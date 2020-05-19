May: Inventories are falling and future supply of oil is constrained,.

This article is a continuation of 3.77 Mb/D Reduction In U.S. Gasoline Supply, Bullish UGA. It is my opinion that UGA is a bullish investment based on the fundamentals of:

COVID-19 creating temporary demand decrease that is fading fast.

The sudden demand decrease created a permanent decrease in supply.

Supply Side Issues

The sudden 40% crash in demand cut the price of UGA from ~$30 to $10.

On May 1st, gasoline supply (6.705) and demand (6.664) balanced (EIA: May 1).

US oil supply is decreasing rapidly, but not as quickly as gasoline. This has created massive short-term storage problems and long-term supply shortages.

Rig Counts provide a forecast of future production. See graph below.

Implied U.S. Oil Production Shows Material Drop And Looks To Be Headed For 10 Mb/D.

A permanent 25% cut in US oil supply will force gasoline prices higher to make permanent the temporary COVID-19 cut in demand. Depending on how fast demand returns to normal or adjusts to the 25% cut in supply, this supply change seems to equate to shortages 3-6 times more severe than the 1973 Oil Embargo (dates are not linear, but chosen to show key changes).

Date 1/3/20 2/20/20 3/24/20 4/14/20 4/30/20 5/8/20 5/15/20 UGA 33.44 30.93 8.90 12.60 12.43 15.30 15.60 Days of supply 28.1 28.8 27.2 44.3 44.8 40.1 ~38 Rig Count 796 791 728 526 465 374 339

Without approximately 1,000 rigs in the field, it will be impossible to compensate for the rapid depletion rate of fracked wells. The following graph illustrates the depletion of oil wells based on the year in which they were drilled. Future supplies will be determined by depletion rates and rig count.

My guess is gasoline refiners know that future access to oil will be constrained by the low rig count, high depletion rate of fracked wells, and the limited amount of stored oil. They have every reason to avoid any oversupply risk and pace efforts to fill increasing demand. Decreasing gasoline inventories increase their margins.

Demand Side Issues

In the past three weeks, gasoline inventories have fallen (Investing.com) radically faster than models predicted:

Date 4/29/20 5/6/20 5/13/20 Total Forecast 2.527 0.043 -2.216 0.354 Actual -3.669 -3.158 -3.513 -10.34

EIA forecast, May 2020: "EIA expects U.S. motor gasoline consumption to fall from 8.6 million b/d in the first quarter of 2020 to an average of 7.0 million b/d in the second quarter before gradually increasing to 8.7 million b/d in the second half of the year."

Inventories are falling at 3 million barrels a week with demand at 6.3 mb/d. EIA forecast demand of 8.7 mb/d will deplete inventories very quickly and UGA will at least recover to its March 2020 price of ~$30.

Models do not account for how people will drive post-COVID-19. There are unexpected sources of demand:

Longer term, cities may convert more streets to bikes, retool to personalize mass transit, and other actions. London’s Mayor Turns to Cycling to Solve Transit’s Coronavirus Problem. Short-term effects are unknowable.

I invested in UGA because:

UGA puts the refiners between investments and the chaos of investing oil. Refiners have demonstrated the capacity to cut supply nearly as fast as COVID-19 cut demand. It is in their self-interest to increase supply only as demand increases their margins. This will drive up gasoline prices.

Demand decrease of 4 mb/d is temporary.

Supply decrease of ~2.5 mb/d (~25%) seems permanent with the rig count at 339. Foreign oil sources may fill this demand, but with the Federal government printing $trillions, they may not accept dollars.

Inventories are shrinking must faster than models forecast.

There is new demand as the wealthy leave cities and all who can abandon mass transit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.