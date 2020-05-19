Multiple billion dollar businesses already run on Shopify. Others will continue to come as functionality continues to develop.

eCommerce will be a $900B industry in 2022. Shopify's slice of that pie will continue to grow as brands see the benefits of using Shopify versus rolling their own solution.

Near-term (0-12m), I am neutral on Shopify. Long-term, I am about as bullish as a person could get.

While I tend to stick to the profitable businesses, the ones where the value is easy to see, now and again my mind ventures off into the speculation realm. Usually, I stick to my guns, but like all humans outside of Buffett, I am fallible. Fortunately, it has worked out for me this time, and I see no reason why the run will end with Shopify (SHOP), a company I firmly believe will be atop the retail landscape by the end of this decade.

Image: Shopify marketing image

I wish I got in Shopify during its IPO, or even a couple of years afterward, but last year was my entry point. Having paid $248/share on average, I have personally seen my holdings gain significantly, but I am not ready to sell yet.

Shopify is rapidly growing in the eCommerce space, a space that is projected to be bringing in close to $900B by 2022. I think the company will continue to take a larger slice of the pie over time, and I'll explore why in this article.

An Overview Of Shopify

Shopify is a firm based in Canada that helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) get their stores up and running online. The company has two distinct segments, Subscriptions (40.7% of 2019 revenues) and Merchant Solutions (59.3% of 2019 revenues), but almost all customers will partake in both segments.

The best way to visualize Shopify's business model is to assume you want to sell, say, handmade cosmetics. Several people would choose to sell on Etsy (ETSY), some might even decide to sell on eBay (EBAY), but those that want to "own" their brand would choose Shopify.

Shopify gives a store owner complete branding control and allows any small business, or individual with an idea, or an existing product, to reach a global audience. Along the way, subscribers to the platform can take advantage of Shopify's payments, Shopify Shipping, and an ever-growing app ecosystem.

To build a store on the platform, a user (or company) must first subscribe. Plans start at $29/month for prospective merchants and work their way up from there, each offering more in turn. This revenue falls under subscription solutions.

Merchant Solutions encompasses almost everything else, including accepting payments, shipping & fulfillment (Shopify Shipping), and securing working capital (Shopify Capital).

Large Brands That Use Shopify

Allbirds, Gymshark, Nestle and Staples are among the approximately 7,100 Shopify Plus merchants leveraging our reliable, cost-effective, and scalable commerce solution. - Shopify 10-K

I wanted to briefly take a look at some large brands that got to where they are today, thanks to Shopify. They also continue to use the platform despite, in two cases, selling hundreds of millions of dollars in product per year, and being valued in the billions.

Allbirds

Image: Allbirds website

This $1.4B sneaker start-up that started with a $200,000 grant was built on the back of Shopify. It remains there today, despite having raised more than $75M from outside investors.

Chubbies

Image: Chubbies website

Like Allbirds, Chubbies is an apparel company that targets buyers through well-built Instagram (and other social media) ads. The firm, which generated more than $40M in revenue in 2018, runs on Shopify.

Kylie Cosmetics

Image: Kylie Cosmetics website

Hate them, or love them, the Jenner/Kardashian clan have built quiet the marketing machine. With an estimated $360 million in 2018 revenues, Kylie Cosmetics shows that Shopify can run in the big leagues. Coty (COTY) recently bought 51% of the company for $600M.

Capturing Developer Mindshare

One factor that will continue to play well for Shopify into the future is the Shopify App Store. Like tech trailblazers before them (Salesforce (CRM), for example), Shopify has realized they can't build everything a customer wants or needs, so they let others build it for them.

Developers can build and deploy applications to the Shopify App Store that any store can subscribe to. Shopify takes 20% of each sale.

Like Salesforce, this ecosystem ties developers in. New software businesses are being built daily on the back of Shopify, and that number will only continue to grow. With more than 3,700 apps available (per the 10-K), there's quite the army of developers working to build a better overall platform.

These developers, as part of the partner ecosystem, have access to a robust referral system, allowing them to make extra money by driving stores to Shopify. More than 24,000 partners referred merchants to Shopify last year per the company's 10-K.

Ever Improving Storeowner Experience

Shopify doesn't leave everything to third-party developers, however. The firm is engaged in a relentless pursuit to ensure that its sellers can reach customers wherever they might be and accept payments in new and evolving ways.

Image: Apple Pay

Store owners don't have to worry about hiring a development team to accept different forms of payments; they merely need to rely on Shopify. With support for Apple Pay, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, PayPal, and numerous other third-party providers, Shopify store owners are not losing anyone due to a lack of ways to pay.

Image: Shopify & Facebook Messenger

On a "reaching customers" front, Shopify enables store owners to connect with customers via Facebook Messenger, or tie into Instagram's marketplace (to sell in-app).

Newer partnerships such as Houzz allow Shopify store owners to easily get their product in Houzz listings too.

I realize that this is starting to sound like a bit of a sales pitch here. I feel, however, that potential investors, or those wondering why Shopify has shot up so high should be aware of how much this company has done in a relatively short period. I think I would need a few more articles to genuinely articulate how much one can do with a store on Shopify versus attempting to roll an individual solution.

The Negatives

Alas, we must discuss the negatives. Every company has them, and it's prudent of the investor to know and acknowledge them for any investment they might have. Shopify is, of course, no different.

