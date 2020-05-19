This stock is not expensive on its 2020 free cash flow guidance, and even cheaper on its 2024 long-term target.

Strong surge in trials during the last few weeks of March 2020.

Investment Thesis

Dropbox (DBX) is one of the few names in the cloud sector that is actually generating free cash flow. Similar to many of its peers, which have strong balance sheets, on this front Dropbox doesn't disappoint with $1 billion in cash.

The company is not expensive, as it trades for just 20x its adjusted 2020 free cash flow, and longer-term it is set its targets on 2024 reaching $1 billion in free cash flow.

Further, given the 40% spike in new trials towards the end of March, there could some further upside potential here not yet priced in.

Strong Acceleration Starting March

The bulk of Dropbox's revenues are subscription-based. You can see that from the fact that for 2020 its revenue guidance for 2020 points towards $1.89 billion and that its total annual recurring revenue ("total ARR") is $1.86 billion. Put another way, asides from the small discrepancy between its ARR and total revenue its ARR essentially matches total revenue. This level of visibility is very attractive.

Put another way, the bulk of its ARR matches its total revenue, thus meaning that its subscribers are fairly likely to adopt and stay with Dropbox for prolonged periods of time. This makes sense if you think how long one has to educate themselves about a different storage solution and collaboration platform.

The icing on the cake here is, of course, the 40% uptake of new trials starting mid-March. Assuming this large influx of new members sticks around with Dropbox, the company would be highly likely to revise upwards its 2020 guidance.

Furthermore, given Dropbox's marginally lower 2020 on the back of currency FX, taken together with this recent surge in trials, this could translate into Dropbox raising its 2020 guidance in subsequent quarters.

Dropbox's Free Cash Flow is Very Attractive

Superficially, Dropbox's free cash flow hit just under $25 million in the quarter, but this was held back by some one-off cash outlays related to HelloSign deal consideration. On a slightly more normalized free cash flow profile, Dropbox's Q1 2020 free cash flow would have reached $54 million.

Looking ahead, for 2020, excluding one-off corporate headquarters build-out and payments for HelloSign, Dropbox's free cash flow would reach $515 million in 2020, which puts its present valuation on a 20x to free flow multiple for this year. As a sanity check, it's worth noting that in 2019, Dropbox's free cash flow was $392 million, meaning that this year is a pleasant ramp up, but not as large as it appears based on its Q1 2020 results.

Valuation - Reasonable Upside Potential

As alluded to throughout, Dropbox has very attractive free cash flow conversion rates. Furthermore, Dropbox has its 2024 long-term target of reaching around $1 billion of free cash flow.

On the one hand, this is still some time away, while on the other hand, this guidance amounts to approximately 20% CAGR on its free cash flow line between right now and four years hence.

Furthermore, given its clean balance sheet, and maturing revenues, one should hope that Dropbox would deem its valuation sufficiently underpriced to ramp up a share repurchase program.

In fact, given that the founder and CEO Andrew (Drew) Houston holds just over 4% of the outstanding stock, it would be in his interest to see the share price migrating higher over time.

Moreover, Q1 2020 saw Dropbox repurchase around $64million of its shares outstanding. Presently, Dropbox has slightly more than $530 million of its authorized repurchase program available.

Investment Risks

The bulk of the investment thesis is built on the assumption that by 2024, Dropbox is able to reach its $1 billion free cash flow target. That's still some distance away, and a lot can happen in the interim period.

Furthermore, to a large extent, Dropbox needs to continue to deliver some revenue growth to reach that target.

Content collaboration workspaces are intensely competitive. Dropbox has competition from Microsoft (MSFT), Atlassian (TEAM), Slack (WORK), and Google (GOOGL). Dropbox is no real match for any of these peers.

The Bottom Line

Dropbox had a very strong Q1 2020 result and its outlook for the rest of the year looks attractive. Particularly given that its 40% upsurge in trials has not yet raised its 2020 guidance.

Looking further out to 2024, Dropbox guides for $1 billion of free cash flow, which implies an approximate 20% CAGR from its 2020 levels.

At less than 20x this year's adjusted free cash flow potential, together with some bottom line free cash flow growth and some share repurchases added in, this investment is well worth considering.

Strong Investment Potential: Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Investing is about being selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Investing Made Very EASY I do the hard work of finding a select group of stocks that grow your savings. Honest, helpful, and reliable service.

Invest by avoiding losers.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out investing.



get the most out investing. Helpful advice together with videos.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.