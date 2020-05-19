Apartment REITs: No Rent Strike, But Fears Of Urban Exodus

As one of the more defensively-oriented and countercyclical REIT sectors, we remain bullish on long-term rental fundamentals and expect the housing industry to be a leader of the economic rebound.

REIT Rankings: Apartments

(Hoya Capital, Co-produced with Brad Thomas through iREIT on Alpha)

Apartment REIT Sector Overview

Within the Hoya Capital Apartment REIT Index, we track the twelve largest apartment REITs, which account for roughly $90 billion in market value and more than 500,000 total housing units: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), Essex Property (ESS), Mid-America Apartments (MAA), UDR, Inc. (UDR), Camden Property (CPT), AIMCO (AIV), Independence Realty (IRT), NexPoint Residential (NXRT), Investors Real Estate (IRET), Preferred Apartment (APTS), and Bluerock Residential (BRG). Apartment REITs comprise 10-14% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs.

Apartment REITs - along with the broader housing industry - were firing on all cylinders before the pandemic, driven by highly favorable demographic trends and the lingering housing shortage. Apartment REITs comprise 10% of the Hoya Capital Housing Index, the housing industry benchmark that tracks the fundamental-weighted performance of the US housing sector. As one of the more defensively-oriented and countercyclical REIT sectors - and with housing serving as the ultimate "essential" service amid the pandemic - we remain bullish on long-term fundamentals and expect the housing industry to be a leader of the economic rebound as the dust begins to settle.

As we discuss in our macroeconomic research, rent growth has been relentless over the last decade amid the lingering housing shortage, and historical evidence suggests that rents should remain firm during the pandemic as rental household formations tend to accelerate in the early stages of recessions. Amazingly, national rents - as measured by the CPI: Primary Rent Index - has not seen negative full-year growth since the Great Depression. Below, we present a framework for analyzing the REIT property sectors based on their direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession and impact from lower interest rates. Within the COVID-19 sensitivity chart, we note that apartment REITs fall into the Medium-to-Low risk segment along with most of the other residential sectors.

The $4-5 trillion US multifamily apartment market is highly fragmented, with REITs owning roughly 500,000 of the estimated 25 million multifamily rental units across the US, which is roughly 2% of the existing rental apartment stock. Multifamily rentals comprise roughly 15% of the total housing stock in the US - in aggregate valued at $30 trillion - but have accounted for a greater share of new home construction activity in the post-recession period. Apartment REIT portfolios are skewed towards the upper end of the rent spectrum which have seen better rent collection metrics amid the coronavirus pandemic, but many of the larger "coastal luxury" REITs - EQR, AVB, ESS, and AIV - focus on markets that are more at risk of a post-virus urban exodus.

The larger apartment REITs are generally some of the most well-capitalized companies across the REIT sector - a critical attribute amid the recent turbulence - but several of the small-cap apartment REITs operate at significantly elevated debt levels. Three of the twelve REITs offer preferred securities, tracked in our new iREIT Preferred REIT & Bond Tracker, including one issue from Mid-America (MAA.PI), one from Investors Real Estate (IRET.PC) and three from Bluerock Growth (BRG.PA, BRG.PC, BRG.PD), all of which have outperformed their respective common stock offerings so far in 2020. The larger REITs in the sector score highly on the corporate governance scale, but small-cap NexPoint Residential is the lone externally-managed REIT in the sector, while Preferred Apartment and Bluerock Growth recently transitioned to a more shareholder-friendly internally-managed structure.

From an investment perspective, apartment demand is driven primarily by demographics, employment growth, and wage gains. The magnitude of job losses resulting from government-mandated economic shutdowns warrants a fundamental revaluation if these tens of millions of "temporary" furloughed become permanent layoffs which is dependent on the ultimate length of these shutdowns. Apartment REITs, however, have benefited from extremely favorable millennial-led demographic trends over the last decade, a trend that still has a few more years left to run. Apartment REITs tend to pay relatively modest dividend yields compared to other REIT sectors, but importantly, residential real estate has proven to be one of the best inflation hedging assets over the last century not only in the U.S. but also globally.

