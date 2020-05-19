I show you why I consider the company one of the better pharma investments you can make at this time.

It's finally time to write about my favorite pharma stock in the corona-discount model. Bristol-Myers Squibb has gone from being a rather insignificant holding to over 1.5% of my portfolio.

I've had this article in the works for a few weeks, but things kept getting in the way. Now I've finally reworked some key parts and feel comfortable enough going forward publishing it.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) certainly isn't as undervalued as it was only a few weeks ago. Some would even consider it to be a fair value at this point - and while I disagree with that assessment, I can certainly understand the argument.

The point of this article is to show you why I consider this company a corona-discount despite this. I hope that by the end of it, you might be interested enough to look more deeply into it and consider investing.

Bristol-Myers Squibb - What does the company do?

Bristol-Myers, without exaggerating, is one of the world's largest businesses in the biopharmaceutical segment. The company offers medications/drugs, and they do this in a variety of different classes (called "therapeutic classes"), including but not limited to cardiovascular diseases, immunosciences, virology, and oncology.

As always when looking at a biopharma company, the question becomes, what drugs exactly does the company have? What are they in?

(Photo Source)

Well, the BMY development portfolio, even picking just phase 3 medications, is several pages long. We'll stick to the biggest drugs. Here we find:

Opdivo , the company's blockbuster which treats anti-cancer indications. This drug accounts for ~20% of company sales.

, the company's blockbuster which treats anti-cancer indications. This drug accounts for ~20% of company sales. Eliquis, another 20%-ish sales drug - the largest in terms of FY19 sales growing 23% YoY - which is an oral inhibitor targeting stroke prevention and atrial fibrillation, a sort of arrhythmia.

another 20%-ish sales drug - the largest in terms of FY19 sales growing 23% YoY - which is an oral inhibitor targeting stroke prevention and atrial fibrillation, a sort of arrhythmia. Orencia, a medication covering ~10% of sales which treats rheumatoid arthritis.

a medication covering ~10% of sales which treats rheumatoid arthritis. Sprycel , treating a form of leukemia.

, treating a form of leukemia. Yervoy, an antibody treating metastatic melanoma.

These are some of the company's top-10 drugs.

In terms of revenue mix on a geographic basis, we're looking at what you might expect - a US-focused company. Well, over half ($15.34B out of $26.14B) of the company's FY19 revenues originated from the United States, with Europe making up $6.2B and the rest of the world at around ~$4B.

The company's sales channels include wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals, governmental organizations, and doctors. In short, the company sells to those who have the ability to buy their products, acting as both wholesalers or close to B2C (doctors).

The company also has a whole host of research partnerships and collaborations across multiple fields, including pure research, commercialization, and collaboration agreements. Partners include Sirenas and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

A word on the market and company specifics.

The company, as such, is part of the multi-billion, now trillion-dollar drug market. We have an aging population and strong population growth that's expected to accelerate demand for better medicines and improved treatments.

For a company that's been in existence since the late 19th century, BMY has proven time and time again they have the know-how to navigate this somewhat tricky market.

(Photo Source)

Bristol-Myers Squibb has, over the past 10-20 years increased its focus on immuno-oncology drugs, which due to its high-cost/high-turnover drugs have created excellent sales through blockbusters that include the mentioned Eliquis and Opdivo. The two drugs alone represent half of BMY's current annual revenues.

The company's products are well-loved by the market with Opdivo receiving over 250 approvals since 2014 to treat various tumors and making BMY an industry leader in immuno-oncology, the treatment of cancer through the body's immune system. This isn't bad for a drug that was initially developed to treat "only" lung cancer. Eliquis is equally loved, having a nearly 75% market share back in 2017 and growing in revenue until today due to its vastly superior response rate compared to alternatives.

Bristol-Myers isn't done here yet either. Studies in 2016-2017 showed that combination treatments with the company's other anti-cancer drug, Yervoy (mentioned above), showed a 50% reduction in tumor size for 35% of patients. The compared standard in chemotherapy is/was 12%. Just one example of more advances that the company is leveraging going forward.

