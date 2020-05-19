In 2008, commodity prices tanked along with markets across all asset classes during the global financial crisis. In the world of raw materials, the cure for low prices is often low prices. When a commodity hits the bottom end of its pricing cycle, production falls as the market price moves below the cost of output. When fresh supplies drop, inventories begin to decline as demand increases in response to bargain prices, leading to a bottom.

Since commodities can be highly volatile assets, the 2008 crisis pushed many raw material prices down an elevator shaft. While the cure for the low prices at the nadir is those inexpensive values, the cure for the crisis was the stimulus that lit a bullish fuse under many commodities and sent prices to multiyear, or in some cases, all-time highs in 2011.

A dozen years later, the global pandemic caused a deflationary spiral. The price of crude oil traded into negative territory for the first time in modern history. Many other raw material markets have experienced significant selling on the back of demand evaporation. It is an excellent time to remember what happened from 2008 through 2011, as we could be on the verge of a repeat performance over the coming months and years.

To stabilize markets, the US Fed and central banks and governments worldwide are pulling out all the stops. The level of stimulus in 2020 is far greater than during the 2008 crisis. India is an emerging market that has experienced growth over the past years. The population is second only to China. Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is an Indian commodity-producing company that could be an incredible buy in the current environment.

The Indian economy is growing

Last week, the United Nations said that “The global economy is expected to lose nearly $8.5 trillion in output over the next two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, wiping out nearly all gains of the previous four years. The sharp economic contraction, which marks the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s, comes on top of anemic economic forecasts of only 2.1 percent at the start of the year.”

Meanwhile, the UN projects that the Indian economy will grow by 1.2%, which would be the second-highest growth rate among the leading economies, second only to China. India will leave the US, UK, Europe, and Japan in the dust when it comes to economic growth.

Political stability under Modi- Global tensions toward China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the fourteen and current Prime Minister of the world’s second-most populous nation. He has served as India’s leader since 2014.

The Prime Minister enjoys 80% or 90% approval ratings as his economic policies have economic growth. In a tweet last weekend, he wrote:

Source: Twitter

Modi’s government focuses on the privatization and liberalization of the economy. He opened channels for direct foreign investment in the nation. The leader’s popularity extends past India’s borders as he has established excellent relationships with other world leaders. As many countries are angry with China, Prime Minister Modi’s star is rising on the global scene. China’s less than forthright stance at the start of the global pandemic and the government’s data on the number of infections and deaths has caused many other nations to criticize the Chinese government. The severity of the pandemic could lead to lasting economic and political tensions between China and the rest of the world.

India, under Prime Minister Modi, could be perfectly positioned to take more of a leadership role in the world over the coming years. He was reelected in a landslide in 2019 and will serve a four-year term. There are no term limits in India, but the Prime Minister serves at the President’s pleasure, which means he must have the support of the nation’s House of Commons. The President of India is a ceremonial role, but he is the head of the military. The President is bound by the constitution to act on the advice of the Prime Minister, making Modi the most powerful politician in India.

Inflationary pressures will lift commodity prices

During the last global financial crisis in 2008, the central banks of the world used record low interest rates and quantitative easing programs along with government stimulus to avoid a deep recession. The US Federal Reserve took a leadership role in 2008 and the years that followed.

The stimulative policies that encouraged borrowing and spending and inhibited saving caused commodity prices to soar after reaching lows in 2008 at the beginning of the crisis. If 2008 is a model for 2020, we may see commodity prices move appreciably higher in the coming months and years. From June through September 2008, the USD Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion to fund the stimulus. In early May 2020, the Treasury had already borrowed $3 trillion, with additional requirements coming.

The expanding money supply in the US and around the globe weighs on the value of fiat currencies that derive their value only from the full faith and credit of the governments that print the legal tender. In a sign that the value of all fiat currencies are losing purchasing power, the price of gold in all currencies except for the US dollar has reached record highs over the past months. At $1755 per ounce at the end of last week, the price of gold in dollar terms is only around $165 below its all-time peak. Central banks hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves. The rise of the price of the yellow metal is a sign of overall weakness in the currencies of the world.

If 2008 was a blueprint for 2020, we should expect to see commodity prices rise over the coming years. In 2008, crude oil hit a low of $32.48 per barrel. In 2011, the high was at almost $115. The price of copper fell to $1.2475 in 2008; in 2011, it reached nearly $4.95 per pound. Most raw materials fell to lows in 2008 and rallied in the years that followed. Many metals, energy, minerals, and agricultural commodities reached price peaks in 2011-2012 during a secular bull market for the asset class. The rate of unprecedented levels of stimulus to provide stability to markets during the global pandemic is likely to have a similar impact on the commodities asset class in the coming years.

As India emerges as a leading economy, an Indian natural resources company could be an excellent investment during the early days of the current crisis.

Vedanta Limited- an Indian natural resources company

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is a diversified natural resources company that has been around since 1965. With Headquarters in Mumbai, the company employs 76,000 people. The corporate profile states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VRDL has a market cap of $4.659 billion, trades an average of 1.36 million shares each day, and was paying shareholders a 6.55% dividend at a share price of around $4.95 as of May 18. While P/E ratios may not mean much these days, VEDL's was at just over the 4:1 level as of the end of last week.

VEDL is inexpensive

VEDL shares have declined significantly since the January 2018 high of $21.99 per share.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the shares have been moving steadily lower over the past two years. In March and April, they hit a low of $3.24, which is now a double bottom on the short and long term charts. Given the rise of the Indian economy and the potential for higher commodity prices over the coming years, VEDL could be a company that delivers a double-barrel return from both commodities and Indian growth. I would use a stop below the $3.24 level and look for at least a three or four to one return on VEDL.VEDL is an inexpensive stock, and it could become even cheaper or suffer from a dilutive split or worse if the Indian economy sours or there is another deflationary period in the raw material markets. The trend has been lower in the stock for a prolonged period, so keep in mind that any investment in this company is highly speculative and a contrarian play. A tight stop and target for a profit level on the upside that reflects the risk would limit any potential loss of capital to an acceptable level.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.