Over the last decade, apartment REITs have become far more active developers and have been able to create significant shareholder value through "capital recycling," a strategy of selling assets of lesser strategic value to fund development and acquisitions of higher-value properties. A common feature consistent across residential real estate sectors, apartment REITs are among the most operationally "efficient" real estate sectors, commanding a relatively low operating and overhead expense profile and requiring fairly minimal ongoing capital expenditures.

Apartment REIT Performance Amid Pandemic

Apartment REITs were off to a hot start in early 2020 following more than 110 consecutive months of job growth that showed few signs of slowing down before the coronavirus pandemic, which has subsequently sent unprecedented shockwaves through the global economy. After plunging as much as 40% at the pandemic-lows in March, however, apartment REITs have rallied back in recent weeks along with the broader REIT sector amid positive news on rent collection and as many states and countries begin the economic reopening process. Apartment REITs remain lower by roughly 26% so far in 2020 compared to the 29% declines from broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 11.1% decline in the S&P 500 (SPY).

Diving deeper into the company-level performance, there has been a clear "flight to quality" trend exhibited within the apartment REIT sector with the larger and more well-capitalized REITs delivering strong relative performance, while the most highly-levered REITs remain lower by up to 50% this year. Small-cap Investors Real Estate, which owns a portfolio in minimally-affected regions in the Midwest, has been an exception, however, and is the top-performer despite operating at relatively elevated debt levels.

Last week, we published Who Paid The Rent? Rent collection and dividend plans were the primary focus of investors during the first-quarter earnings season. Rent collection has so far proven to be largely a non-issue for residential, industrial, and office REITs, as each sector has collected over 90% of April rents, while retail REITs struggled immensely as "non-essential" tenants generally skipped on the April rent. As tracked in our new rent collection tracker available to iREIT on Alpha subscribers, Apartment REITs are leading the way with 96% average collection, while manufactured housing and single-family rental REITs are reporting 97% and 95% collection, respectively.

We've now tracked 48 equity REITs in our universe of 165 names to announce a cut or suspension of their dividends in addition to the majority of mortgage REITs that have announced dividend cuts or suspensions. Just two residential REITs reduced their dividends since the start of the pandemic: small-cap apartment REIT Preferred Apartment reduced their dividend from $0.26 to $0.18 while fellow small-cap Independence Realty reduced their dividend from $0.18 to $0.12. Absent a catastrophic intensification of the pandemic, we expect that all of the mid-cap and large-cap residential REITs to continue to maintain dividends at-or-near current levels in 2020 but may see a few of the highly-levered small caps trim their payouts in the months ahead.

Apartment REIT Fundamentals

Aside from rent collection in this unique circumstance, leasing metrics are usually the metric that we watch most closely during earnings season as both a forward-looking indicator of same-store revenue growth but also as a gauge on broader fundamental conditions across the national apartment markets. We were pleasantly surprised by leasing trends in Q1 and particularly in April as we were expecting to see a sharp pullback in rent growth as several REITs initially announced plans to offer zero or limited renewal rent increases. With the caveat that many "April" leases were actually signed in March or earlier, the nearly 3% growth in renewals and nearly 1% blended rent growth was far above our expectations, and earnings call commentary suggests that rent growth may indeed remain in positive territory in May.

While rent collection in the 93-97% range may surprise some observers, given that "rent strikes" were given ample media coverage, this was consistent with our calls discussed in our Single Family Rental REIT report in which we noted that the combination of direct cash infusions and enhanced unemployment insurance as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package should be a more-than-effective short-term bridge for rental payments. Per the Bespoke Research graphic below, we noted that these benefits amount to between 75% and well over 100% of the previous monthly income for the vast majority of American households that lost their jobs from COVID-19 shutdowns, measures that give renters few excuses to miss their monthly rent payment, given that housing is one of the few "essential services" operating at nearly 100% utilization.

