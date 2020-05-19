I discovered AerCap (AER) thanks to David Einhorn who wrote about it here. After finding out about its leverage, I was surprised by the bullish sentiment around AER by authors on Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts. This looks like an invitation to shine light on this company from a less bullish angle.

The air travel industry is clearly in dire shape, and even Warren Buffett sees a very rocky path to recovery. As in any industry that is in trouble, the demand for creating more capacity is hit even harder than the industry itself. It so happens to be that AerCap is this capacity provider to airlines. Combined with its high leverage, I believe that this is a dangerous cocktail.

In this article, I will first explore underlying demand for air travel, then explore different ways to look at AerCap and conclude by a cash flow forecast of the business.

Underlying demand

AerCap needs two things to do well. First, it needs airlines to be profitable because profitable airlines assure that they are able to pay AerCap good prices for capacity. Second, it needs little to none excess capacity for air travel. The more constrained airlines are for airplanes, the better the prices that AerCap can fetch for lease contracts and airplanes that it tries to sell in the second hand market.

Global Airline economics are quite simple. Aside from short term swings in oil etc. it is all about the number of planes out there and their load factor or supply/demand. In any industry, idle capacity pressures prices, but more so in industry that is reasonably commoditized, such as air travel. As airfares are under pressure, so will pricing for capacity be. This can be especially true for aged airplanes that are more expensive to maintain or that use more fuel than younger planes.

Let's have a look at recent data and the industry outlook to get into it. The chart below by IATA shows monthly air passenger volumes for the past seven years up to March 2020.

Source: IATA March Market Analysis. RPKs are Revenue Passenger Kilometers.

The drop is over 50% YoY and according to IATA, it's the worst one in recent history. April is worse and May is barely better, as shown by the data of flightradar24. IATA's medium term outlook is also gloomy. Next year's RPKs are forecasted to be 32% to 42% below pre-COVID expected level.

Source: IATA's COVID-19 outlook.

This will obviously hurt airlines. It will also mean that airlines will have to shrink their fleets. Because flying partially empty planes are (absent price hikes) not a profitable proposition due to the costs involved with operating a plane. The chart below shows how few airlines can survive on a hypothetical load factor of 62%.

Source: IATA May 5 cost of air travel analysis.

The struggle for airlines to be profitable is nothing new. The chart below shows the average return on invested capital for different sub-industries of the aviation sector. Airlines are worst off, by far. I think that this is because their business is most commoditized. Everything one needs to set up an airline can be bought or leased with relative ease.

Source: February 2019 IATA presentation.

The industry is also highly cyclical. At some points in the cycle, there are constraints on capacity. This then raises ticket prices and ultimately allows older airplanes with higher maintenance costs to keep flying profitably.

Either way, the industry has never been in a really great shape but it is in a very poor one right now. This should have an effect on AerCap in various ways, including lower lease prices, lower sales prices for its aircraft, and many bankruptcies of clients. The big question is how to capture this in a valuation, which is the next topic of discussion.

Valuation methods

There are several ways to look at AerCap. I will reference these in this article and explain the philosophies below.

Method one is to view the company as any corporate that has sales, expenses, and earnings. One can forecast earnings or cash flows in a model and calculate the fair value of the business using a discount rate.

Method two takes perspective that AerCap is a bank for airlines and it engages in secured financing. The company essentially finances airplanes and gets a certain amount of principal and interest each month with a plane as collateral. An important difference is that AerCap's operational leases are always exposed to the residual value of the aircraft, even when the airline pays all it is obliged to. A reason to like this approach despite its shortcomings is that AerCap is highly leveraged and so are its customers. And of course, there is an ongoing need for outside (debt) capital.

Method three is asset-based. From this perspective, AerCap is a collection of airplanes and debt. The value of the company is assets minus liabilities. An interesting exercise is to think about what the company would be worth if the airplanes were marked to market. This method often doesn't work well when forecasting (short term) stock prices, but it will work in the long-run if spot prices remain roughly the same.

While an asset-based approach is interesting, it works better for car rental companies for example because these have much shorter leases. A nice example is Hertz that has to renew its fleet often. This need to renew, its high leverage, depressed residual values for vehicles, and a complete stop of revenue, is posing an existential threat to the company. The market cap is a mere fraction of EV for Hertz Global (HTZ). The situation is just a bit better for AerCap because AerCap's problems will not show up as quickly because the turnover of its fleet is slower and lease contracts are longer. Nevertheless, I think that the demand for transport by car should be a lot better than that for air travel due to the pandemic. Commercial air travel is a form of public transport, while a car is a great place to isolate oneself from others while traveling.

