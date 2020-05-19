Strong capital base will enable to the bank to maintain dividend and still keep CET1 in its target range.

Management said that the economy is worse by the time it reported, compared to when it prepared its books - so more provisions are coming in 2Q.

PNC Financial (PNC) reported a profit of $745 million for the first quarter of 2020, roughly 40% lower compared to last quarter, as well as the quarter a year earlier. Just like its peers, the bottom-line was battered by provisions in anticipation of loan losses due to COVID-19 related shutdowns.

On the positive side, loans and deposits jumped – thanks to business customers drawing down their credit lines - while net interest income was up 1% QoQ. Opex was under control, a good thing, given that revenues are - and will continue to be - under pressure. Furthermore, capital levels are solid, and I expect PNC to continue paying dividends comfortably, and could even restart share repurchases post 2021 even if economic downturn continues through the next year. On the negative side, current valuations DO NOT make me scream BUY.

Tough revenue environment; excellent cost control

Despite the lower rates, the bank surprisingly expanded net interest margins, or NIM, by 6bps QoQ to 2.84%. This was driven by lower funding costs and higher securities yields, only partly offset by lower loan yields. I also believe that the higher loan-to-deposit ratio has further aided the margin uptick, as loan growth outpaced interest-bearing deposit inflows.

Just like other major US banks, PNC also recorded brisk loan growth, as commercial borrowers drew down their lines of credit. Loan book grew 10% QoQ or $25 billion - of which commercial book jumped 19% - but retail loans inched up just 1%. Also, a large chunk of these loans made their way into the deposits, with $17 billion net inflows. However, PNC’s deposit flows fell short of the growth in loan book, meaning that they went to competitors. Others such as BAC, WFC and USB recorded deposit flows much higher than loan growth.

Roughly 45% of the revenues of PNC comes from non-interest income, and that’s a good thing usually. Non-interest income jumped 11% YoY, thanks to corporate services (better treasury management fees, higher commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, and more M&A), and residential mortgages (higher residential mortgage servicing rights valuation, and higher loan sales). Asset management income was lower due to Blackrock as well as the 2019 sale of a few businesses. The management expects the second quarter to witness 15-20% fall in non-interest income, due to lower MSR (mortgage servicing rights) valuation and security gains that were elevated in the first quarter. Overall, for the full year 2020, the bank expects 5-10% revenue decline. No surprises here.

Expense control was good, falling 1% YoY, led by lower employee costs. Given the tough revenue environment, the management aims to trim costs further, estimating an opex decline in sync with revenues (fall of 5-10%). PNC’s cost dynamics fare much better than USB which has been facing trouble controlling them. Banks’ ability to rein in expenses assume much more significance in this low-rate recession-stricken economic backdrop.

More loan losses to come

PNC reported $914 million provisions towards loan losses, of which just over $700 million was towards reserve build. The accumulated provisions now stand at 1.5% of loan portfolio, lower than the 2% at its peer USB, mainly due to portfolio differences (PNC has less credit cards exposure).

The management was forthright in its call with investors that the economy is worse now than it has been when it prepared its books, and hence can expect more provisions in the second quarter. The company assumed a 2.3% drop in GDP for 2020, and a recovery to pre-recession peak by 4Q 2021.

Even in a severely adverse scenario – which the company defines as a peak to trough GDP decline of 14% - the management expects CET1 ratio to be at 8.5% by 2020-end. Note that this scenario is worse than the CCAR severely adverse scenario assumption of 8.5% peak to trough contraction.

PNC’s openness contrasted with the vague answers analysts got from USB’s management, when they enquired about the assumptions behind first quarter’s loan loss provisions.

Strong capital ratios enable dividend safety

CET1 ratio, after fully-phasing in CECL impact, was strong at 9.2% at the end of the quarter. In my view, PNC will be able to maintain its CET1 in the management target range of 8-8.5% even if the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues through 2021. I am assuming $2 billion of provisions in 2020 and another $1.5 billion in 2021 in that case. I should emphasize that PNC’s capital levels are much stronger than its closest peer, USB, which in my opinion could struggle a bit in maintaining the ratio within its target.

On March 16th, like its peers, PNC halted share repurchases until the end of Q2 2020. The bank had already bought back stock worth $1.4 billion during the quarter until then. If the economic recovery does not happen until the second half of 2021, I expect no more share repurchases till 2021-end. But I see the bank resuming buybacks in 2022, given the excess capital levels. The bank is in a position to continue paying dividends comfortably.

Thoughts on valuation

The stock is down almost a third from its peak, now trading at 1.2 times my estimate of one-year forward tangible book value per share – compared to the historical average of 1.6x. That may seem like undervaluation, but on a return on tangible equity (OTC:ROTE) approach, the stock seems fairly priced.

I do not see the stock going back to the previous highs anytime soon, and expect the EPS to be back to 2019 levels only by 2023.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This post is aimed at informing readers about my views on the stock mentioned. Please use this as only one of the many sources you consider while making the investment decision. Kindly consult your financial advisor before taking buy/ sell/ hold decisions. I will not be liable for the investment actions taken based on this article.