So, what does Bristol-Myers Squibb do? Bristol-Myers Squibb researches and develops successful medications against some of the vilest forms of cancer we know.

(Source: Bristol Myers Squibb, FY19 Report)

The company also, as any drug company, holds a near-record size development pipeline, with dozens and dozens of clinical trials underway. The section above is only Oncology and only a part of it, though cancer medication does represent one of the company's largest revenue streams and also, through leveraging Opdivo to be used with other forms of cancer, one of BMY's largest growth potentials.

It goes without saying that the cancer market is an absolute beast with 600 000 deaths related to cancer in the US per year alone - and numbers are expected to rise. Out of all the forms of cancer, Lung cancer is the most profitable due to smoking prevalence across the world. This is also what Opdivo initially was developed to treat, but where the company found it to be effective against multiple other forms of the disease. With combination medicines through its partnerships, such as NKTR, the company has shown how it can treat kidney cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma. Through combining Opdivo with other medications, BMY hopes that this will keep sales here strong for years.

Here we enter something that's characteristic for BMY at this time - and also the reason it's a Class 2 stock at this time. Celgene (CELG). BMY announced a potential mega-deal with Celgene in January of 2019. The deal is valued at $74B - $90B including debt - which makes this one of the largest mergers in pharma history - or in any sector.

The initial reaction to this was absolutely negative given the massive price for what can be considered a risky venture. The stock dropped double digits after it was announced. BMY is paying a 54% premium to Celgene's closing price at the time, valuing Celgene at nearly 18X FCF - which is a very rich multiple.

So what does BMY get?

(Photo Source)

Celgene isn't without its issues. The reason perhaps why BMY was willing to pay such a premium is that Celgene's share price had declined by 30-40% before that due to worries related to a patent expiration in 2022 for Revlimid, Celgene's own cancer drug. As such, BMY paid perhaps a premium on January 2019 share price, but it can be argued that they didn't pay as much premium for the company's long-term value.

The fact is, Celgene is a great company. Its assets can be said to be a good complement for BMY as it comes with its own portfolio, both developed by Celgene and its mergers, of cancer drugs. Part of Celgene's portfolio specifically targets immuno-oncology through CAR-T cell therapies, which is right up BMY's alley.

They also "get" the fact that the resulting merger becomes one of the largest pharma companies in the world, with an absolutely undisputed 1st place in all things cancer drugs/oncology. Not just cancer is on the table, but BMY would also be a world leader in cardiovascular drugs and immunology medicines. While the price is steep - $90B is steep, regardless of what anyone says - one can't argue that the resulting company isn't very interesting.

Pharma companies also have extensive drug pipelines, and Celgene is no different, with the merger resulting in 10-stage III drugs, with 6 expecting to launch within 48 months of the merger announcement. Aside from this, the merged company would also sport over 50-phase I and II drugs, both oncology and immunology.

The merger turns BMY into a global pharma superpower, with at least 9 drugs that hold a $1B revenue or higher per year - and this is before cost synergies, savings, and increased expertise.

There are of course reasons for why the market seemed to hate this deal - we'll go through them somewhat more in risks - but the impression that I want to leave in this section is a positive one because I view the addition of Celgene as something positive for BMY. It's part of the reason I've been pumping my own capital into BMY for months on end now, making it almost my largest pharma holding overall.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is one of the world's foremost pharma companies, and following the Celgene M&A, it has the world's most significant and largest portfolio of oncology drugs, with significant leadership in immunology and cardiovascular medicine. It makes money by selling these drugs which it develops both on its own, and through collaboration with other firms, and its record of doing so is stellar.

Let's move on to recent results.

Bristol-Myers Squibb - How has the company been doing?

The company has been performing stellar during coronavirus. Part of the problem buying BMY at this time is that the company share price has not only recovered from the coronavirus crash, but it's also close to exceeding earlier 52-week highs. There is a reason for this.

13% YOY Proforma growth, 8% growth excluding the arguably one-time effects of COVID-19. Sales grew to $10.8B in 1Q20, giving us a hypothetical run rate of nearly $40B for FY20.

