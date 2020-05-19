Exposing yourself to the downside here could pay off quite well, but I still offer a pair trade for those who want to hedge market risk.

Earnings could easily be the catalyst for this pullback, and I calculate a Bayesian prediction of 76% for an earnings selloff.

This stock has had a great run but is set to mean-revert to the tune of up to 14%.

E.l.f Beauty (ELF) is reporting earnings on Thursday. I think this company is more likely to fall on earnings than rise. I’ve been quite picky with my earnings trades as of late, and ELF is one of those trades I believe is worth playing.

(Source: NASDAQ)

Even without the coronavirus headwind, ELF is a pretty good short earnings trade in May. We only have four years of data, but based on the current data, the May and August earnings trades work pretty well on the short side. These months have the strongest Sharpe ratios for bears of the months that contain earnings reports:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

ELF has also outperformed the market this year, setting it up for mean-reversion. The stock is set to mean-revert somewhere between 1% and 14% at a 95% confidence interval, as per my backtests. This is a short-term movement, however, and says little about the long-term performance of this stock – we are nonetheless more concerned with short-term performance in earnings predictions.

Even expanding your time horizon to a longer-term, the company is underperforming the industry. It shows a negative return on assets, which is a pretty good indicator of weak or negative future returns. Other financial metrics, such as return on capital employed are positive but decreasing (3% last year compared to 6% three years ago).

(Source: Simply Wall St)

ELF also has a very high potential downside. The company’s returns over the past year, while positive, have shown a lot of kurtosis for short trades. Here is the stocks’ returns plotted against a standard Gaussian distribution:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

With a 57% debt-to-equity ratio, this company’s stock can sell off hard, and quite easily. My studies into earnings trades have shown me that companies with high amounts of debt have much higher potential downsides than financially healthy companies. Dividends can help bolster against this effect, but alas ELF has no dividend payouts.

The short of it is that ELF has no tailwinds that can lead to a significant upward movement on earnings. Yet it has plenty of headwinds and downward catalysts that can harm it upon earnings. The smart position is clearly a short position, from both a risk/reward perspective and a probabilistic perspective.

Speaking of probabilities, I calculate a 76% probability (Bayesian) of ELF selling off on earnings. With the downside potential much higher than the upside potential, this is a gem of an earnings trade, especially in coronatimes, when companies’ reporting is chaotic.

If you want to play it safe, you can run a pair trade. Go long a consumer defensive/staples ETF, while holding ELF short over earnings. In a pair trade, you hedge sector risk by positioning yourself to profit from the underperformance of a single stock within a larger sector, which you hold long.

For example, you could short ELF and hold long the consumer staples select sector SPDR fund (XLP). You would close both these positions at the same time to again remove market risk. Personally, I have little concern that the consumer staples section will rally over the time period in which ELF reports earnings and will simply short ELF.

Here’s my quick take on the play and my options strategy:

ELF

Payoff curve: Convex, in favor of the shorts.

Historical probability: Down the last three out of three times for May earnings.

Option strategy: Simply long put, as below.

Buy Nov20 $17.50 puts

This will allow us to mimic holding short roughly 58 shares of ELF for every options contract. Buy, hold, and exit after earnings.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ELF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.