Method 2 - a bank for airlines

It looks like the credit of AER's 'borrowers' is deteriorating. To get into it, the figure below is an example of United Airlines' (UAL) debt progressed.

Source: WSJ's Daily Shot.

Funnily, UAL stock has not kept deteriorating like its bonds have.

Let's take a quick look at geographic exposure of AerCap.

Source: AER 2019 annual report.

AerCap is underweight US, as US domestic flights alone account for 14% of global air travel while AerCap only leases 13% of its fleet to US customers. But other than that, I'd say that the customer base of AerCap is quite global. There is some customer concentration there, though. Let's take a look at the table below that contains the top 5 customers.

Source: AER annual report.

American Airlines (AAL) is taking the #2 spot with 6.9% of lease revenue. Could it be the major airline that Mr. Calhoun secretly had in mind when he said that is was 'most likely' that a major US airline will collapse this year? Let's take a look at an overview of some major US airlines that include AAL, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Southwest Airlines (LUV). Please pay special attention to total debt, cash, and trailing operating cash flow.

Source: Seeking Alpha, May 14, 2020.

It doesn't take an excel spreadsheet to see that the debt load relative to cash flow is the worst for AAL. Its book value is even negative. Despite the bailout, I still don't see a realistic path to medium-term survival without direct government grants because a recovery will take long and AAL was the weakest major already.

It also looks like bondholders agree. A $750m AAL bond that is to mature in 2022 (ISIN: USU0242AAC63) trades at 37.5 cents on the dollar. I'd say that the equity market is not fully efficient because this bond, if redeemed in full, presents an opportunity to triple one's investment in 48 months (including the 5% coupon). If the stock bounces back (from $8-range) to the closing price of 2019, it still won't do as well as the bond, if redeemed at 100%. This makes little sense because the stock faces higher risks of dilution and continued muddling along even if the airlines survive.

Aside from interesting trades that can be construed around this debt and equity, the takeaway is that I think that the bond market is a reasonable proxy for the value of AAL's unsecured debt. That means that we should discount AER's outstanding leases to AAL by 65%. In its last call, AerCap said that 70% of its customer base consisted of flag carriers and the US and Chinese majors, and investment-grade airlines. It is not too reassuring that AAL is part of the 70%.

Globally, AAL is hardly the only airline facing trouble. Leverage in the industry has always been high. Operating leases are part of the issue and I believe it is reasonable for creditors to view operating leases as a liability as airlines that own their aircraft are obviously in a much more secure financial shape. Under the relatively novel IFRS 16 reporting guidelines, operating leases are even recognized as a form of debt on the balance sheet.

Source: IATA March 24, 2020 Presentation.

As the chart above shows, most airlines were very far from an investment-grade credit rating even before the pandemic hit.

A structural problem that has been at the root of high industry leverage is the low profitability of airlines. The chart below shows the return on capital versus the cost of capital. It is quite disappointing how over the past 30 years, only in the last five, airlines have created economic value.

Source: February 2019 IATA presentation.

This abysmal profitability is one of the main reasons why Warren Buffett refused to invest in airlines for so many years. It's also the reason why he's so quick to fold now. Given the current economic circumstances, I can imagine that many airlines will either restructure or go bankrupt.

Another problem for AerCap is that its borrowing costs are rising, thereby shrinking its net financing spread, referenced in the figure below from its Q1 earnings presentation.

Source: AER Q1 2020 presentation.

AerCap has an investment-grade rating from each of the three major rating agencies right now, but all of them have AerCap on a negative outlook. The bond market has not been asleep at the wheel either. The chart below shows the prices of AerCap's $1bn 4.5% coupon bond that is set to mature in May 2021. The price seems to have stabilized at 97 cents on the dollar.

Price for bond: AER 4 1/2 05/15. Source: Interactive Brokers.

This doesn't seem too bad, but it matters a great deal for the yield to maturity for the bond. The figure below shows the yield to maturity for the same bond as the chart above.

YTM for bond with CUSIP IBCID201150507. Source: IB.

I think that the 8% yield on this bond is an eye-opener. If AER refinances its full debt at this interest rate, its spread is completely gone. The only positive about this is that it doesn't imply a default risk as high as that of some airlines, but it's still deconstructive to the investment case of AER.

One thing that also remains a mystery is the precise covenants for the $4bn Citi Revolver, which was fully drawn at the end of Q1 and which is key to AerCap's liquidity. It's been disclosed that there is a maximum ratio of debt to shareholders' equity, a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio, and also restrictions to sell assets.