Company integration and synergies are working well. The $2.5B initially expected is still expected without change.

without change. Non-GAAP EPS guidance for 2020-2021 affirmed.

Continued, rock-solid balance sheet despite mergers.

The company's supply chain hasn't in any way broken down or been significantly affected in a noticeable way due to COVID-19.

Post-merger pipeline continues on track, with 3 approvals, 4 filings, 1 submission, and 2 positive topline reads.

In short - Bristol-Myers Squibb continues onward to a seemingly glorious future. Details of the aforementioned approvals below...

(Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb 1Q20 Presentation)

...and existing franchises and blockbuster drugs continued on track.

(Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb 1Q20 Presentation)

The share performance has only been added to what can be described as quarterly outperformance due to strong underlying demand growth in company key areas. While the COVID-19 growth is expected to dissipate over the year - about $350M in Eliquis alone - it doesn't change that the company experienced 19% growth excluding COVID-19, if we look at Eliquis specifically. Other drugs show equally impressive trends.

The company also showed some changes in its revenue mix on a geographic basis, with international sales growing faster than before.

A word on debt - the most important issue following a $90B merger. It looks good. The company is on track to reduce debt to a targeted 1.5X net debt/EBITDA by FY23. As of 1Q20, the company has cash/equivalents of $19B, and a remaining debt of $47B, bringing net debt to $28B. The company sees no worry here and as long as execution is like this, neither do I.

The company has planned its expectations for COVID-19, looking something like this...

(Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb 1Q20 Presentation)

...meaning we're currently in the peak impact phase, according to the company. Despite this and for the time being, the company picture remains a positive one.

The fact is the company beat GAAP EPS expectations by $0.27/share and revenue expectations by nearly $730M. That is a grand outperformance - the company has been doing exceedingly well, and with the world in its current "phase", in terms of the pandemic, I expect we'll see a continued good performance from this company.

Let's look at risks.

Bristol-Myers Squibb - What are the risks?

Risks for a drug company like BMY are many.

M&A risk is significant, especially with mergers as monolithic as the one with Celgene. These pharma M&A's involve a high degree of uncertainty, including overpaying, synergies and trials panning out as expected. The reason why some pharma companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) diversify is because of the headwinds related both to M&A's but also "normal" operations in this industry.

is significant, especially with mergers as monolithic as the one with Celgene. These pharma M&A's involve a high degree of uncertainty, including overpaying, synergies and trials panning out as expected. The reason why some pharma companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) diversify is because of the headwinds related both to M&A's but also "normal" operations in this industry. Almost no industry is as hard to predict as pharma. Drugs must go through an extensive, expensive research and development phase which can cost anywhere from hundreds of millions to several billion dollars, but drug trial processes can fail at any time. 10-15 years of the drug patent protection, which is 20 years typically, can be spent in trials and testing and reducing the number of years the company may enjoy sole profits.

as pharma. Drugs must go through an extensive, expensive research and development phase which can cost anywhere from hundreds of millions to several billion dollars, but drug trial processes can fail at any time. 10-15 years of the drug patent protection, which is 20 years typically, can be spent in trials and testing and reducing the number of years the company may enjoy sole profits. BMY has failed in entire branches before. The company provided Hepatitis C treatments and other virology medicines, but these have now lost patent protection and sales in these drugs, such as Baraclude, Sustiva, Reyataz, and the entire Hep-C franchise is down double digits in sales, with the entire franchise down 74% in 2017.

treatments and other virology medicines, but these have now lost patent protection and sales in these drugs, such as Baraclude, Sustiva, Reyataz, and the entire Hep-C franchise is down double digits in sales, with the entire franchise down 74% in 2017. Biosimilar competition exists once patents disappear. This forces companies to constantly innovate and create new drugs, creating an environment where complacency is never an option, but also financial effects such as EPS and cash flow volatility. Such things are never conducive for long-term dividend growth.

