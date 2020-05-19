Lululemon's stock (LULU) has often baffled many sellsiders who argue against its pricey valuation. Most recently, the market has punished retailers as COVID-19 has forced store closures across the globe. But, as investors assess the aftermath, it has become quite clear that Lululemon would weather the crisis much better than other brands due to strong brand momentum and product innovation.

I believe upside to the stock in the short term are 1) "revenge" buying sprees, 2) online sales picking up slack, and 3) faster than expected reopening of stores. Longer term, I expect Lululemon to expand into more international markets, and as it currently stands, U.S. accounts for 72% of its revenue. Gross margin should take a hit in FY20e mainly due to closure of stores in 1Q20e/2Q20e, but will likely fully recover in 2021e. Operating margin will continue to improve as I expect a secular shift to online which carries much higher margins.

1H2020e may not be as bad as feared

Due to the strong brand positioning, LULU's sales would've been hit mainly by temporary store closures, partially offset by sales diverted to the online channel. Because the store closures were not particularly uniform across the globe, I think April was probably the worst month given that LULU derives ~70% sales in the U.S. LULU should see a rebounding May due to "revenge" buying sprees as stores in China reopen. The staggered closure/reopening of stores is likely to have a "smoothing" effect as the impact is spread over several months, if not quarters.

"Sweat at home" demand

Digital channel (direct to consumer) had been experiencing solid growth rates between 30%-35% yoy and accounting for less than 30% of total revenue in FY19. I think LULU's online is quite robust in the premium apparel retail space and would expect this growth trend to continue. We should see 1q20e/2q20e to be boosted positively by physical store, gym and sports park closures which elevates "sweat at home" demand for yoga-related products, e.g. mats, indoor running shoes.

Revenue yoy growth estimates

1Q20e 2Q20e Company-operated stores -40% -22% Direct to consumer 35% 60% Other 5% 5% Total -14.7% 3.8%

D&A losses not a big impact

Depreciation and amortization expenses accounted for less than 5% of total revenue in FY19 which is inline with most retailers. While I do expect the impact to the gross margin to be noticeable, future D&A might be slowed as store expansions might pause until the outlook for the economy becomes more positive.

Most of LULU's inventory is not seasonal because its core products like yoga pants can be sold all year round with lower risk of markdown.

Good inventory management with channels

Key investments in technology and RFID will help manage inventory with vendors and across channels to navigate disruptions to supply and customers throughout the pandemic.

Flexible SG&A

While it is likely for revenue growth to slow in FY20e, the management has mentioned that there are certain portions of SG&A which can be reduced based on activity, such as business travel, variable expenses related to sales and discretionary marketing spend.

EBIT margin to expand strongly in FY21e

Owing to a slowing business in 1H20e due to COVID-19, but opening up to a potential strong recovery in 2H20e and accelerating into FY21e, LULU should experience strong EBIT margin expansion due to increased significance of online sales which carry a much higher margin.

FY19 FY20e FY21e Adj. EBIT margin 22.3% 21.5%-22.5% 23% yoy +80bps -80bps to +20bps +150bps to 50bps

Segment margin

FY17 FY18 FY19 Company-operated stores 25.3% 27.1% 27.6% Direct to consumer 38.8% 41.2% 42.4% Other 15.2% 20.6% 21.3%

Sound liquidity

LULU’s balance sheet consists of $1.1B of cash-on-hand, $400M untapped revolver and no long-term debt.

DCF valuation: Terminal value significant

Despite near term ups and downs, LULU has a clear runway for growth as international penetration remains low with expanding share in menswear and new product categories, all with ample room for growth. Thus, I value LULU's FY24e exit multiple at 20x EV/EBITDA (on par with historical average).

Below, I estimate and sum up discounted cash flows for each year between FY20e-FY24e, adding the terminal value per share using 20x EV/EBITDA discounted back to present, and net cash per share to arrive at the DCF fair value per share of $252.4.

Total FY20e-FY24e DCF per share $28 Terminal value per share (20x EV/EBITDA) $216 Net cash per share $8.4 DCF valuation $252.4

Given that the market has rewarded LULU's stock quite strongly in the recent weeks, it is trading near the valuation I assigned. Thus, I believe that the stock is fairly valued at present but I believe the stock can still outperform as the market likely hasn't factored in a faster than expected reopening of the U.S./Canadian economy, and further market share grabs owing to a strong digital channel and "sweat-at-home" trend. If these factors materialize and as recovery of the economy becomes more certain, the market will likely continue to build a premium on the stock and rollover to bigger earnings in outer years which will push up the target price over time.

Risk to the assumptions

Of course, LULU's growth is dependent on many factors, which mainly boils down to whether the global economy can recover from COVID-19. I do think we will recover but the duration taken is variable. Should the recovery take longer than 1-2 years, there is downside risk for LULU's shares as consumer discretionary spending is reduced due to unemployment/wage loss while brand momentum may be lost.

