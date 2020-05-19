The big cannabis players in Canada have suffered enormous price declines since the recreational legalization on October 17, 2018. Well, after over a year of stock price declines, last Friday Aurora Cannabis (ACB) soared past its 50-day moving average after reporting a large revenue beat. I believe this marks a pivotal moment not just for Aurora but for the entire cannabis market.

The two main reasons for the market segment declines are due to price competitiveness with the black market and fears of cannabis oversupply. The latter is a result of the poor rollout of retail stores due to government ineptness. For example, Ontario and Quebec (two of Canada's most populous provinces) have an extremely low retail store to population ratio. In this article I focus on Aurora Cannabis and the Ontario market to describe how the Canadian cannabis market may have bottomed.

The Black Market

With the additional taxes and regulations the Canadian LPs face it's no surprise that the average selling price for a gram of recreational cannabis is higher than that obtained on the black market. This difference was a headwind for the legal market's success but producers have been working towards being more competitive.

For example, last February Aurora launched their "Daily Special", a value brand (meaning less than $9/gram) with relatively high THC potency. During the last earnings call CFO Glen Ibbott said this brand actually competes with the gray markets and will help grow the overall size of the legal segment. Moreover, Ontario data showed that the Daily Special was the top selling flower brand in March and April. Aurora is not the only one in this space. Since legalization several value brands have appeared on Ontario's online cannabis store and many products have experienced price reductions to compete with the black market.

Source: OCS.ca - Aurora Cannabis Daily Special

Ontario Retail Store Rollout

After facing a temporary pause in issuing new store authorizations due to the Government of Ontario's state of emergency in response to COVID-19, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has resumed issuing authorizations. The AGCO expects to continue issuing Retail Store Authorizations at a pace of approximately 5 per week or 20 per month. This pace only began last month. Currently there are 67 stores that are authorized to open while there are about 300 applications waiting to be processed. The map below visualizes these numbers and shows the potential. At a pace of 20 authorizations per month, this means the number of authorized stores will be growing for the next 15 months. Contrast this with the fact that a few months ago there were only about 20 retailers in Ontario.

Source: AGCO.ca - Cannabis Retail Stores in Ontario

Final Thoughts

Aurora's revenue beat lifted most of the cannabis market last Friday. The company's guidance of EBITA positive for the July-Sept 2020 quarter will be closely monitored, but at least somewhat extinguishes fears of the company going bankrupt. Within the next few months a new CEO is likely to be announced as well which should provide more confidence in the company. The recent reverse-split also quelled any short-term fears of delisting from the NYSE/TSE.

Last month Aphria (APHA) reported beats on the top and bottom line and even showed a profitable quarter. Within the next month another large Canadian LP, Canopy Growth (CGC), will report their earnings and provide another pulse check on the cannabis market. A positive quarter from Canopy will be further proof that the cannabis market may have turned the corner.

During this pandemic cannabis demand has continued to stay strong. It's still too early to know if cannabis is recession-proof but early data shows that it may be. I believe the success of the Canadian cannabis industry will largely depend on Ontario and, as discussed, the retail rollout is moving in the right direction. I recommend Aurora Cannabis as a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.