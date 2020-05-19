These U.S. Companies Are Extremely Undervalued - Part 1

While the market is still slowly recovering, these companies have a long way to go before they can be considered fairly or overvalued.

All of the stocks mentioned are still qualitative with decent to excellent safeties and, like as not, are companies you know.

Normally I focus on only the highest-quality undervalued stocks on the market - in this article, I revisit the concept of the most undervalued stocks on the market.

Usually, in my weekly buys or Corona focus articles, I focus strictly on Class 1 or 2 stocks with superb safeties, above-average credit ratings, conservative yields, and growth rates likely to deliver long-term returns.

There is, however, something to be said for the companies in this article too. All of these companies are absolutely excellent in what they do. They provide services or products that people want/need, and there's a resistant quality to their operations that has lasted generations.

However, because of macro and COVID-19, all of these stocks have fallen far further than their peers and comps. It does reflect, in many of these companies, a higher risk for a multitude of reasons (usually very individual, which I will touch on when I mention each company), yet even if the companies mentioned here cut their dividend, the fact remains that their operations will likely outlast us as investors.

This article is about those companies who have fallen far. The ones that, despite that, you know their operations are defensive and the company's fundamentals may be sound, the market seems to hate and you may wonder if you've missed something.

These companies may have frozen or cut the dividend already. Perhaps they will cut the dividend going forward. However, a cut dividend isn't the end of the world, and in a world where hundreds of companies have frozen or cut their dividend due to macro, we should be somewhat more receptive to the notion when investing.

So, let's look at Class 3-4 stocks - where we usually find the candidates mentioned herein.

This article is one of two in a series. The stocks covered here will be based in The USA. The international version of this comes out a few days after.

In this, I will go by the amount of undervaluation as I see fair value in the company, starting with the lower and going up to the highest amount of undervaluation.

Remember, these are far from all companies that are undervalued such as this. If you see other companies that combine undervaluation with quality and you think I've missed something, let me know in the comments!

9. Celanese (CE) - 37%

We start fairly tame, as I try to include companies from as wide a sector spread as possible. Celanese is the Basic materials pick of the bunch - it's not a class 3, but a class 2 stock with an undervaluation I view being about 35% from fair value. There are class 1 stocks that are more undervalued than this, though not in the specific sector. My price target for the stock of around $100 share lies somewhere between the depressed forecast for 2020E and 2021E, where the stock is expected to bounce back. Given the quality of operations in CE, i view the stock as easily being worth at least it's historical trending valuation, which lies around 12X earnings. It's currently trading for 9X.

Forecasts even just returning to 11-12X earnings until 2021 make possible returns of 23-24% - or returns where's you wouldn't lose money if it trades sideways until then. A good entry point from a conservative perspective, as i see it.

A word on the company in terms of quality. Celanese is BBB-rated, the dividend is safe at a mere 26% payout of earnings and can be covered even in worse years than 2020 is expected to become. Dividend growth rate averages 31% over the past few years, and though the company only has a streak of 14 years, the M* moat is narrow, the 3y-average forward PEG ratio is 1X, and you're paid a 3.3% yield to invest.

As I said, not the most exciting, but in terms of Basic Materials, offers an extremely excellent upside that isn't tied to commodities such as oil. While there are other Basic Materials stocks that fit the bill, I wanted to mention Celanese as a good defensive alternative to the next one.

The company is a "BUY" here.

8. AbbVie (ABBV) - 39%

From Basic Materials into Pharmaceuticals and healthcare, we find the undervalued pharma giant and spin-off AbbVie. The company hasn't so much dropped massive amounts due to Corona, as it's undervalued in relation to future earnings. The company currently trades somewhat below 10X earnings, and my price target for AbbVie is a conservative $125/share, which represents a ~12 times earnings ratio, well below the historical 13-14X where the company typically trades. Even from this conservative target, which includes plenty of downside risk, the company is 39% undervalued at today's price.

