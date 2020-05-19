The index revolution is still in its embryonic stages, and I believe the shares of index providers will continue to outperform the indices which generate their profits.

A titanic shift is currently taking place - investors are pulling trillions of dollars out of expensive and underperforming actively-managed funds and placing it in lower-cost index funds. During the past decade alone, the global index industry has grown five-fold to $11.4 trillion to the end of November 2019, according to data from the Investment Company Institute. The growing disillusionment with active fund managers is understandable, and the underperformance of actively managed funds during the pandemic induced bear market will only serve to accelerate this trend. In my view, the rise of passive investing has been the most significant theme since the global financial crisis, and I have identified three companies which are capitalizing on the index revolution.

Reasons for the mass migration

The shift into passive investments has been aided by countless studies highlighting the prolonged and abysmal record of active fund managers. The index vs. active research scorecard released by S&P Dow Jones indices (better known as SPIVA) measures the performance of actively managed funds against their respective benchmarks. It reveals that approximately 90% of all actively managed funds (US and international) underperform their benchmark over a 10-15-year horizon. Worse still, should you be fortunate enough to select a top-performing fund, the majority have failed to maintain it over both short and longer-term horizons. The ability of successful active managers to deliver above-average returns consistently over multiple time periods is a key way to distinguish luck from skill. The S&P Dow Jones indices produce the 'persistence scorecard' to measure this - their latest 2019 Mid-Year report paints another grim picture, highlighting that, over a five-year measurement period, none of the top quartile funds in the large-cap, mid-cap, and multi-cap space maintained this status.

The big three

In the new age of passive investing, public attention has been focused on the growing success of the big passive fund managers like Vanguard Group, BlackRock and State Street - but the real beneficiaries, lurking quietly in the background has been the index providers themselves. The three major players: S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) and FTSE Russell indices, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) (OTCPK:LDNXF) - have made a fortune catering to the rise of index investing. This is reflected in their share prices, which have substantially outperformed the indices they create.

For example, since December 2009, the share price of MSCI Inc. has increased more than eight-fold vs. 180% return for the S&P 500, and pre-tax profits rose by twenty-nine-fold over the last 10 years. Over the same period, shares of S&P Global and LSE have appreciated seven and ten-fold, respectively.

MSCI Inc., the leading benchmark indices provider and software firm most known for its internationally-recognised MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) stock market indices, is the purest index play. In their latest annual report to December 2018, the index segment accounted for the lion's share of its revenues, at roughly 40%. This has grown by an average of 14% since they began reporting index revenues separately in 2015. Over the same period, S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell have produced equally stellar returns, increasing index revenues by an average of 12% and by 22%, respectively.

Reassuringly, these rapid rates of growth are helped by an additional tailwind, which is the explosion in the exchange-traded funds industry that has grown six-fold since the financial crisis. In 2019, global ETF's assets under management reached a milestone of $6 trillion, according to EPFR, and BlackRock projects it to double by 2023.

Potential global ETF asset growth trajectory

Source: BlackRock, Global Business Intelligence

A new cartel

The 'big three' construct stock market indices such as S&P 500, the FTSE 100, and MSCI emerging markets - from which trillions of dollars of assets are benchmarked against, receiving a small licence fee in return. They design the criteria that determine which companies and countries are included within their indices. An inclusion or exclusion from an index will automatically trigger billions of dollars of inflows or outflows, turning the big three into de facto gatekeepers within global finance.

The large shift into index funds since the financial crisis has made index providers hugely powerful, and their role in directing capital flows will have important ramifications for regulators and economies in the near future. One early such example of their growing influence was a report by Bloomberg magazine that the Peruvian finance minister, on rumors that MSCI Inc. was going to oust the country from its globally recognized emerging markets index in September 2015, took an eight-hour plane ride to meet with MSCI directors in New York. The fear was that reclassifying Peru from an emerging market to a 'frontier market' could trigger a catastrophic outflow of capital, leading to a potential devaluation in Peruvian securities and increased costs of capital for businesses. Ultimately, MSCI Inc. decided not to downgrade it to 'Frontier' status, but this is nevertheless a demonstration of their enormous clout in the age of passive asset management, where they have become the new gatekeepers of finance.

