Devon Energy (DVN) delivered strong results for the first quarter but the weakness in oil prices will push the company's future earnings and cash flows lower. Although Devon Energy might not generate high levels of free cash flows, the company might still largely live within its cash flows. With support from its crude oil hedges, the Oklahoma City-based shale oil producer will generate enough cash flow from operations to fully fund its reduced capital expenditures. Furthermore, Devon Energy also has robust liquidity which could come in handy if the company faces a cash flow shortfall.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Devon Energy has recently posted robust first-quarter results. Previously, I wrote the company may miss its production guidance as it scales back drilling activity in response to the weakness in oil prices. But the company's total production of 348,000 boe per day exceeded its guidance range by 6,000 boe per day and its oil production of 163,000 bpd touched the top-end of the forecast, thanks in large part to strong operating results from the Delaware Basin which alone accounted for half of the company's oil production. The company's total production and oil production increased by 11.2% and 15.6% respectively on a year-over-year basis.

However, as expected, Devon Energy's adjusted profits tumbled to $0.13 per share from $0.36 in Q1-2019 due to the 22% drop in realized commodity prices on an oil equivalent basis. But the earnings were still well ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.20 per share. Moreover, Devon Energy generated robust levels of cash flows of $529 million which fully funded the cash capital expenditures of $425 million, allowing the company to end the quarter with free cash flows of $104 million.

The oil price environment, however, has worsened substantially, with the settlement price of the WTI futures falling from more than $45 per barrel in early-March to historic lows of negative $37.63 in April and recovering to $30 at the time of this writing. The oil prices have not only weakened substantially as compared to the average price of around $46 in Q1-2020 and $57 last year but have also exhibited significant volatility. This plunge in prices will push Devon Energy's earnings and cash flows lower. That's also true for the broader shale oil industry which will struggle to post profits with oil trading well below $40 per barrel. Devon Energy might not report strong levels of free cash flows like it did in the previous quarter. But I think the company will still be able to live within its cash flows in 2020, even if oil prices fail to recover meaningfully.

That's because Devon Energy's cash outflows as capital expenditures will drop significantly as it aggressively cuts spending. The company has slashed this year's capital budget by 45% to $1 billion and has significantly reduced drilling work. Devon Energy worked with an average of 15 rigs in the first quarter but will lower the rig count to eight units by mid-year. It has suspended capital activity in all regions, except for the Delaware Basin. It has also reduced completion activity by around 65% as compared to the first quarter. The company will voluntarily curtail 10,000 bpd of estimated oil production for the second quarter as it restricts the flowback of some high-rate wells and defers completion work.

These measures will push the company's total production lower from the first quarter to 315,000 boe per day, including oil production of 150,000 bpd, for the second quarter, as per the mid-point of the company's guidance. For the full year, the company expects to produce 309,500 boe per day, with 147,500 bpd of oil volumes. This indicates that the company's output will decline from the first quarter. Devon Energy has abandoned its production growth plans. For the full year, the company is now targeting flat levels of oil production as opposed to its previous 10% growth forecast. This is a sensible decision that will help Devon Energy greatly in reducing CapEx and conserving cash flows.

Meanwhile, the company's cash flow from operations will get a lot of support from its crude oil hedges. Previously, I wrote that Devon Energy might have increased its hedge positions to cover nearly all of its 2020 oil production and a large chunk of 2021 volumes. In its latest earnings release, the company has confirmed it has expanded its hedge coverage and now around 90% of its expected oil production for the remainder of 2020 is backed by hedges with an average WTI floor price of $42 per barrel. For 2021, the company has covered nearly half of its oil production for the first half of the year with hedges at a weighted average floor of $38 per barrel. The company has mainly used swaps and collars to hedge its oil production, without any downside exposure associated with three-way collars. Furthermore, Devon Energy has also used basis swaps to cover most of its Eagle Ford and Delaware Basin oil output for the remainder of 2020 to protect its future cash flows against the risk of any negative movements in in-basin differentials.

As a result, Devon Energy will likely continue to receive a decent price for nearly all of its oil production for the current year, even as benchmark prices continue to hover below $40 per barrel. The company might realize substantial hedging gains in a weak oil price environment which will give a boost to its cash flows.

With support from crude oil hedges and low levels of capital expenditures, Devon Energy should be able to live within cash flows even at low oil prices. The company expects to balance cash flows even if oil stays at $20 per barrel for the remainder of the year. This, however, implies that if oil tumbles again to less than $20 per barrel and stays there for an extended period, then Devon Energy might burn cash flows. If the business environment gets worse, then that could force Devon Energy to take additional measures to conserve cash flows, such as by cutting capital expenditures to less than $1 billion and pushing its production even lower. But at the ongoing prices of low-$30s per barrel, I expect Devon Energy to deliver modest levels of free cash flows. This excess cash can bolster the company's liquidity, which is already pretty robust.

Devon Energy had $4.7 billion of liquidity at the end of last year, which includes $1.7 billion of cash reserves and $3 billion available under the revolving credit facility. In my view, the company has a fairly secure revolver that isn't facing any major risk of reduction. That's because firstly, the company's leverage ratio of under 20% (dept-to-cap ratio) is well below the revolver's financial covenant limit of 65%. Secondly, the facility does not involve any quarterly or semi-annual redeterminations. Its cash position, on the other hand, could increase in the coming quarters if the company continues to generate free cash flows.

Moreover, Devon Energy will receive $570 million by the end of the year (of which $170Mn were received in April) related to the sale of Barnett Shale assets. This will also likely push the company's cash reserves higher and increase its liquidity position. This will enable the company to continue paying dividends, even as its earnings and cash flow come under pressure due to the weakness in oil prices. The company will likely spend $136 million on dividends which will likely get funded by a combination of free cash flows and liquidity. Even after accounting for dividend payments, I believe Devon Energy will still have enough liquidity to meet any additional funding requirements.

Devon Energy's shares have fallen by 45% in the last six months and the persistent weakness in oil prices will weigh on its performance. Devon Energy stock is trading 5.3x on an EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, lower than the sector median of 7.4x and large-cap peer median of 7.44x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. Devon Energy is a high-quality stock trading at a discount against peers. The company can not only survive the downturn but also live within its cash flows at a time when other oil producers might burn significant cash. I am cautiously optimistic about the near-term outlook of oil prices. I think we've gone past the worst phase of the downturn and those investors who can tolerate some oil price-related swings should consider opening small positions in Devon Energy stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.