When thinking of AerCap like it is a bank, a key observation is that a bank that has to borrow at the same rate its customers borrow from it isn't worth a lot. On top of that, most of its customers are dicey, to say the least. It will take time before international holiday and business travel is back at the old level, as IATA believes. In that environment, the capacity that airlines sell is competitive and not worth much. This is also why Ryanair (RYAAY) had the following to say:

As we look beyond the next year, there will be significant opportunities for Ryanair's low cost, growth model as competitors shrink, fail or are acquired by government bailed out carriers."

In other words, the way out is not straight forward for any carrier. But RyanAir, Europe's top low cost carrier that barely leases any planes, is confident that it will weather the crisis well.

RyanAir also leaves almost no opportunity unused to criticise the 'unlawful state aid' to national carriers in Europe. The company also launched several lawsuits targeting these bailouts citing EU state aid prohibitions.

Source: RyanAir.

RyanAir argues that this enables these airlines to compete on more favorable terms and put pricing pressure on the market. They have a point there, and it is not necessarily constructive to a healthy industry. But for now, it is the sole reason why Air France, for example, is able to survive. The Dutch government has also said that KLM will be bankrupt by June without aid. Though KLM will probably get the bailout, I can imagine that some other bailed out airlines won't get more help if industry headwinds persist. Factors at play are governments taking on too much leverage themselves, persistent losses at airlines, and lawsuits by peers who'd rather see their competition go bust.

As for valuation metrics, some people point at the low P/B of AerCap as a reason to buy. If we look at the company as if it is a financing business, it seems reasonable to compare it to banks.

The P/B value of AER is just 0.39 (at a share price of $29). However, many European banks trade at lower valuations. Examples include Deutsche Bank at 0.2x book, UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) at 0.22x book, and CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY) at 0.37x book (data from Seeking Alpha, 18 May). Even the Dutch ABN Amro (OTCPK:ABNRY), which operates in a stable market, trades at 0.31x book. While these banks all have higher leverage than AER, the risks are very different as well, with AER's customers being highly concentrated in the riskiest industry of today instead of residential mortgages. This is why ABN Amro's perpetuals trade at a yield of 5.2% while AerCap's subordinated debt trades at far higher yields.

Method 3 - Asset-based

One of AerCap's major problems is the fact that selling an aircraft is tough right now. Even if one can manage to find a buyer, it is unlikely to pay a lot. This problem of selling aircraft hurts a key part of AerCap's business model which sells planes after its economic leasing life. This is mainly an issue for the older aircraft as these are commonly not re-leased but sold. In Q1, for example, the average age of planes sold by AerCap was 14 years, while the average age of its fleet is less than half of that.

For newer planes, the spot value is also relevant as this is connected to the price an airplane can fetch in a new lease deal if it exits a lease early (due to a bankruptcy for example).

Regarding new planes, there is mounting evidence for lower demand. Boeing (BA) for example, reported that its orderbook fell below 5,000 aircraft for the first time in seven years, according to the WSJ. It is unclear if this includes the ASC 606 accounting adjustment or not, however.

Source: Boeing.

It is clear that airlines want to preserve cash and that they are few eager buyers for airplanes in this environment, which must hurt pricing.

Regarding older airplanes, an interesting piece of information is this filing by Delta, in which it discloses that it expects an impairment of $1.4bn to $1.7bn on retirement of its 18 Boeing 777 jets with an average age of 15 years. In that same impairment figure, 27 MD-90 jets with an average age of about 23 years are included, but I assume that most of the impairment falls on the B777 jets, as the statement implies. Delta's A350 aircraft have a 21% lower per seat cost and this contributes to the retirement of the 777s according to Forbes.

AerCap's Boeing 777 fleet is of similar age (12-15 years on average), counts 39 units, and covers 5% of its total net book value, which should be $1.8bn (5% of $36bn).

As one would expect, studies show that external factors weigh heavily on aircraft value. This is pointed out by this 2010 study, and shown in a nice chart in this MSc thesis which shows how the A320 lost 20% of its market value up to 2002. The same data set also shows that older airplanes (11 years old) were much more vulnerable to external shocks than newer planes. An 11-year-old A320 lost about 30% of its market value in 2009, while a 3-year old A320 lost not more than 18% in that year. I think that this crisis is much worse than anything we have seen and that an impairment of 50% on the older book is in order as well as a 25% discount on the newer planes. The 'older' airplanes are 11.5 years old on average and are responsible for 41% of book value, while the 'new technology aircraft' as AerCap calls them, is 2.5 years old on average.

