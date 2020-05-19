Introduction

BP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:BPMP) got beaten up with other MLPs, losing about half its market cap during the pandemic and oil price-related crash in the first half of March. The partnership's assets consist of fully-owned pipelines connected to BP's (BP) Whiting, Indiana refinery and partial ownership of pipelines in the offshore Gulf of Mexico. These assets remain profitable even in the low oil price environment that has persisted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The offshore Gulf of Mexico volumes should stay fairly steady as upstream variable costs are low with production facilities already in place. Refining volumes will take a hit from the pandemic, but minimum volume commitments (MVCs) should minimize the hit to BPMP's revenues. These MVCs are due to expire this year, but there is incentive for renewal with few alternatives available to get Canadian crude into Whiting Refinery and refined products to the Detroit market.

Since I last wrote about BPMP in November 2019 in the article "BP Midstream Partners: Stronger Than A Typical MLP", the partnership's balance sheet improved even further. According to the Q1 earnings release and 10-K, BPMP now has $105.5 million of cash on the balance sheet, up from $98.8 million at the end of 2019. Debt is unchanged at $468 million, with highly advantaged terms compared to many MLPs. The debt consists entirely of a term loan from parent company BP with a maturity date of February 2025. Interest rate is variable and averaged 2.88% in Q1 2020, down from 3.25% in FY 2019. Rates should be even lower over the rest of 2020 as LIBOR has continued to decline from the Q1 average. With 2020 EBITDA guidance now in the range of $190-200 million, Gross Debt/EBITDA stands at 2.4, and Net Debt/EBITDA is below 1.9.

BPMP plans to keep its distribution at $0.3475 per quarter throughout 2020, in line with 4Q 2019 and a 5% increase from the FY 2019 total. That represents a yield of 11.8% at a price of $11.75. While the overall market outlook remains uncertain, BPMP's distribution appears safe, given its reliable throughput and strong balance sheet. The partnership remains a buy even after the strong run off the March bottom.

Short-Term Challenges For Onshore Pipelines

BPMP's onshore pipelines supply Canadian crude into the Whiting, Indiana refinery and ship condensate back to Canada via connections to the Enbridge (ENB) system. The River Rouge pipeline sends refined products from Whiting to the Detroit area. In Q1 2020, the total throughput on these lines was down about 2.9% from Q1 2019 due to lower crude shipments on BP2 due to apportionment upstream on the Enbridge system. Q2 looks to be more heavily impacted as demand for refined products dropped due to pandemic-related shutdowns. Whiting was reported to be operating at around 70% capacity as of May 7th. BPMP did not provide a throughput forecast on their last earnings call, but Enbridge shows their mainline volume gradually recovering to Q1 levels by the end of 2020.

Source: Enbridge Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

The refinery-connected pipelines have minimum volume commitments which should partially insulate BPMP from the throughput downturns. For BP2 and River Rouge, these expire at the end of 2020, while on Diamondback, it extends through 6/30/2021. While there are no guarantees, I do not expect the MVC expirations to be an issue for BPMP. These pipelines are critical connections to the refinery, and both BP and BPMP have an incentive to continue shipping on them. Assuming refined products demand recovers by the end of 2020, I believe the MVCs can get renewed at similar volumes. Given the Enbridge mainline expansion and the pending switch to contracted volume on Enbridge, the MVC volumes could even go up. While this uncertainty could delay renewal of the MVCs for a multi-year period, I do not see it impacting the profitability of these lines.

On MVCs, we - and I believe our sponsor would prefer to go out with a multi-year renewal. Quite frankly, Line 3 expansion contract carriage, Canadian regulator suspending the open season put a wrench in that works, to be frank. That's still a bit up in the air whether that's going to get resolved in 2020 and if we don't see that is going to get resolved in 2020, in all likelihood, we're going to do a short, say, one-year renewal, get a firm footing on what the agreement will be and for how long it will last, and then we'll renew everything over a multi-year period again. The other backdrop is we're reorganizing BP. So the people in the chairs, say, last month, in all likelihood, won't be the same people making decisions next month. So that mapped into COVID just not the right time to tackle this, but we will get after it in 2020's business. That's about all I can say about that at this point in time.

Source: CEO Rip Zinsmeister, BPMP Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Offshore Pipelines Remain Advantaged

On the offshore Gulf of Mexico pipelines, throughput was about even sequentially (compared to 4Q 2019) and up strongly from Q1 2019 due to acquisition of additional JV interests.

Source: BPMP Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

BPMP expects throughput on the offshore pipelines to be similar to Q1 levels. These assets remain attractive even in a low price environment. While exploration and drilling offshore is expensive, once offshore production facilities are in place, variable cost of production is relatively low due to the high volumes and economies of scale. The shippers on these lines are mainly oil majors like BP and Shell (RDS.A) with the financial resources and trading connections to continue producing through the downturn. Also, these pipelines connect to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) with its high volume of cavern storage capacity. This is attractive to producers who want to store oil and capture the contango structure in the market with future prices higher than current ones.

Source: BPMP Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

There are no minimum volume commitments on the offshore pipelines, so profits would be at risk if the market continued to deteriorate, but if prices at least stabilize around current levels, the offshore pipelines should continue to do well.

Strong But Flat Distribution Coverage

BPMP is now guiding to $180-190 million cash available for distribution in 2020. With 104.8 million units outstanding and a quarterly distribution of $0.3475, the partnership is expected to pay out $145.7 million in distributions in 2020. This works out to a distribution coverage of between 1.23 and 1.30, in line with 2019 actuals. While the partnership is no longer planning to grow the distribution each quarter due to the uncertain environment, the total distribution for 2020 should be about 5% over 2019's total. BPMP's 11.8% distribution yield looks safe based on coverage and debt levels.

Missing from the Q1 earnings call was any discussion of growth projects. In prior quarters, there was discussion of BPMP participating in expansion of the Mars pipeline. BP currently owns 28.5% of the Mars pipeline, and Shell owns 71.5%. As of February 2020, Shell's midstream MLP SHLX was still considering this project with a final investment decision to be made in the first half of 2020 for startup in mid-2021. Current market conditions will probably delay this project, but it remains a possibility for the future. BPMP still has its over $100 million cash and capacity to draw another $132 million on the loan from BP, so financing should be possible when market conditions improve.

Conclusion

BP Midstream Partners units were severely punished during the pandemic crash of early March. After bouncing back to around $11.75, the MLP now yields just under 12%. The yield continues to look safe, however, considering strong coverage ratios, low leverage, and low interest costs. With over $100 million in cash on its balance sheet, the partnership has some wiggle room even if the energy market takes a turn for the worse. Management is prudently holding the distribution at current levels for the rest of 2020, given the market uncertainty. While BPMP may see a downturn in throughput in its onshore refinery-connected lines, minimum volume commitments are in place through at least the end of 2020 to protect against lost revenue. Offshore Gulf of Mexico remains an attractive location even under current market conditions. Growth opportunities are available on the Mars pipeline when conditions improve.

I added to my BPMP position in February at a cost of $12.87. In retrospect, this was far too early due to the pandemic downturn, coupled with the Saudi-Russian oil price war in March. Nevertheless, the unit price has recovered considerably, and the distribution looks safe at least through 2020. I remain Bullish on BPMP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPMP, BP, EBGEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.