Forecasts until 2021 show 21-30% annual returns within the realms of this price target, and investors are well-rewarded for waiting. A 5.2% yield is above average in this sector, and even trading sideways for years, your investment won't generate negative returns.

Despite being a Class 4 stock due to a poor dividend safety and a bad streak (6 years, I don't include Abbott Labs (ABT)), the company is A- rated, at a 1.14X 3-Y average PEG ratio, has a Narrow moat, only a 52% payout ratio in terms of LTM EPS, and has grown the dividend 20% on average for the past 5 years - though again, we can expect for this to slow down a bit going forward. All of this means that AbbVie comes in at a score of 3.3 / 4.3 - above several Class 3, 2 and even ClaSS 1 Pharma stocks, though a large chunk of this score derives from AbbVie's excellent opportunity score (which measures current valuation/yield/similar metrics) as opposed to a high quality score, where AbbVie fares far poorer (18 compared to Class stocks at 23-26).

So, if you're willing to shoulder higher risk, AbbVie may indeed be for you, and I certainly consider the company a "BUY" and own over 1% of my portfolio in the company.

7. LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) - 40%

Returning to the basic materials sector, we find LyondellBasell. LYB is undervalued, as I see it, at almost 40% compared to a fair value of $75/share, which in terms of EPS at a Fair 15X value comes to the 2020E depressed EPS of 5.06/share. The reason I'm more conservative here is the extremely high exposure to oil and the company's unfavorable history - it went bankrupt less than 20 years ago.

However, what the company has done since then has been encouraging. Therefore, the $75 price target matches the 2021E EPS at a historically accurate ~10X earnings ratio where the company has been trading more or less for the past 10 years. Forecast accuracy is pretty damn good, in the way that the company beats expectations over 60% of the time.

Recovery forecasts are positive, with similar returns to Celanese until 2021 if earnings expectations turn out accurate. This can be considered a bit too positive/exuberant, however, so you'll be glad to hear that the company's dividend and valuation make certain that the company could trade at 6X earnings in 2021 without you losing money on the investment.

Quality, despite LYB being a class 3 stock, is excellent. BBB+ rated with a payout ratio of no more than 43% on LTM-basis. The dividend growth rate is 9% over the past 5 years, though we should expect less going forward. The company's moat is narrow, and the true weak point comes in the company's 7-year dividend streak, which is worse than some EU companies.

However, the yield here is 7.84%, and I want to emphasize that I consider LyondellBasell to be an excellent company all things considered. I've written on it earlier

6. Altria (MO)- 50%

Altria's continued undervaluation shouldn't shock people in the light of recent corona developments, but it does shock me a bit. How anyone could expect human nature to change overnight due to an illness like this which in 5-10 years likely won't be considered as it is today is baffling. Nonetheless - Dividend King Altria is undervalued 50% and yields 9.18%. Investors seem to be ignoring recent EPS, volume and revenue beats and focus on the headwinds the company is facing, currently valuing this king at 8.6X P/E.

This isn't the first time MO has been valued at these levels, and prior to Corona and these headwinds, MO was overvalued for almost 6 years.

While I fully expect earnings headwinds going forward, the current valuation is the definition of an overreaction. I choose to ignore the company's historical valuation in forecasts, which would put it at an expected P/E of 18, to focus on the fair-value P/E of 15 given the company's estimated EPS growth rate of 4-5% over the next few years.

Even considering the very long term - in the short term,returns are even better - Altria is set to deliver Alpha from a returns standpoint, barring a case of complete business/market breakdown. I don't see this happening. The numbers, trends and recent results don't in any way support Altria's demise, nor does simple human nature.

Investing in Altria, as I see it, should only be avoided if you can't stomach tobacco stocks. This is a dividend king at extreme lows, and in a sector that arguably can be said to be necessary to a large portion of the population.

Also, keep in mind that in ten years, Altria's forecasts have never missed the mark in terms of analysts (with a 10% margin of error). Ever. They could start doing so now, but somehow I doubt it.

