and can be expected to compete as a standalone company. GOOG acquisition of a company like FIT makes sense when we consider just how fast the demand for fitness and wellness devices has grown in the last several years.

Source: Allied Market Research

As the market continues to grow so did the number of players attempting to capture market share. FIT was one of the last pure-play companies in this field and when the sale to GOOG closes it will leave the following companies as major players in wearable fitness and wellness devices.

Apple (AAPL)

Garmin

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY)

Nike (NKE)

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)

Although these competitors are all strong players in this market, it doesn't make sense to compare GRMN to them in any other metrics other than wearable devices. For this reason, I will selectively make comparisons with companies other than FIT when it is appropriate to do so.

Debt Free Companies Of The S&P 500

In order to avoid redundancy in these articles, I have included the link below to the very first article on T. Rowe Price (TROW) because it includes a section that describes why I got interested in looking at many of these debt-free companies.

Debt-Free Companies Of The S&P 500 - T. Rowe Price Group

For the series, I am primarily interested in reviewing companies in the S&P 500 that have no debt but also pay a regular dividend which narrows down the list considerably.

Given some of the comments I've received on previous articles I have to emphasize that my interest in debt-free companies has less to do with the current situation created by COVID-19 and more to do with a genuine interest in looking at businesses that have successfully expanded their reach and created significant value for shareholders without needing to access debt markets.

Garmin Revenue

GRMN released its Q1-2020 numbers on April 29, 2020, and even though fiscal 2020 guidance was withdrawn (due to the uncertainty of COVID-19) it appears that the company had a relatively strong showing year-over-year.

Source: Garmin Q1-2020 Press Release

The main takeaways from Q1-2020 revenue breakdown are summarized below:

Net sales were up 12% from Q1-2019 to Q1-2020.

Fitness sales increased by 24% from Q1-2019 to Q1-2020 increasing from 23.5% of sales to 26.1% of sales, respectively.

The Marine segment also saw a strong sales growth of 22% from Q1-2019 to Q1-2020 increasing from 17.5% of sales to 19.0% of sales, respectively.

If we look back on Q1-2019 and compare it with Q1-2018 we can see that GRMN's net sales increase in its fastest-growing categories Fitness and Marine are accelerating year-over-year. The only category that GRMN continues to face challenges in is the automotive sector.

Source: Garmin Q1-2019 Press Release

Net sales were up 8% from Q1-2018 to Q1-2019.

Fitness sales increased by 9% from Q1-2018 to Q1-2019 increasing from 23.3% of sales to 23.5% of sales, respectively.

The Marine segment led the way with 18% sales growth from Q1-2018 to Q1-2019 increasing from 16.0% of sales to 17.5% of sales, respectively.

Over the last decade, we can see that GRMN has demonstrated a strong ability to innovate and grow as it continues to increase sales, generate high margins on its diverse product lines, and growing net income.

Data by YCharts

When we change the filter to annualized revenue and net income we can see that the trend is looking extremely positive as the company has exceeded previous highs for revenue and net income that were last seen prior to the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

Operating Margin

GRMN is a tech company that creates products consumers want which makes it a sales-driven company. One of the best indicators we can use to help us understand how good GRMN is at converting sales into profit is by looking at the operating margin. Investopedia defines operating margin as "how much profit a company makes on a dollar of sales, after paying for variable costs of production, such as wages and raw materials, but before paying interest or tax. It is calculated by dividing a company’s operating profit by its net sales."

One of the reasons I really like using operating margin when looking at GRMN and FIT is that it tells us about the quality of the product being sold by each company since it removes defective and returned product.

Data by YCharts

Viewing the YCharts graph above, we can better understand why the operating margin for GRMN and FIT matters as the value of each companies stock has a tendency to trend with the operating margin.

GRMN's operating margin is made even more attractive when we consider that the company carries no long-term debt. Operating margin tells us "the proportion of revenues that are available to cover non-operating costs, like paying interest, which is why investors and lenders pay close attention to it." This ultimately means that GRMN's lean operations without significant non-operating costs generate even more income for shareholders than other companies that fund these operations through the use of debt.

Share Buybacks

GRMN has continued to focus its capital on growing its product offerings and investing in new technology over repurchasing shares. Since 2007, GRMN has repurchased approximately 25 million shares which accounts for around 11.5% of total shares outstanding at the beginning of that time frame. The chart below demonstrates that GRMN took advantage of share repurchases during the financial crisis when it saw its stock price drop from a record high of $108.70/share to a low that hasn't been seen since the early 2000's of $17.03/share. 2007 through the end of 2011 accounted for approximately 20 million of the 25 million shares repurchased.

