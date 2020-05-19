Based upon my valuations, it appears that this has gone too far and thus investors have a significantly lower probability of losing money with AT&T shares.

The risks posed from this downturn have seen the dividend yield of AT&T reach the most significant level above that of Verizon Communications at any point during the last decade.

Introduction

The choice between AT&T (T) and their largest competitor, Verizon Communications (VZ) is a classic comparison. Although there are some differences between their business segments, both are giant companies that are operating in a mature market in a highly developed country, which means that neither is likely to have significant long-term growth. This analysis looks at their relative valuations and most importantly, which one gives an investor a lower risk of losing money in the long term.

Background

The spread between their dividend yields has always varied and recently it has expanded to the most significant extent at any point during the last decade, as the graph included below displays. Whilst this is obviously due to the additional risk posed to the earnings of AT&T from this coronavirus inspired economic downturn, it does not automatically mean that this difference is justified or that their shares have more long-term downside risk. Since their respective abilities to sustain their dividends have already been widely discussed, this analysis will focus on their relative valuations and thus long-term downside risk. If interested, my analyses of their dividend sustainability can be found in the following two articles (1) (2). To put my findings briefly, I believe that despite the additional risks surrounding the earnings of AT&T, their dividend is still safe and unlikely to be reduced.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since both companies are well-known favorites of dividend investors, the intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their dividend payments. A side benefit of this is that it also creates a margin of safety since both companies produce more free cash flow than they pay out in dividend payments.

An upper and lower end scenario was envisioned for both companies, which were then run through a Monte Carlo Simulation using a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, as per the Capital Asset Pricing Model. These include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. A 60M Beta of 0.76 (SA) was utilized for AT&T and 0.54 (SA) for Verizon Communications, with the higher Beta indicating higher systematic risk.

The upper-end scenario for AT&T foresees their dividend remaining unchanged perpetually into the future, with their lower-end scenario foreseeing their dividend being reduced by 25% before growing at only 2.50% perpetually into the future. Meanwhile, the equivalent two scenarios for Verizon Communications foresee their dividend continuing to grow at its average five-year rate of 2.50% and remaining unchanged perpetually into the future.

The idea behind this approach was to estimate which of the two companies appears to have their potential returns more skewed towards the positive and thus presents the least downside risk in the long term. All of the results with a return above 100% were deemed to be too unrealistic and thus excluded from the overall results. The graph included below displays that AT&T has their results significantly more skewed in a positive, with only 26% of the results producing negative returns versus 49% for Verizon Communications. This indicates that there is a materially lower probability of an investor losing money with AT&T shares versus those of Verizon Communications in the long term, which is further enhanced by their average negative returns also being lower.

Image Source: Author

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations - Neutral Risk

Since they are reasonably similar companies, the exact same previous analysis was conducted with only one difference, their level of systematic risk as measured by their 60M Betas, were kept equal by using their average. Following the previous results, it should come as no surprise that this boosted the results for AT&T and further hampered those for Verizon Communications, as the graph included below displays. This indicates that if an investor deems both companies to have broadly the same level of risk, AT&T has massively less downside risk to their current valuation in the long term, with only 11% of the results producing negative returns versus 58% for Verizon Communications.

Image Source: Author

Admittedly, it is debatable whether an investor should base any investment decision around a risk-neutral approach, however, it was nonetheless still provided as food for thought and general interest. Nonetheless, it should be remembered that their relative Betas have varied over the last decade and are normally closer to each other than they are at present.

Conclusion

After reviewing these results it appears that the premium that investors are paying for the safety of Verizon Communications over AT&T is too significant. This means that it comes at the expense of a significantly higher risk of producing negative returns in the long term. Given this, I will continue maintaining my very bullish rating on AT&T and bullish rating on Verizon Communications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.