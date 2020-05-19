Diamond Green Diesel, which is ahead of almost any other refiner in capacity for renewable diesel, produced renewable diesel at immense margins even in the Covid-19 environment. The most recognised comp for renewable diesel, Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF), is Finnish and is the largest producer of renewable diesel in the world, outputting twice the amount that the DGD J.V does. Between 2007 and 2011, Neste had put in place a profound transformation process under which they have substantially divested from the oil sector and reinvested in renewable diesel. In five years, the company sold and divested most of its oil assets (for instance the self-service station chain in Poland) and reinvested in renewable diesel assets which produce the vast majority of their income. We are not suggesting the Valero (VLO) is in the process of doing this as well, but these actions by Neste show that renewable diesel could be considered more viable by US markets.

Having a multi-billion dollar comp for the renewable diesel business, which has by the way become an important income contributor for Valero in a depressed crack spread environment, helps us make a more compelling case for Valero's valuation than cash flow models. We think Valero is still too cheap relative to similarly valued refiner peers like Phillips 66 (PSX).

Why Renewable Diesel is Resilient and has Longevity

We have been discussing the alpha in DGD for a while now, but we understand why markets have not caught on. Besides Covid-19 which has disrupted all stocks related to the oil industry including refiners, there are more fundamental reasons for delayed price discovery. This primarily relates to the fact that renewable diesel is a mandated market, dependent on contested regulation, and other renewable energy modes are much more accepted by markets. Nonetheless, DGD has proved itself again, not only outperforming soy-based benchmarks in the coronavirus environment due to superior procurement and feed-stock from Darling (DAR), but also by expanding margins and maintaining 101% utilization rates. Its value generative nature is the reason why even Neste, although more sensibly recognised than DGD, is probably cheap if you can accept that renewable diesel will have a niche to occupy in the long-term. In fact, the business proposition is so good that virtually every refiner is rushing a roll-out of their own renewable diesel production, prioritising this CAPEX above all else even in this cash-strapped environment.

Renewable diesel is not as fringe as people might think, and we think that US markets are not acknowledging this where Nordic markets are. It's being used globally, and ends up removing hundreds of thousands of cars worth of emissions from US roads alone. The blending programmes have proven to be relatively robust in the markets where they've been piloted and the efficiency of sustainable feed-stock has been shown by DGD's operating margins improving to ~60% from superior feed-stock in Q1 2020. This was all obtained at more than 100% capacity due to the buffer from the fact that the US is a net importer of renewable diesel and this is a regulatory, mandated and somewhat volume decoupled market. Cash generation of DGD was substantially up in Q1 2020 to $600 million, allowing for fully self-funding capacity expansion and even paying out a dividend to each partner of $75 million. Moreover, with the potential recovery in diesel and heating oil prices, margins could end up improving towards the end of the year even more.

Valuation

Valero has traded in line with other refiners like Phillips 66 despite their differentiating interest in DGD. Using Neste, we can discover the impact that this differentiating business should have to also differentiate their valuation. For this we need to take Neste and imply its multiples. Neste's EV is substantial at 23.94 billion EUR, which is equivalent to $25.96 billion. Although most of its income comes from renewable diesel, for precision we will imply the multiple on the renewable diesel business using its 2019 financial statistics and a refinery multiple from HollyFrontier (HFC), basically a refinery pure-play and of more similar size to Neste in the refinery business.

From this process we arrive at a 10.21x multiple for a recognised renewable diesel business. This multiple is definitely too low due to the excellent renewable diesel business economics, but we use it anyway to be as conservative as possible. We apply this multiple to the DGD J.V's likely EBITDA in 2025 when they finish expansion plans. We arrived at this figure by multiplying the 2019 FY renewable diesel EBITDA by 3, which is the factor by which their capacity will expand by 2025. Since they are so far ahead in their expansion plans, we think it is reasonable assume that supply won't flood the market and their margins will be maintained.

Using the implied multiple for renewable diesel, we have an EV attributable to Valero's stake in DGD. Using this EV, and adding it to the EV of Valero's refinery business calculated on the basis of more normalized 2019 FY figures shows that there is an appreciation opportunity in an oil comeback environment. For this valuation we used pre-covid multiples, as we don't want to use multiples that have suffered due to spurious de-ratings as a result of higher equity risk premiums implemented by Street analysts. As a comp for Valero in refinery we used Phillips 66's pre-covid multiple, as larger refineries typically receive a premium. Below is our entire valuation process with the NFP calculated with respect to their latest Q1 2020 disclosures.

Summing the value of the refinery business and of the DGD J.V stake attributable to darling, after accounting for net financial obligations we have a substantial price appreciation opportunity presenting.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

Naturally, one risk is that renewable diesel becomes crippled by changing regulatory incentives on the demand side. For the moment, renewable diesel cannot be produced as cheaply as regular diesel, and without blending requirements it would have no market. On the feedstock side, DGD is actually not very dependent on incentive schemes, since their feedstock is collected through Darling's sustainable food and feed businesses, which collect animal-byproducts and waste in order to turn it into marketable goods. This sustainable procurement is already economically viable.

Besides that, there is also the matter of the refinery business valuation. We are unsure of whether or not a lower multiple is necessary, since refinery is nonetheless suffering due to the oil crisis. Nonetheless, we think that there is some justification for using pre-Covid figures as Valero is commodity-independent to an extent. Moreover, we used 2019 FY figures since they are more normalised, but it is possible that the oil recovery doesn't follow-through as expected from vectors like greater private vehicle use and the lower fuel efficiency of terrestrial mobility.

Nonetheless, a Finnish comp, likely to be obscured to US markets, shows that on a sum-of-parts basis Valero is substantially undervalued. Given the quality of Darling's procurement, DGD is probably more economically viable than Neste's renewable diesel production. Also given that regulatory regimes are more favourable in DGD's local US market, this should also be a reason to value it with at least as high a multiple, thus justifying our margin of safety. Despite recent increases in Valero's price, we still rate it a buy.