Data by YCharts

The last time GRMN had a serious share repurchase authorization in place was through the end of 2017 and that authorization began with a total limit of $300 million. By the time the authorization was renewed at the end of 2016, approximately $220 million had been utilized in the remaining $80.4 million was made available for FY-2017.

Data by YCharts

Since then, there has been limited discussion about share repurchases and for a very good reason as stated in the company's 2019 Annual Report.

Under current Swiss tax law, repurchases of shares for the purposes of capital reduction are treated as a partial liquidation subject to 35% Swiss withholding tax on the difference between the par value and the repurchase price. However, the portion of the repurchase price that is attributed to capital contribution reserves of the shares repurchased will not be subject to the Swiss withholding tax. Therefore, repurchase of our own shares further limits the amount of capital reserves available for distributions to shareholders free of Swiss withholding taxes. No partial liquidation treatment applies and no withholding tax is triggered if the shares are not repurchased for cancellation but held by us as treasury shares to the extent sufficient capital reserves are available. However, should we not resell such treasury shares within six years and there is not sufficient capital contribution reserves, the withholding tax becomes due at the end of the six-year period.

It should also be noted that Swiss law does play certain restrictions on companies repurchasing and holding their own shares (as noted in the 2019 Annual Report).

Under Swiss law we have certain limitations on our ability to repurchase and hold our own shares. We and our subsidiaries may only repurchase and hold our own shares to the extent that sufficient freely distributable reserves (including contributed surplus as determined for Swiss tax and statutory purposes) are available. The aggregate par value of our registered shares held by us and our subsidiaries may not exceed 10% of our registered share capital. We may repurchase our registered shares beyond the statutory limit of 10%, however, if our shareholders have adopted a resolution at a general meeting of shareholders authorizing the board of directors to repurchase registered shares in an amount in excess of 10% and the repurchased shares are dedicated for cancellation. Any restriction on our ability to repurchase our shares could make our stock less attractive to investors.

Ultimately, it is understandable as to why GRMN has not utilized share repurchases which also explains why the company never initiated a new share repurchase authorization after the last one expired on December 31, 2017. The lack of repurchases over the last three years helps explain why we've seen a slow climb in the number of shares outstanding. Investors should note that the lack of share repurchases during this time is consistent with GRMN's prior history of repurchasing shares only when it has been attractive to do so.

GRMN Current Valuation

There are a lot of challenges in attempting to value GRMN after knocking 2019 and Q1-2020 out of the park to now withdrawing guidance and suggesting what could be a possibly bleak 2020. Additionally, the soon-to-be merger between FIT and GOOG is going to continue ramping up the competition with certain product lines facing a more challenging sales environment.

Using the previous history to estimate where GRMN is regarding its P/E Ratio valuation suggests that its current price of $77.30/share (which comes in at a P/E ratio of 19.2x slightly higher than the 20-Plus year P/E ratio average of 18.9x.

The 10-year time frame has a P/E ratio that comes in at 17.4x which is slightly less than the 20-year time frame of 18.9x. Regardless of which P/E ratio average we choose to use, it is safe to say that I wouldn't describe the stock as cheap. At current prices, the stock is trading close to fair value or slightly above it.

Conclusion

As a debt-free company, GRMN is the first one of its size that I have looked at where the company has not emphasized share buybacks (at least not in the last several years). During time periods where the company's stock price is trading at a significant discount, the company has had no problems with initiating a stock buyback authorization. GRMN's executive management has demonstrated that it is truly shareholder friendly with a generous dividend policy that has continued to grow since it first began paying out in 2003.

Data by YCharts

GRMN has always maintained or grown its dividend year-over-year over the last 17 years. Although there have been multiple occasions where the dividend was maintained to were more years in a row, dividend growth investors should pay attention to the average 10-year growth rate of 11.5%.

Data by YCharts

Investors who were smart enough to purchase shares of GRMN at the time of its IPO are sitting on pretty phenomenal returns even after the stock cratered during the financial crisis. If anything, the financial crisis offered investors a second opportunity to get in on the action as the price appreciation of the stock has continued to flourish for the better part of the last decade.

For all the positives GRMN has in its favor, I do have concerns that operating margins will continue to level off and sales will begin to slow from double-digit growth we have seen down to mid-to-high single digits. With that said, I am would consider myself neutral on the stock at its current price of $78.03/share. Investors who are interested in adding GRMN to their portfolio will want to wait for an entry point where the P/E ratio is less than 18x which is in-line with the company's long-term P/E ratio of 17.9x.

Using FastGraphs I believe that a P/E ratio of 17x is a conservative baseline to use over the next two years given some of the risk factors mentioned in this article. If purchased at current levels it would be reasonable to assume a 6.7% return over a 2.5-year timeline (of which the dividend represents a little less than half of the total return). For this reason, an entry-level closer to a P/E ratio of 17x offers significantly more safety.