Dominant market positions

Similar to the big three in passive asset management, the global index provider industry is concentrated around three main players. These companies operate an oligopolistic industry; with high barriers to entry and significant pricing power, the dominant players have exercised this power by raising licensing fees above the rate of inflation. However, this is coming at a time when there is a relentless cost-cutting pressure on passive fund managers to reduce fees. This has driven some firms to experiment with creating their own indices in a bid to save costs.

In terms of market share, their grip shows no sign of abating, rising from 60% in 2012 to more than 70% in 2018, according to data from consultants Burton-Taylor. Furthermore, they collectively exhibit exceptional profit margins of upward to 60%, indicating a strong competitive position. And the trillions of dollars of assets pouring into index funds guarantee them a profitable and recurring revenue stream.

Threats: self-indexing

The global index provider industry is not impregnable. Fierce competition and the growing recognition amongst investors about the importance of costs to long-term performance have driven a race to the bottom in terms of fees. This has driven some passive managers to experiment with 'self-indexing', where they build their own benchmarks to save on money that would have gone to the large index providers.

For example, Vanguard Group announced in 2012 that it would switch 22 of the biggest index funds away from benchmarks provided by MSCI to cut costs. At the time, Vanguard said the move should "save millions of dollars in licensing expenses for the fund savings that will ultimately benefit shareholders." Shares of MSCI plunged 27% on the day, the largest decline on record, although the shares recovered in less than 12 months to hit new all-time highs. Elsewhere, in October 2017, State Street ditched FTSE Russell indexes for three of its own products, opting to build in-house equity indexes instead, and BlackRock is also creating propriety indices to save money. With cut-throat competition, stopping payments to third-party index providers to save a few basis points in fund fees could prove crucial in securing an increasing share of the burgeoning market for passive investments.

Problems with self-indexing

While the idea of creating your own indices to save money sounds good in principle, in practice, it introduces a multitude of problems. First among them is the potential for huge conflicts of interest, the temptation to manipulate the performance of an index fund by tweaking the index rules might prove too great. Alex Matturri, chief executive of S&P Dow Jones Indices, believes that "self-indexing would bring back Libor". Referring to the Libor Scandal where banks were fined billions of dollars for the manipulation of a global benchmark, which is used as a basis to price financial products worth trillions of dollars. The best way to avoid these conflicts is to outsource index capabilities to a neutral and independent third-party benchmark.

What's more, there are questions as to whether self-indexing saves costs at all. Susan Quintin, managing director of product management at FTSE Russell, believes the "complexity of developing and managing indexes remains underappreciated in some pockets of industry". It would require large investments in data, expertise, governance, and infrastructure. I don't see this as a long-term threat, as the prohibitive costs of building and maintaining the index mean that only large asset managers could justify doing this. Furthermore, institutional investors tend to prefer well-known branded indices that are trusted by the international community and will be reluctant to benchmark against an unknown index.

Lucrative market

The investing lesson from the Californian gold rush was that it was more lucrative selling picks and shovels to the miners hoping to strike it rich, as opposed to prospecting for precious metals. The equivalent play in the age of passive investing is to buy shares of index providers, to capitalize on the passive gold rush.

This migration into index funds is one of the most under-appreciated trends shaping global markets today. And it's not too late to capitalize on the wave indexing, while the headlines will portray passive investing as an unstoppable force that is taking over the world, the hype is overstated. By some estimates, passive funds still account for less than 15% of global equity markets; active management remains the dominant mode of asset management. Whilst the transformation is still in its embryonic stages, I believe the shares of index providers will continue to outperform the indices which generate their profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.