Hana Financial could potentially omit its interim dividend, but the company is still expected to pay out a similar proportion of its earnings as dividends on a full-year basis.

Hana Financial's loans growth and net interest margin for 1Q2020 were better than expected, despite a contraction in the Korean economy and a cut in benchmark interest rates.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Korean financial services group Hana Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:HNFGF) [086790:KS].

Hana Financial's loans growth and net interest margin for 1Q2020 were better than expected, despite a contraction in the Korean economy and a cut in benchmark interest rates. However, weaker-than-expected loan growth, lower-than-expected net interest margin remain key risks for the stock going forward. Hana Financial's credit cost ratio declined from 0.18% in 4Q2019 to 0.13% in 1Q2020. While the company's asset quality is decent due to the higher proportion of loans it has that is backed by collateral, delinquencies might increase going forward, especially for the SME (small to medium enterprises) and SOHO (small-office home-office) segments. Furthermore, Hana Financial could potentially omit its interim dividend, but the company is still expected to pay out a similar (compared to last year) proportion of its earnings as dividends on a full-year basis.

Nevertheless, concerns regarding Hana Financial's asset quality and dividends have largely been priced in with the stock's P/B valuations being severely depressed on an absolute and relative (compared to historical levels) basis, and I retain my "Bullish" rating on the stock.

This is an update of my initiation article on Hana Financial published on February 10, 2020. Hana Financial's share price has fallen by -27% from KRW34,500 as of February 7, 2020 to KRW24,900 as of May 18, 2020. Hana Financial trades at 0.26 times P/B, which represents a significant discount to its historical five-year and 10-year P/B multiples of 0.44 times and 0.53 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 7.4%.

Readers have the option of trading in Hana Financial shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker HNFGF, or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 086790:KS. For Hana Financial shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Hana Financial shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $43 million and market capitalization is above $5.9 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Hana Financial shares listed in Korea include Norges Bank Investment Management, Schroder Investment Management, BlackRock Investment Management and Causeway Capital Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

1Q2020 Loans Growth And Net Interest Margin Were Better Than Expected

As at the time of writing, there are 11,078 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections (of which 9,938 of them have recovered) and 263 deaths in South Korea. South Korea has managed to contain the coronavirus pandemic since early-April 2020, with daily confirmed cases of coronavirus infections dropping below 50 starting from April 9, 2020. The country suffered from a second wave of coronavirus infections linked to a new cluster involving clubs in Itaweon, Seoul’s nightlife district in the past week. But this seems to have been gradually brought under control, with daily confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in South Korea back in the teens after rising to a one-month high of 35 on May 11, 2020.

Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Infections In South Korea On A Cumulative Basis

Source: Worldometer

Daily Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Infections In South Korea

Source: Worldometer

But the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the Korean economy, and financial services companies such as Hana Financial are expected to be negatively impacted. According to CNN, South Korea's economy contracted by -1.4% QoQ in 1Q2020. On March 16, 2020, the Bank Of Korea cut its benchmark interest rate by -50 basis points from 1.25% to 0.75%.

Nevertheless, Hana Financial's loans growth and net interest margin for 1Q2020 were better than expected. The company's loans grew +2.0% QoQ and +8.8% YoY to KRW223 trillion in 1Q2020, with the key drivers being corporate loans (+3.1% QoQ) and household loans (+0.9% QoQ) as low interest rates drove stronger loan demand. Hana Financial's overall (including both the banking and the credit card businesses) net interest margin contracted marginally by -6 basis points from 1.68% in 4Q2019 to 1.62% in 1Q2020. On a standalone basis, Hana Bank's (Hana Financial's banking subsidiary) net interest margin only declined by a mere -2 basis points to 1.39% in the most recent quarter. This was helped by the fact that low-cost deposits as a percentage of the bank's total funding increased from 33.6% in 4Q2019 to 35.1% in 1Q2020.

Looking ahead, Hana Financial is guiding for a loans growth rate of +3.4% for full-year FY2020. The company also noted at its 1Q2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020 that it expects "just a slight decrease" in the bank's net interest margin for FY2020. In contrast, market consensus expects Hana Financial's overall net interest margin to further decline from 1.62% in 1Q2020 to 1.55% for full-year FY2020.

Potential Deterioration In Asset Quality Is A Key Concern

Hana Financial's credit cost ratio declined from 0.18% in 4Q2019 to 0.13% in 1Q2020, and loan loss provisions decreased from KRW163 billion to KRW93 billion over the same period. The company's Non-Performing Loan or NPL ratio also improved slightly from 0.48% in 4Q2019 to 0.47% in 1Q2020.

However, there are concerns if Hana Financial's current level of provisions is sufficient.

Hana Financial emphasized at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020 that it can afford to have a relatively low level of provisions, because it has a higher proportion of loans backed by collateral. It is estimated that more than 80% of the loans for Hana Financial's banking business are secured loans with collateral such as real estate and guarantees.

Furthermore, Hana Financial has the second strongest capital position among Korean financial services companies, which is only inferior to that of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) [105560:KS]. KB Financial's BIS, Tier-1 and CET-1 ratios were 13.80%, 12.57%, and 11.89%, respectively, as of end-1Q2020.

Nevertheless, Hana Financial did acknowledge at its recent 1Q2020 earnings call that "there is a possibility" that delinquencies in the SME (small to medium enterprises) and SOHO (small-office home-office) segments might increase in 2Q2020 and beyond, but the company emphasized that "we are managing those possibilities."

Potential Omission Of Interim Dividend In The Spotlight

In my initiation article on Hana Financial published in February 2020, I had mentioned that the company's policy of paying dividends on a semi-annual basis (the other Korean financial services companies pay out dividends once a year) and its intention of raising the dividend payout ratio (from 25.6% in FY2019) as key investment merits for the stock.

With the coronavirus pandemic taking its toll on the Korean economy and a cut in benchmark interest rates, there are now concerns about Hana Financial's ability and intention to sustain the company's dividends.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020, Hana Financial noted that "regarding the interim dividend, I cannot give you a clear direction at this time." But the company also emphasized at the earnings call that "the overall shareholder return policy will be improved in the mid- to long-term, which has been our direction by the management, and that will still hold."

Based on management's comments, it seems that there is a possibility of Hana Financial omitting its interim dividend, which is usually announced in July. Market consensus expects Hana Financial to cut its dividends per share by -11% from KRW2,100 in FY2019 to KRW1,859 in FY2020, but still maintain the company's dividend payout ratio at the mid-twenties level. This suggests that even if Hana Financial does omit the interim dividend, the company is still expected to pay out a similar (compared to FY2019) proportion of its earnings as dividends on a full-year basis. Hana Financial typically announces its final dividend in March.

Hana Financial offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 8.4% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 7.4%.

Valuation

Hana Financial trades at 0.26 times P/B based on its share price of KRW24,900 as of May 18, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year P/B multiples were 0.44 times and 0.53 times, respectively. Hana Financial's prior historical trough P/B ratios were 0.26 times and 0.29 times registered in January 2016 and November 2008, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Hana Financial include weaker-than-expected loan growth, lower-than-expected net interest margin, a deterioration in asset quality, and an omission of the company's interim dividend.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Hana Financial shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Korea), could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.