Same-store revenue and NOI metrics were also quite impressive, and absent the pandemic, Q1 was likely on pace to see the strongest quarter of same-store NOI growth since at least 2016. Same-store NOI still managed to record growth of 3.7%, driven by 3.2% revenue growth and a modest 2.3% rise in same-store operating expenses. In regard to rent collection, only three REITs reported specific numbers for early May collection, but all nine of these REITs provided some commentary that collection was running either "in line" or "ahead" of April collection. Earnings commentary also suggested that move-in leasing volume in April was understandably down significantly during the pandemic, but this has been largely offset by a decrease in move-out volume as turnover continues to decrease to fresh record-lows.

Every apartment REIT suspended full-year guidance for 2020, but we expect to see a resumption of guidance from most REITs by the end of next earnings season if the course of the pandemic continues to moderate and states and countries continue to gradually reopen. Before the guidance suspensions, these REITs saw same-store NOI growth averaging 3.1% in 2020, which we initially viewed as conservative, given the rent growth metrics that we were observing in early 2020 before the pandemic. We believe that NOI growth of 2-3% remains reasonable and achievable, given the still solid leasing metrics for Q1 and the early part of Q2.

Diving even deeper, we note the rent growth of the top 60 markets, according to the Zillow ZRI data below as of the end of 2019 before the outset of the pandemic. While Zillow's data is prone to large revisions and volatility, it has historically been a decent leading indicator of directional trends in national and regional rent growth, but we do expect to see weakness in the ultra-dense urban markets, including NYC, San Francisco, and Chicago in the months and potentially years ahead. Essentially, every city in the US was reporting positive rent growth as of December 2019, which was certainly not the case at this time last year. The top-8 REIT markets by asset value are San Francisco, Los Angeles, D.C., New York, Seattle, Boston, San Diego, and Houston.

Capital Markets and External Growth

We reiterate that we remain bullish on the broader residential REIT sector, driven by the lingering undersupply of housing across the country, combined with strong demographic trends in the 2020s. The 2010s will be remembered as a decade of historic underbuilding as the US produced 30% fewer housing units despite a US population that was nearly double the size of the 1960s. While the financial press loves to push the "Housing Crash 2.0" narrative, which is certainly a "clickable" headline, the reality is that it would take a far deeper recession than the Financial Crisis to see similar effects on the U.S. housing markets, which entered the current crisis on very stable footing amid this lingering undersupply of housing and a decade of deleveraging, a vastly different fundamental environment than the pre-crisis period.

While the housing sector as a whole has seen limited supply growth over the last decade, one of the few sub-segments that has seen ample construction activity over the last five years is the luxury multifamily sector. As it has for the past several years, supply growth remains a headwind for the apartment REIT sector. Before this year, renters enjoyed a brief reprieve from rising rents over the prior two years as landlords competed to fill a record number of newly completed apartment units, particularly in the high-end luxury category. The relative "boom" in multifamily construction that began in 2014 continued into 2019, but deliveries appeared to have peaked for this cycle during the summer of 2018 at a TTM rate of roughly 365k units. Deliveries will likely remain elevated, however, hovering around a range of 330k-350k through the end of 2020, which amounts to roughly 1.5% per year annual supply growth.

Investors should note that Apartment REITs did enter this period of coronavirus uncertainty with a relatively large development pipeline which represents a source of "shadow leverage" that could become a risk in the event of a deep and sustained downturn. At the end of 4Q19, the development pipeline stood at roughly $8.2 billion, which represents roughly 3-4% of total enterprise value for the sector. It should be noted, however, that roughly half of this pipeline is redevelopment of existing properties, with the other half coming from new unit development. In total, apartment REITs currently have roughly 14,000 new units under development and an additional 14,000 existing units under redevelopment. Among the apartment REITs, AvalonBay and Camden are the most active developers of new units with total project costs accounting for more than 6% of enterprise value, while AIMCO is undergoing the largest redevelopment plan among the group. UDR, meanwhile, has the smallest pipeline at 1.7% of enterprise value.

