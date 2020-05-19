Under Armour (UA)(UAA) trades at its 5-year lows and we don’t expect a major rebound to happen anytime soon. Since 2015, the company hasn’t been able to figure out how to create additional shareholder value, as it was constantly reorganizing itself and chasing opportunities that in the end disappointed shareholders. In April, it was announced that Under Armour expects to lose $475 million to $525 million in restructuring-related charges to survive this pandemic. As governments around the globe imposed severe restrictions on movements and closed all non-essential shops to prevent a massive spread of COVID-19, companies like Under Armour were the ones that suffered the most. In Q1 alone, Under Armour revenue declined by 22.5% and in Q2 the decline will be even worse. The unfortunate truth is that the company wasn’t prepared for this pandemic and it will take a long time for it to recover. Since Under Armour failed to drive growth during the time of an economic boom that occurred in the last decade, it’s very unlikely that it’ll finally figure a way to create value in the current market environment.

Don’t Expect a Recovery Anytime Soon

The crisis that we’re witnessing right now is exposing weak businesses. Since late 2015, Under Armour’s stock depreciated by more than 80% as a result of poor performance. The company was struggling way before the pandemic to make a meaningful profit, as its EPS were too volatile quarter after quarter. The company was able to benefit each year from the great demand for sports footwear and apparel during the holiday season, but then its sales stagnated for the rest of the year. In the last few years, the management failed to create a meaningful direct to consumer strategy and relied too much on retail sales that were made in stores of its partners.

In Q1, Under Armour revenues were down 22.5% and were $930 million, while GAAP EPS were -$1.30. By having a poor eCommerce presence, the company will continue to suffer from this pandemic, since some restrictions measures will continue to be in place until we find a vaccine against the virus. This will lead to lower store traffic and as a result lower sales. With a negative EV/EBITDA and weak margins, Under Armour currently is one of the worst sports footwear and apparel companies to own.

Source: Capital IQ

In Q2, earnings are expected to be even worse than in Q1. Under Armour struggled to find the right strategy to appeal to consumers in the last few years and it’s very unlikely that it will be able to do so in the current environment. Since 2016, the company’s sales on its home turf in North America, which is Under Armour’s biggest market, were declining. At the same time, its main competitor Nike (NKE) reversed this trend and had record sales in the region in 2019.

The latest Piper Sandler teen survey showed that Under Armour is not favoured among teens. The company has fallen from 9th position last September to 14th position in early April in the survey and its brand value continues to decline to this day, as engagements are down. At the same time, there’s no guarantee that once restrictions will be eased the demand will return to its pre-COVID-19 levels. However, even if it does, Under Armour will be in worse financial shape than before the pandemic.

Currently, Under Armour has $959 million in cash reserves on its balance sheet, while at the same time its debt is $2.24 billion. We don’t know how much cash the company burns per day, but considering that Q2 results will be bad and profitability due to poor margins will not return soon, the company might face a liquidity crisis. If that happens, then it’s unlikely that Under Armour will be able to recover in the foreseeable future. The company will be forced either to offer additional shares that will dilute its existing shareholders or raise more debt at a high-interest rate. In any case, we don’t see how Under Armour will be able to successfully recover from this situation and create value at the same time.

Without proper guidance for the rest of the year, investors are left in the dark. At this point investing into the company on hopes that everything will return to normal soon is a very risky endeavour. As one of the leading decliners of the S&P 500 Index, Under Armour faces a risk of being replaced by a more attractive company in the Index. If Under Armour is indeed thrown away from the Index, then a massive selloff will occur, as institutions and their algorithms will dump their positions and push the stock price even lower.

Considering all of this, it’s impossible to find a fair value of the company at the current stage. As COVID-19 continues to spread all around the globe, Under Armour’s future looks bleak. The company has no guidance for the rest of the year, its profitability margins are weak and it has more debt than cash on its balance sheet. It makes no sense to invest in Under Armour at this stage and it’s better to avoid this stock before there’s more clarity about its financial shape after Q2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.