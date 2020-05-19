The investments to date into the upcoming trials have already been made and any significant wins can produce dramatic cash inflows.

Aside from the licensing pipeline, there are 9-10 trials expected over the next 3 years, with significant potential wins in each.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) is a cyber-security company with the main business of licensing owned patents. While they prefer licensing agreements, they also sue companies that are allegedly violating Finjan's patents. Finjan has no debt and its shares currently trade close to its tangible book value, that being $1.16, ignoring the estimated $200-400M in licensing fees in the next 3-4 years. I believe Finjan's shares are worth 3x-10x the current price.

Finjan's Past

Finjan is a small company, but the list of its licensees includes Microsoft, McAfee, AVG and Symantec, among others. Per the latest Form 10-Q, the company has no debt and has current assets of $36M as of 3/31/20. The tangible book value is $33M, or $1.16 per share. As I am writing this, the share price is $1.50, which implies only about $9M to company's future cash flows.

The main characteristic of Finjan is the lack of a steady revenue stream. Instead there are periodic revenue spikes when a licensing agreement is signed or settlement reached, usually post-trial. The only steady financial metric is the expense, mostly the SG&A, including outside legal expenses. One item I would like to point out is Finjan has value locked in already-incurred expenses for the lawsuits as they move to trials.

You cannot see the already-spent money on the balance sheet and the outcomes of trials have some uncertainty. That was demonstrated in the last year's case of Finjan vs. Juniper, where Juniper (NYSE:JNPR) won and Finjan had to appeal. Likewise, you can see that in the ESET trial that had to be stopped due to COVID-19, resulting in mistrial and rescheduling.

Some Numbers

Due to uncertainties, let's value Finjan using conservative expectations. The company asserts in slide 7 of its investor presentation that the expected revenues in the next several years should be $200-400M. SG&A expenses have been running at approximately $30M a year and the cost of revenues is about 15-17%. The company pays virtually no tax, with net refunds of $3.5M last year and potential refunds due to COVID-19 and CARES Act. Also, they have no interest expense due to having no debt and instead have modest interest income.

The company expects to reduce SG&A going forward and recently reduced headcount due to COVID-19:

As of March 31, 2020, we had 9 employees. However, in the current environment impacted by COVID-19, we have reduced our headcount and continue to execute our business plans with the remaining team. As the business allows, we intend to hire or engage additional full-time professionals, employees, and/or consultants in alignment with our growth strategy

Source: Latest Form 10-Q

Let's assume that in the "conservative" case the low end of the expected revenue range of $200M over 3 years. With SG&A of $25M a year for 3 years and the cost of revenues at 17%, we get approximate expenses of $75M+$34M=$109M. The net income over 3 years becomes $91M or $3.30 per share. Assuming even distribution, and a tax rate of 28%, in line with prior years, EPS would be $0.80 per year.

Alternatively, the "bullish" scenario assumes the top end of the expected revenue range of $400M over 3 years. With SG&A of $25M a year for 3 years and the cost of revenues at 17%, we get approximate expenses of $75M+$51M=$126M. The net income over 3 years becomes $274M or $9.96 per share. Assuming even distribution, and a tax rate of 28%, in line with prior year, EPS would be $2.39 per year.

It is worth noting that the Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) trial is still scheduled to start on June 22 and could result in a potential win of over $100MM. And COVID-19, while it might delay some trials, doesn't stop them.

Finjan Intrinsic Value

Ignoring InvinciBull VPN product and the potential for revenues greater than projected $200-400M range, and assuming no share buybacks (although analysts on every conference call keep pushing Finjan to repurchase shares), the shares are underpriced, severely.

In the "conservative" scenario, adding the book value of $1.16 to only 4x EPS of $0.80 yields $4.36 per share. In the "bullish" scenario, assuming mere 6x multiple produces 1.16 + 6 x 2.39 = $15.50 per share.

Scenario Revenue, 3yr, $MM SG&A, 3yr, $MM Cost of rev, 3yr, $MM Net 3yr, $MM EPS, $ Book per share, $ P/E Value, $ Conservative 200 75 34 109 0.80 1.16 4 4.36 Bullish 400 75 51 274 2.39 1.16 6 15.50

Source: Author's calculations

The average of the two scenarios is $9.93, or $8.78 if you ignore the current tangible book value (mostly in cash and equivalents). The numbers are greater if there are any buybacks, however modest. Yet the shares trade at $1.50.

Conclusion

The current share price of Finjan is severely undervalued, with a conservative intrinsic value being 3x and potentially 10x, at over $15. Finjan's business should be virtually unaffected by any upcoming recession and have only a limited impact from COVID-19. While the timing and the mechanism of returning cash to shareholders are unclear, the risk/reward profile appears favorable in Finjan stock. As a result, I have a small position and looking forward to the upcoming Cisco trial starting a month from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNJN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or an offer to provide investment advisory services in any jurisdiction. The investment strategy discussed herein may not be suitable for everyone. Investors need to review an investment strategy for their own particular situation before making any investment decision. I believe the information obtained from any third-party resources to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its accuracy, timeliness or completeness. The opinions, estimates, projections, comments on financial market trends and other information contained herein constitute my judgment and are as of the date of the material, are subject to change without notice at any time in reaction to shifting market conditions and other factors and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. I have no obligation to provide any updates or changes to such information.