Losses will continue for the foreseeable future. Shopify has a lot of future work planned in the R&D space, as well as fulfillment that will impact margin expansion. This will likely continue for years to come. With no guarantee that the investment will pay off, investors may grow tired of a loss-making company choosing to spend cash in a manner that could be considered "unwise."

Shopify will continue to dilute shareholders. Rather than taking on debt, Shopify has persistently chosen to issue new stock to raise capital. This is dilutive to existing shareholders in the near-term but is helping Shopify maintain a stellar balance sheet over the long-term.

The company trades at a significant premium on almost every metric you can conjure up. I know that when this article is published, commenters will point out how expensive it is, and I believe that's with good reason. Shopify's potential reward is being at the helm of a $900B eCommerce industry, the risk today is, in my eyes, worth it.

Analysts Expectations

High-growth tech firms tend to carry with them a wide range of analyst expectations, and Shopify is no different. The average price across 22 analysts covering the stock is $603.97. On the low side, analysts have a $332 PT, while the top side sees an $860 target.

Analysts have been doing a lot of updating recently, including seven updates over the last month. Here they are:

Analyst Company Rating Price Target Koji Ikeda Oppenheimer Hold N/A Darren Aftahi Roth Capital Hold $625.00 Mark Mahaney RBC Capital Buy $825.00 Josh Beck KeyBanc Buy $700.00 Gus Papageorgiou PI Financial Buy $589.55 Brian Peterson Raymond James Hold N/A Ygal Arounian Wedbush Hold $445.00

Note that price fluctuations have Shopify trading for more than some analysts "buy" targets.

Insiders

Insiders haven't been selling, at all, which is quite an unusual sight to see. The last sale from an insider was in 2018, so we've gone almost a year and a half, with significant gains and no sales of note.

Founder and CEO Tobias Lutke owns 8.2% of the company. This represents significant skin in the game and something I like to see when it comes to high-growth investing.

Hideaway Scores

I hadn't built the Hideaway Scores when I first invested in Shopify. I would also note that these scores were not built with high-growth investment in mind. With that, however, Shopify performs quite well on the composite grade thanks to 'A+' ratings in both momentum categories.

Here are the ratings:

Price Grade Quality Grade Momentum Grade Short-Term Momentum Grade Composite Grade F C A+ A+ A

Valuation

I generally dislike providing valuations for companies like Shopify as it's an optimistic bet, based on all available information, which outside of revenue growth rates, is entirely qualitative.

Data by YCharts

Chart: 1yr PS ratio

The stock is currently trading at a P/S ratio of around 49x. That's quite significant, even for a company in the Technology Services sector. This P/S ratio is a little steep, but for several reasons, I believe we will see 40x as an average for the remainder of the year. COVID-19 has many retailers trying to figure out how to be "online first," the fulfillment center that will make seller's lives easier, and further R&D into robotics (to help the fulfillment center excel) are some reasons I think the market will keep this stock held to a higher level.

Data by YCharts

Chart: Shopify TTM Revenues

With revenues growing more than 30% per year, I think we can conservatively assign 30% growth this year. Shopping has been moving online thanks to COVID-19 (and that's why we're looking at these prices, to begin with). At 30% growth, Shopify's top-line will come in at just under $2.1B in 2020 giving it a PT of $716 for the year.

This is below where the firm is trading today, and likely a price we will see Shopify dip under at several points throughout the next year.

Over the coming years, the ratios will fall back in line, much like we saw with retailers that have already reached the pinnacle, such as Alibaba (BABA). Alibaba entered 2015 with a P/S ratio hovering around 30x. Over time, the company grew into those boots and now trades at 9.1x after returning more than 100% to investors at those higher levels.

Chart: BABA P/S 2015-2016

Shopify is still very much in its infancy though. It has plenty of options looking forward, plenty of paths it can take, and a phenomenal leadership team that has brought the company to this stage so far. With the development of the fulfillment center, additional retailers will come aboard given the new ease of delivery to customers, thus adding to growth, and offering a new path for top-line growth.

Conservatively, this company grows the top-line at 30% for the next two years with room still to run after that too. I believe revenues hit $3.55B in FY22 with ease. A 30x P/S, which would not be inconceivable (given a 30%+ rate of growth) would work out to a market cap of $106.5B. This represents just 16% growth over today, but again, I believe I am being conservative in my estimates.

We area world that is rapidly moving online, and that's Shopify's bread-and-butter. This in itself will be a bump to any multiples for years to come.

Concluding Remarks

Shopify has what it takes to become the leader in eCommerce over the next decade by giving brand owners ownership and control of how they sell to and reach consumers. It has:

Proven itself with large customers

Shown a stable hand in COVID-19

Built a robust developer ecosystem, allowing others to build software companies atop Shopify

Continued to integrate with anything and everything a store could want (payment providers, sales apps, marketing apps)

I recognize the risks of such an investment and would recommend that anyone reading proceeds with immense caution. High-growth tech firms come and go, but I believe Shopify has developed a certain "stickiness" that will allow it to stay for the long-term.

Near-term (0-12m), I am neutral. The price will fluctuate as news about COVID-19 continues to bounce around. Long-term (years) I am about as bullish as one could be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.