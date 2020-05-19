U.S. Stock Market: Trying To Understand The Bulls

When you are familiar with my past articles, you probably know that I am rather bearish – especially about the US stock market, which is extremely overvalued. And similar to almost anybody else, confirmation bias is a big problem and of course I prefer articles that confirm my own view. In order to face that problem, I am trying to listed what bulls have to say (reading articles, watching YouTube videos) in order to understand the arguments why investors are bullish.

(Source: Pixabay)

In the following article, I will look at several arguments bullish investors are presenting and will deal with these arguments and provide my own take. And while I agree with some aspects, I will explain my own point of view and argue, why the bulls are wrong.

Argument 1: Look At China

One of the arguments, I read over and over again is the comparison to China, which seems to recover rather quickly and the resulting conclusion is, that the United States will develop similar to Mainland China. Several authors argue like this is just common sense. China is about two or three months ahead of the United States and might indicate what is about to come for the United States and in past articles, I also compared China to the United States. But we have to take a closer look, if the comparison actually makes sense and therefore we look at some indicators and economic data.

Very recently, the US retail sales were released and in April 2020, the YoY decline was 21.6% in the United States while the YoY decline in January 2020 (three months earlier) was 20.5% in China and therefore quite similar. Since then, retail sales improved again in China and in April 2020 retail sales declined only 7.5% YoY. When comparing to YoY data on retail sales so far it seems quite similar, but we can also look at the data from the month-over-month perspective. In China, we saw only one month with declining retail sales – in January 2020, the MoM numbers declined 12.08% and starting in February the numbers could improve again (only 0.04% MoM, but nevertheless). In the United States, retail sales decreased 8.3% in March 2020 MoM and 16.4% in April 2020 MoM. From the year-over-year perspective the decline in both countries seems similar; from the month-over-month perspective, the decline seems to be worse in the United States.

We can look at the GDP in both countries. In the first quarter of 2020, the US economy declined 4.8% quarter-over-quarter, while in China, the GDP declined 9.8% quarter-over-quarter. These quarterly numbers are simply demonstrating, that China imposed lockdowns about two months earlier than the United States, which did not instruct shelter-in-place orders before mid-March. For the second quarter, the decline for GDP is expected to be about 17% in the United States (some estimates see even 30% decline) and once again much worse than for China.

While those two metrics – retail sales and GDP – might be quite similar in both countries, the consumer confidence is showing huge differences. In January 2020, consumer confidence in China was 126.4 and then declined to 118.9 in February 2020 and improved again to 122.2 in March. In the United States however, the consumer confidence declined from 101 in February 2020 to 71.8 in April 2020 and is now fluctuating between 60 and 75.

(Source: University of Michigan)

And finally, we can look at the labor market and the unemployment rate. In China, the unemployment rate increased from about 5.3% in January 2020 to 6.2% in February 2020 and is now about 6%. In the United States the unemployment rate increased from 3.5% in February 2020 to 14.7% in April 2020 and we all know that the number is not correct. With almost 37 million initial claims for unemployment insurance in the last nine weeks, the unemployment rate in May 2020 will be somewhere between 20% and 25%.

(Source: FRED)

The most obvious reason why the United States are compared to China is the fact, that both companies suffered from the same pandemic. And while we already have to ask if the economic data is telling the same story both countries, there is another aspect that seems to be ignored quite often: The magnitude of the pandemic and the consequences in China and the United States are not comparable.

When looking at absolute numbers, we have 1.5 million confirmed cases in the United States (at the time of writing we are slightly below that number) and 84,000 confirmed cases in China. We have 90,000 deaths in the United States and about 4,640 deaths in China. After China put Hubei on lockdown, the number of daily confirmed cases was higher than 100 a day for the first time and it took until March 7, 2020 for the number of new confirmed cases to drop below 100 again and since then it stayed below 100 for most days. In the United States, the number of daily confirmed cases was more than 100 for the first time on March 5, 2020 and since then the number increased to 30k new cases per day. We now see a downtrend, but the number is still fluctuating between 20,000 and 25,000 new cases a day. China has an incidence rate of about 6, while the United States’ rate is 453. China had one major hotspot – Wuhan/Hubei (with more than 80% of total confirmed cases) while the virus seems to spread all over the United States. Sates like New York are recovering while other states like Texas are seeing increasing numbers.

(Source: Own work based on John Hopkins University)

The recovery of China is reassuring so far, but we can’t really compare the United States to China. The pandemic in China was different, the reaction of China was much different to the reaction of the United States and the economic effects will also be different (this is already becoming obvious by the numbers and economic data we have so far).

Argument 2: It Is Just A Temporary Hit

A second argument we basically hear all the time is the claim, that this was just a short temporary hit and the economy will recover quickly. According to this logic, the economy was basically shut down for a few weeks, but in a few months from now the economy will be back to “normal” and this episode will be forgotten like a bad dream and only be present in people’s memory. But not only is the point when the economy will go back to normal being pushed further down the line with every week that passes. When reading estimates from a few weeks ago, it is quite funny and hints that we may be too optimistic about company’s performance in the coming months. On March 27, 2020, earnings per share for the S&P 500 (SPY) were expected to decline only 10% in the second quarter, two weeks earlier, analysts were expecting earnings per share to stay almost flat in the second quarter. Right now, only seven weeks later, analysts are expecting earnings to decline 42%.

(Source: FactSet from March 27, 2020)

And as market participants are slowly realizing the full magnitude and estimates are getting worse and worse there are several indicators telling us already, that a quick V-shaped recovery is extremely unlikely. On aspect, that is demonstrating the full magnitude in a dramatic fashion is the labor market.