In addition to growing externally via development, before the coronavirus pandemic, Apartment REITs were beginning to get back to doing what they do best: utilizing their access to equity capital markets - one of their primary competitive advantages over private market peers - to accretively grow via external acquisitions. The "REIT Rejuvenation" of 2019 - through the positive impact on REIT's cost of capital - allowed these apartment REITs to kick-start the acquisition channel which had sat idle since the end of 2016. Apartment REITs acquired nearly $2 billion 2019 will almost surely go down as the biggest year for net acquisitions since 2014. We expect transaction volume to slow significantly in 2020 but believe that attractive acquisition opportunities will emerge for well-capitalized apartment REITs once the dust settles.

Valuation & Dividend Yield of Apartment REITs

Apartment REITs appear attractively valued across the metrics that we track. The sector trades at a slight Free Cash Flow premium (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) to the REIT average, but after accounting for above-average medium-term growth rates, apartment REITs trade at attractive valuations relative to the REIT average on the FCF/Growth metric, a metric similar to a PEG ratio. Apartment REITs now trade at a 5-15% NAV discount compared to the broader REIT average, which trades at a roughly 10-20% discount to NAV.

Apartment REITs pay an average dividend yield of 4.0% compared to the REIT sector average of 4.1%. Apartment REITs pay out just around 60% of their available cash flow, towards the lower end of the REIT sector, giving these companies quite a bit of flexibility to take advantage of development opportunities or to increase distributions through higher dividends or share buybacks once the dust from the pandemic begins to settle.

Even after their recent dividend cuts, Preferred Apartment and Independence Realty remain two of the highest-yielding apartment REITs, along with Bluerock Residential. The seven larger and lower-leverage REITs pay dividend yields ranging from 3.4% to 4.9%, but we believe these REITs face little risk of dividend cuts or suspensions absent a catastrophic worsening of the pandemic. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap", we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts.

Key Takeaways: Residential REITs Remain Resilient

Apartment REITs - along with the broader housing industry - were firing on all cylinders before the pandemic, driven by highly favorable demographic trends and the lingering housing shortage. Apartment REITs reported limit issues with rent collection in April and early-May amid the depths of the pandemic-related shutdowns as more than 95% of rents were collected. As housing is one of the few "essential services" operating at nearly 100% utilization, we expect households to continue to prioritize rent and mortgage payments in the months ahead, and we expect the housing industry to be a leader of the economic rebound as the dust begins to settle.

The magnitude of job losses resulting from government-mandated economic shutdowns, however, warrants a fundamental revaluation if these tens of millions of "temporary" furloughed become permanent layoffs. Urban exodus? Ultra-dense metros like NYC, Chicago, and San Francisco may see lasting pain as residents flee to lower-cost and "safer" semi-urban and suburban markets, including faster-growing Sunbelt metros. While job growth and income growth are poised to suffer significant setbacks - at least temporarily - amid the coronavirus pandemic, rental REITs are poised to benefit from the likely uptick in renter household formation growth. The prior Financial Crisis resulted in a substantial uptick in rental household formations as more than 8 million rental households were formed between 2007 and 2015.

We remain bullish on residential REITs, noting that the combination of historically low housing supply and solid demographics and employment-driven household formations continues to provide a compelling macroeconomic backdrop for companies involved across the US housing industry - both on the rental and the ownership side - over the next decade and beyond. While we like broad-based exposure across the entire housing industry, within the apartment REIT sector, we prefer the Sunbelt-focused REITs where jobs remain plentiful and demographics are an especially powerful tailwind.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today! iREIT on Alpha is your one-stop source for unmatched Equity and Mortgage REIT coverage, Dividend ETF Analysis, High-Yield REIT Preferred Stocks & Bonds, real estate macroeconomic research, REIT and property-level analytics, and real-time market commentary.





Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AVB, AIV, ESS, CPT, EQR, MAA, UDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.