The risks are present. The company's LTM EPS payout is 80%, which is on the very high side for a non-REIT US company. Much like with AbbVie, large chunks of its high score in my book derives from a record-high opportunity score. The company is BBB-rated, has a forward 3-Y average PEG ratio of 1.6X, and M* considers the company's margins to be "Wide". In part due to JUUL, the company's management is also considered "Poor" however, which deducts points from the company's overall score. I can understand some of the negativity regarding this tobacco giant, but certainly not all of it.

I consider Altria enough of a "BUY" to have invested 2.01% into the company - and I may put more cash into it going forward.

5. Foot Locker (FL) - 77%

I haven't written an article on this company as of yet, and my stake here is relatively small. That being said and moving to a Consumer Discretionary stock, Foot Locker is an excellent company with an appealing business model. To read more about the specifics, I today refer you to articles such as this one.

With regard to valuation here, Foot Locker is looking very favorable. A 6.3% yielding discretionary stock, albeit with a volatile EPS history and forecast, trading typically at 13X earnings and currently trading at 6X earnings, because...why? Because people are expected to stop buying Shoes at Foot Locker forever once this is over?

While the company lacks the ultra-defensive qualities making up a class 1 or 2 stock, the company does sport a BB+ S&P rating, 17 years worth of dividend stability, no more than 34% LTM dividend payout, an 18.5% EPS Yield, and a 77% potential upside from today's share price, where I consider $45/share to be a fair value. This represents more than 15% less than the expected 2022E EPS in terms of 15X earnings, and even well below the company's historical average of 13X. I've tried remaining extremely conservative given potential headwinds here.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Even trading sideways to only 9 times earnings for the next 2 years, the company is expected to return market-beating rates of return, and if we project this to 2023-2024, the returns in your investments could be staggering if these projections turn out even slightly accurate.

Consumer discretionary stocks are tricky in this environment - you need to pick the absolute best with fortress-like balance sheets and safeties. Unfortunately, a BB+ credit rating somewhat hampers this, but it certainly doesn't mean that the company should be considered "unsafe" as such, unless we experience some sort of complete collapse of retail as we know it. I view my target as fair and potentially accurate and consider it quite likely that Foot Locker will exceed these expectations as society opens back up. The company has a lot going for it, and therefore I currently consider it a "BUY", albeit an explainable speculative one given the current market.

Wrapping Up

In order not to make this article too long, I've split it into two portions, with this one covering spots 9-5 on the list. We're now at a potential undervaluation of almost 80% - and in the next portion, we'll delve even deeper. Without mentioning any names, the final (and first spots) on this list will experience an undervaluation according to my price target, of almost or slightly above 200%. In the next article, we'll delve more deeply into finance stocks, real estate, and communications, where we'll find some more candidates for this list.

It's important to me to keep both of these concepts somewhat up to date. While I personally, and currently, put capital to work in extremely conservative and resilient companies with lower yield and at least perceived higher safety, it's crucial to note that there are qualitative companies for sale in other classes as well. While they don't share exactly the same characteristics, that doesn't make them "bad investments". I'd never call Altria, Celanese or Foot locker a bad investment. AbbVie is also likely to outperform, even if it doesn't share some of the over-resilient characteristics of AmerisourceBergen (ABC).

More importantly, I often get questions on how to add higher-yielding securities or stocks to your portfolio and thereby increasing your overall portfolio yield. To avoid adding on unsafe 15-25% yielding companies, I highly encourage you to read articles like this and similar to this. The current market means that there are some truly excellent opportunities available to you, that while yielding more, don't compromise as much in safety as some of the options I previously, and erroneously picked for my own portfolio.

All of the companies I mentioned in this article are companies I consider potential "BUY"'s here and at these prices, and (almost) all of them yield well above 4-5%. This is how I would go about adding higher yields to my portfolio at this time.

Look forward to the next part of this article series!