The total aircraft on the books is $36 billion; if we apply a 50% impairment to 41% of that number for the older aircraft, that is a loss of $7.4bn. If we then take 20% off the value of the newer aircraft, that amounts to a further $5.3bn. Adding it up means that $12.7bn in book value could be lost, which would make AerCap's balance sheet equity a negative $3.2bn, as shown below.

Source: author's own estimates.

If we assume that all other assets and liabilities on the balance sheet are worth their book value, shareholders would be wiped out in an asset-based valuation such as the one above. This also ignores the aircraft on order of which $3.1bn has already been paid as an advance. These orders pose an additional risk as it is unlikely that the planes can be leased at favorable rates for the foreseeable future.

Method 1: cash flow

In fact, the previous two analyses have prepared the way for the last one: the cash flow analysis & forecasting. Let us start with analysis of the past couple of years. The company makes a cash flow of roughly $3bn annually from the planes it leases and another $1.8bn from selling its flight equipment. The 'method two' analysis relates to the operating cash flow, 'method three' relates to the $1.8bn from disposals.

If we think in terms of net income, the picture looks worse. AerCap's primary expenses are interest and depreciation. Airplanes likely face accelerated depreciation (impairments) while interest rates are likely to be pushed higher for AerCap.

Source: AerCap 10-K.

Each year, about $400 million of basic lease revenue runs-off. In 2019, roughly $290m out of the $400m was due to the sale of aircraft and about $110m was due to re-leasing and extensions at lower rates. Basic lease revenue can increase from buying new aircraft from OEMs and leasing these to customers. In 2019, revenue got an uplift of almost $540m from the purchase of aircraft. The average CapEx of 2018 and 2019 was about $5.3bn so the $540m is roughly 10% of that.

The table below shows the material steps in my cash flow estimates for AerCap. This is where the poor outlook for air travel, airline bankruptcies, and plummeted aircraft values converge. The most important assumptions are as follows:

Bankruptcies or restructurings will reach 25% of AerCap's outstanding leases by 2022.

Planned (baseline) disposals happen at a 45% average discount versus 'normal' in 2020, and 55% discount in 2021, 25% in 2022, 10% in 2023.

Equipment that comes off-lease due to a bankruptcy is sold immediately at a 50% discount to book.

Equity (under balance sheet data) takes into account annual $1.1bn baseline net profit, adjusted for losses on asset sales and revenue losses due to bankruptcies.

Source: author's own estimates. All lines above Operating Cash Flow depict cumulative incremental changes versus the baseline of 2019.

If the scenario plays out as in my hypothetical forecast, the company will have a modest financing need in 2020 and 2021. The downsides are that the company will inevitably shrink because it's underspending on new aircraft and that its disposals will cause hits to its balance sheet equity.

A big unknown factor here is how AerCap will deal with (unplanned) disposals and if it has a choice as maybe sales are not feasible due to a lack of buyers. My best guess is that AerCap wants to postpone sales as best as it can or maybe re-lease at a cheaper price. That strategy is risky, however, and would require more external capital in 2020 and 2021.

Also important is the number of bankruptcies that are assumed to reach a cumulative 25% of AerCap's 2019 lease levels. Bear in mind that this includes all early terminations, including restructurings and renegotiations for airlines that receive state-aid.

Another uncertainty is how the interest rates AerCap will have to pay on its debt will develop. I have forecasted +2.5%-pts upon refinancing, but if the debt/equity ratio develops as I fear, and if AerCap will not or cannot make the right choices regarding disposals, spreads can go much higher. In fact, the spreads are up much more already as discussed earlier in this article. This is a vicious cycle. If creditors lose confidence, they demand higher interest rates, which dents the viability of the business model further. If fears keep escalating, AerCap will have to raise equity - or worse.

There are many scenarios but I don't see any one in which AerCap will escape from this unharmed. At this moment, I see a path towards an extreme dilution, restructuring or even bankruptcy more likely than the path towards a full recovery of the share to $60.

Conclusion

The global airline industry is in a dire shape and is suffering from a greatly diminished demand for air travel for years to come. For the foreseeable future, there will be little demand for air travel capacity as there is an excess of it. Fundamentally, AerCap is 'long' residual aircraft value and incremental demand is very important for its aircraft sales. In good years it didn't matter if an airline went bankrupt because leasing aircraft to other airlines was easy to do.

The pandemic has changed everything and I expect AerCap to feel this in its cash flow for years. No matter the angle one takes: AerCap as a financier, asset owner, or cash cow, nothing looks pretty. I regard this stock as having more downside risk than upside potential and would advise anyone to stay away from it.