competition exists once patents disappear. This forces companies to constantly innovate and create new drugs, creating an environment where complacency is an option, but also financial effects such as EPS and cash flow volatility. Such things are never conducive for long-term dividend growth. Political risk is heavy in this sector. Let me exemplify. In Sweden, a single injection bottle of Optivo (Nivolumab) lasting about a month is priced at 57 000 SEK (~$6000) per month, or 13,067,50 SEK per injection bottle (Source: Apoteket.se). This is even higher in the US. Compare this to medications which Optivo is being compared to, which in Sweden is Docetaxel Actavis from the company AQVIDA (Source: FASS.se), this costs 1000 SEK per month (~$100). You can understand why these cost differences are cause for concern against companies like Bristol-Myers Squibb, who may face future headwinds in the form of drug price caps which could eliminate attractive margins from the industry.

There are plenty of risks even beyond this, but these are the major ones I see and I believe should be considered.

Bristol-Myers Squibb - What is the valuation?

Some excellent trends await here. BMY has been overvalued for many years, starting in 2012 and up until 2018, Since then, profits and forecasts have risen dramatically, in part due to Celgene, but the stock price hasn't kept pace.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

At current numbers, the company trades at an average weighted P/E-ratio of around 12, with the historical premium being above 22X. It's still below a standard fair value ratio, which I consider to be fair given that BMY has confirmed its EPS forecasts as well as the expected synergies from the M&A.

Forecasting based on EPS until 2021 gives us a total annual return range of 25-52% annually, from trading sideways and exceeding its fair value to a P/E of 16.5. The likely actual valuation in 2 years maybe somewhere in between that, but at this valuation and with these forecasts, BMY could drop to a P/E of 9X, and you'd still make 5.7% per year until 2021.

In the long term, until 2023, forecasts are equally positive. We see ranges of 14-27% depending on flat P/E of 12 to exceeding fair value at P/E 16.5. Bear in mind here that FactSet analysts do not negatively miss BMY estimates with a 10% margin of error.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

We either see significant outperformance or results more or less as expected. This makes the current valuation in my view, not only good enough but actually "good".

A word on my own estimates and system.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a Class 2 stock due to its lower dividend safety of "only" safe, but it nonetheless has an A+ Credit rating, an EPS yield of 7.4% and an LTM dividend payout ratio of under 40% (38.38%). Based on current 3-y average PEG ratios, we're looking at 0.59X here, which means you're paying an extremely low price point if these additional earnings forecasted materialize, which I consider likely. BMY's moat is considered to be "Wide", and the company has a near-30-year dividend streak. My own fair value estimate based on these facts is close to the stock's 2020E 15-P/E estimate, which is around $90/share - and as such, I consider the stock about 42% undervalued at the time of writing this article. BMY scores a 3.0 out of a 4.2, which for a class 2 stock is excellent and beat only by two companies in the same class, none of which are currently as undervalued or with the same growth potential.

The downside is that dividend growth, due to the M&A, is likely to be very slow going forward. What you see is what you get - but you also get plenty of long-term growth potential, and a world-leading portfolio of oncology, immunology, and cardiovascular drugs.

That, to me, forms the basis of my BMY thesis.

Thesis

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a company with the addition of Celgene became even better. A previously appealing company with a decent yield became a decently-yielding company with short-to-long term return potentials of over 25% in the bull case. Given the company's well-covered ~3% yield, that to me is enough to invest in. The pharma business is a complicated sector to invest safely in - we need to stick to the class leaders to maintain our conservative approach.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is certainly one of these class leaders. I own companies that are technically safer, such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), UnitedHealth (UNH) group, and others. I own stocks that yield more, such as AbbVie (ABBV).

None of the companies mentioned, however, give me as high hopes as BMY that their growth projections will, in fact, pan out. Combine all of these factors and you have the reason/s why I consider Bristol-Myers Squibb to still be an unequivocal "BUY" at this valuation, and one with a 40%+ upside.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Bristol-Myers Squibb, due to its undervalued state, is currently a "BUY", and one I consider to have a 40%+ long-term upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, ABBV, ABC, JNJ, UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.