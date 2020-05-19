Valuations in SMH are inexpensive considering its top holdings' resilient growth picture in the face of global recession.

Amid concerns with supply chain disruptions and weakened demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, VanEck Vectors Semiconductors ETF (SMH) collapsed in tandem with the S&P 500 (SPY) by almost 30% YTD. Though, in the subsequent recovery rally since March, semiconductors and technology sector in general have outperformed the broader market, as SMH recouped more than 70% of the losses and is within 10% from its all-time highs:

As of 5/15/2020. Source: WingCapital Investments

Indeed, the outperformance is justified by the resilient earnings picture of the technology sector, which has taken the once-in-a-century economic shock in stride with an estimated hit of just -0.5% for 2020 according to data from Refinitiv. That is particularly impressive considering the -21% plunge expected for the broader S&P 500:

S&P 500 Y/Y Earnings Growth Rates by Sector

Source: Refinitiv

The semiconductors sector has been a even brighter spot, with SMH's top 15 holdings exhibiting positive year-over-year and forward growth for both revenue and EBITDA on a weighted average basis in the face of a challenging macro environment:

Symbol Name Weight Revenue Growth (YoY) Revenue Growth (FWD) EBITDA Growth (YoY) EBITDA Growth (FWD) TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 11.79% 15.94% 10.44% 9.65% 9.86% INTC Intel Corp 10.49% 6.90% 1.50% 13.07% 1.15% NVDA NVIDIA Corp 8.16% -6.81% 9.86% -20.63% 9.66% ASML ASML Holding NV ADR 5.20% 10.50% 9.66% 8.88% 14.43% AVGO Broadcom Inc 4.92% 6.36% 6.06% 2.41% -0.82% AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc 4.88% 18.77% 16.18% 73.04% 40.96% QCOM Qualcomm Inc 4.86% 16.81% 4.87% 86.12% 8.66% TXN Texas Instruments Inc 4.71% -9.44% -4.45% -12.20% -6.24% ADI Analog Devices Inc 4.57% -7.19% -1.90% -11.37% -1.97% MU Micron Technology Inc 4.28% -34.64% -7.03% -58.41% -17.02% AMAT Applied Materials Inc 4.24% -2.07% 0.86% -8.64% -4.10% LRCX Lam Research Corp 3.97% -7.72% -0.06% -10.74% -3.00% NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV 3.75% -4.64% -1.67% 0.00% 0.99% KLAC KLA Corp 3.41% 27.96% 12.43% 19.89% 11.63% CDNS Cadence Design Systems Inc 2.95% 8.20% 8.62% 12.06% 9.46% SMH Top 15 Weighted Average 82.18% 3.66% 4.95% 7.06% 5.49%

Source: Seeking Alpha

While several names such as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) and Micron Technology (MU) have sizable declines in both their top-line and bottom-line, it is more than offset by the rock-solid growth picture in the rest of the holdings.

Huawei Suppliers' Ban: Manageable Impact On SMH

Last week, the semiconductors sector suffered a heavier decline than broader market due largely to the negative headline surrounding United States' new sanctions on Huawei. To wit from Reuters:

The Trump administration on Friday moved to block global chip supplies to blacklisted telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies, spurring fears of Chinese retaliation and hammering shares of U.S. producers of chipmaking equipment.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), SMH's top holding with nearly 12% weight, bore the biggest brunt of the damage as Huawei accounts for as much as 15-20% of their revenue. Other names were hit as well, though to a lesser extent considering the relatively low exposure based on data compiled by Reuters:

Source: Reuters

As the above chart highlights, Huawei accounts for no more than 10% of the revenue of major U.S. semiconductor companies held within SMH. Even the most exposed names, Broadcom (AVGO) and Qualcomm (QCOM), have only roughly 6% exposure. Hence, we reckon Huawei's impact on SMH as a whole is expected to the minimal in the long-run with the headline already priced in.

Valuations Are Inexpensive Considering The Solid Growth Picture

Overvaluation has been one of the biggest arguments against buying stocks in general at these levels. Indeed, forward P/E ratio on the S&P 500 spiked to the highest since 2000 thanks to the massive recovery rally and steep decline in earnings according to CNBC.

Source: CNBC

Meanwhile, on the surface, valuations on semiconductors appear to be even richer than the S&P 500 given SMH's top 15 holdings' weighted average forward P/E of above 30. However, the forward PEG ratio, which factors in the expected growth rate in the next 5 years, paints a different picture as SMH's weighted average PEG is about 10% lower than that of S&P 500:

Symbol Name Weight Forward P/E Forward PEG TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 11.79% 18.70 1.85 INTC Intel Corp 10.49% 12.94 1.95 NVDA NVIDIA Corp 8.16% 54.89 4.06 ASML ASML Holding NV ADR 5.20% 37.89 2.25 AVGO Broadcom Inc 4.92% 51.91 0.93 AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc 4.88% 63.95 1.59 QCOM Qualcomm Inc 4.86% 31.66 1.1 TXN Texas Instruments Inc 4.71% 27.27 2.59 ADI Analog Devices Inc 4.57% 36.45 2.01 MU Micron Technology Inc 4.28% 24.70 1.66 AMAT Applied Materials Inc 4.24% 14.24 0.92 LRCX Lam Research Corp 3.97% 17.73 1.55 NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV 3.75% 19.39 1.8 KLAC KLA Corp 3.41% 23.22 1.4 CDNS Cadence Design Systems Inc 2.95% 50.12 3.1 SMH Top 15 Weighted Average 82.18% 31.07 2.00 S&P 500 20.9 2.2

Source: Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance

While a PEG ratio of 2.0 is not cheap by any historical standard, on a relative basis it is more attractive than the broader S&P 500, especially given the steadier growth picture in semiconductors. Furthermore, the top 15 holdings' dividend payout is expected to grow by 11%, leading to a superior forward dividend yield in SMH comparing to SPY despite being known as a growth sector:

Source: Seeking Alpha

SMH SPY Dividend Yield TTM (5-18-20) 1.55% 1.96% Forecasted Dividend Yield 2.20% 2.14%

Source: YCharts

All in all, we expect continued outperformance in semiconductors relative to broader market considering the strong fundamentals.

Long-Term Uptrend Remains Your Friend

Like clockwork, SMH was able to bounce furiously off the 100-week moving average, as if the pandemic-driven crash was no different than the numerous other dips since 2010. Until the long-term uptrend is decisively broken like in 2008, during which the 100-week moving average had been pointing south, we reckon the path of least resistance remains to be upside:

Source: WingCapital Investments

In summary, with fundamentals and technicals both highly favorable for the semiconductors sector, we anticipate SMH to complete its V-shaped recovery to its all-time highs before the end of the summer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.