As such, we think that investors might be best off waiting it out further, keeping an eye on Solvay to add when markets tire of it stalling in returns.

Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF) is a quality chemicals company, but substantial challenges in the sector, exacerbated by Solvay's end-market exposures, mean that its results are likely to decline far further. Broadly, chemicals are suffering with the decline in industrial activity, including construction and a slowdown in the automotive sector. In Solvay's case in particular, the slowdown in aviation will take its toll. Indeed, Solvay just closed two factories for their aviation products and have begun to fire workers. Nonetheless, even with the impact that Covid-19 had on Solvay's business, management proved that it could do something to salvage the financial situation. This is what makes Solvay attractive. However, the depth of their exposure to coronavirus is concerning, and we believe that investors can find more attractive opportunities in the market now, and will be able to come back to Solvay later once it's thoroughly forgotten by the short memory of markets.

Evident Quality

Management is enterprising to be sure. Even though end-markets, which are primarily durables with long cycles, were anticipating collapse, they managed to generate margin expansion and stability in sales. Cost savings were achieved partially by the freezing of hiring, limiting of wage increases and the firing of contract workers, but the majority of savings were achieved in indirect and more durable areas for a period of sustained decline. These cost savings totaled $50 million.

Margins were also preserved by the creating of new business in aerospace and healthcare. Further penetration meant that Q1 declines in light-vehicle sales was a mitigant which lent it price support. Indeed, 17% of the revenue in materials seems to be resilient to Covid-19, where limited impact is expected. Peroxides sustained Solvay in the chemicals segment as well, along with silica and products sold to healthcare end-markets. These strong segments were able to offset much of the decline that happened in solutions, specifically with their Novecare products, which saw an acute collapse in demand due to their oil and gas exposure. Within solutions however, home and personal care demand was unsurprisingly resilient, and similar to what we see in Caterpillar's (CAT) results, mining is still going strong in terms of activity despite damaged margins due to industrial shut-down.

Cash flows were also rather resilient, primarily driven by successful working capital management despite slowdowns, with limited ballooning of receivables. Much of the decline in working capital was actually due to a voluntary pension contribution of $460 million, which is simply a form a deleveraging before what is going to be a period of reduced demand.

Other strengths were seen and is expected in composites, where 25% of those end-markets are military and shouldn't see much correlation with the general level of free-market commerce. Moreover, even in their very exposed aviation markets, 60% of the products they produce for are smaller, regional traveling aircraft rather than white body aircraft. Their liquidity situation is also favourable, with substantial cash to meet business obligations and only a smaller maturity due 2021.

Even though there's 65% exposure to commercial aviation in composites, many of the composite assets are rather flexible. Impairments here are unlikely, as they are in oil too where previous impairments in 2019 already substantially brought down the intangible value in that segment.

Vulnerabilities

It's clear that there are some offsets due to the high quality of their specialty chemicals, and good measures were taken by management. However, they are exposed to a substantial decline for Q2. Around 15% of their revenue exposure (and more of their EBITDA) is to commercial aviation, which regardless of being white body or not, will definitely have to endure a protracted slump. Morevoer, they have substantial exposure to automotive and construction, which is going to see more substantial turnover drops as people begin to defer spending, and the economic impacts of this slowdown become more visible. All of this will eat substantially out of their cash flow due to decreased working capital efficiency.

Furthermore, we may see a substantial slowdown in drilling activity, if oil demand doesn't make a strong recovery, where some of the solutions segment products find a market. With the general decline in industrial activity likely to result in a recessionary scenario, the state of the business will be lower margins and sales, likely for longer than many of its competitors due to its cyclical exposures and the substantial exposure to aerospace. With restructurings already having been executed, there isn't much space for them to optimise the cost structure further. Any salvaging of margins will become less dramatic. This eventuality is all but certain, with management committing to cutting CAPEX almost by half, and their moves in already closing plants to meet low demand with lower supply. We think that around 60-70% of their revenue could be exposed to declined between 15-40%, if we take Eastman Chemical's (EMN) scenario analysis as a guide.

Conclusions

The impacts to the business are substantial, and the risk is that it is uncertain how deep and long this recession will be. Compared to competitors like Evonik (OTCPK:EVKIF) or even Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF) and Eastman Chemical, they are very exposed to a protracted decline.

Given that their multiple on 2019 figures is still quite close to less vulnerable peers, and higher than Arkema which is at most as vulnerable as Solvay, their price still has room to decline. Luckily they made a timely disposal, and have substantial liquidity to meet most of their debts, which are anyway maturing on a forgiving schedule. This has allowed them to maintain a dividend yield of 5.48%. Moreover, a decline in their business, which is dramatically cyclical, can also be seen as a blessing for those waiting to be shareholders. Markets have a tendency to remember little past the current environment. Soon, Solvay's quality will become a distant memory, as surprise stars in the post-Covid environment begin to take center stage. These ignored stocks will become the winning picks of the next cycle, and Solvay ranks highly in quality among them. As such, we recommend keeping an eye on this specialty chemicals business, as the risk reward is likely to make a determined improvement over the next 6 months with the cycle beginning to turn from the bottom.