I already mentioned the important numbers above, but let’s recap. With more than 37 million initial claims for unemployment insurance in the last nine weeks and an official unemployment rate of 14.7% it seems almost impossible that this problem is resolved within a few months. When looking at the different sectors, we can see that this is not an isolated problem. Obviously, the biggest number of layoffs happened in leisure and hospitality (employment dropped by 7.7 million), but with a 2.5 million employment decline in education and health services, 2.2 million in professional and business services, 2.1 million in retail trade and 1.3 million in manufacturing, many people in different sectors are affected. Even government employment dropped by 980,000 (in part reflecting school closures).

But when looking closer at the statistics, it should put us in a positive mood. First of all, the biggest part was only unemployed for less than 5 weeks (about 14.3 million people). About 7 million people were already unemployed for 5 to 14 weeks and “only” 1.8 million people were unemployed for 15 weeks or more. And if the biggest part is only unemployed for a few weeks, the impacts on the financial situation of these people might be limited (in most cases it will be possible to pay the bills if someone is only unemployed for a few weeks instead of several months or even longer). And when looking even closer at the data, we see that “only” 2.5 million people were not on temporary layoffs, while more than 18 million people in April were on temporary layoff. And for many people, analysts and market participants it seems reasonable to expect that these people will have a job within a few weeks when the economy is returning to normal again.

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

If I would tell you without any background information that 37 million people lost their job (close to 25% of the labor force) and also told you that everything will be fine within a few months you would call me insane. Now one can argue, that this has never happened before and it is different this time (which is actually true). The unemployment rate never rose so dramatic in just a few weeks and one can be optimistic it will decline in a similar fashion. However, it usually takes several years to bring the employment rate down again to previous levels. In October 2009, the unemployment rate peaked at 10.0% and it took 16 months (until February 2011) to bring the unemployment rate to 9.0% and till November 2013 to bring it to 7.0%.

I for my part have a hard time believing that 80-90% of the people that got laid off will actually be rehired again in a few weeks. Yes, many businesses will reopen again and need employees again. But some businesses might never open again, companies will go bankrupt in the coming months and quarters and several companies that are optimistic right now, that they will survive this might realize in a few months, that they have to file for bankruptcy or decrease their staff in a drastic way.

Argument 3: Earnings Estimates

A third argument, that is presented quite often is about earnings. Or to be more precise: about earnings estimates. The simple fact, that analysts are expecting earnings for 2021 to be higher again than in 2019 is seen as “proof” for a V-shaped and quick recovery. We can agree, that markets are trading based on future expectations, but I honestly don’t get the argument at all. According to the latest data from FactSet (from May 15, 2020), earnings in 2019 were $163, while the expected earnings for 2021 are $164.68. For 2020, the estimated earnings are about $129 right now.

First of all, we know, that estimates of analysts are often too optimistic for various reasons. We also know, that there are much more buying recommendations than sell recommendations (in turbulent times right now, we often see recommendations to hold, but very seldom to sell). People are also adapting slowly and beliefs and opinions that were true for 10 years (the bull market will go on) won’t change within a few weeks. And after a few shocking weeks, it seems to be more convenient to expect a similar performance as in the past few years. In my personal opinion, the real earnings for 2020 as well as 2021 won’t be close to the estimates we are seeing now (especially the numbers for 2021 will be much lower).

And we are actually seeing, that analysts are adapting from week to week (and right now this means lowering expectations). The chart below (taken from FactSet) shows how estimates for 2020 and 2021 changed over time. While numbers don’t change so dramatic any more, we still see numbers revised downwards for 2020 as well as 2021. And when looking at the earnings expectations for the first quarter, we can also see that estimates are often too optimistic. On March 31, 2020 (while the stock market already found its bottom), analysts were expecting an EPS decline of 6.9% (according to FactSet), while the actual blended earnings decline of the S&P 500 was twice as high (13.8%) on May 15, 2020.

(Source: FactSet with my own modifications)

I included three important dates into the chart to demonstrate how long it takes to adapt. The first point is when Hubei was put under lockdown (black arrow) and at that point in time we actually should have known, that COVID-19 is serious. But it took four more weeks (red arrow) when cases in Italy grew exponentially over the weekend before the market reacted and analysts started to revise earnings estimates. And about one month later, when the stock market found its temporary low (green arrow), earnings expectations for 2020 were still about $160 although analysts had enough time to adjust and the picture became much clearer. Over the following weeks – while the stock market increased more than 30% - estimates were revised downwards to $129.16. The following chart demonstrates the discrepancy between growing stock prices and revised earnings expectations.

(Source: FactSet)

I don’t want to trash analysts, but building a bullish thesis on the earnings expectations, which get revised downwards as we speak, doesn’t make much sense to me.

Conclusion

I think we can all agree, that the stock market is forward looking and one of the best leading indicators for the economy. During the Financial Crisis, the recession ended in June 2009, while the US stock market bottomed three months earlier. If the March 2020 lows of the three major indices - S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) - were the cycle low and assuming the stock market is leading the economy by about three months, the recession would end in June 2020 – in just a few weeks. I don’t know about you, but I have extreme trouble imagining the recession will be over in just a few weeks.

And on the other hand, if we assume that we are in the middle of a recession and the recession will go on for several months, it is hard to believe that the stock market is trading close to its all-time highs. I know I could be wrong and the market can forget about economic data and hard facts for quite some time, but betting on a continuing bull market seems to be foolish – at least from a fundamental point of view (technical analysis or Elliot Wave Trader might have a different point of view). It has never happened before that the major indices were reaching new all-time highs during a recession or came very close like the Nasdaq 100, which is only 4% below the former all-time high and betting on “It is different this time” can be dangerous. History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.