China Jinmao's gross margin declined from 37.5% in FY2018 to 29.4% in FY2019, but gross margin is expected to improve going forward with increasing contribution from higher-margin city operation projects.

China Jinmao is targeting a +24.4% growth in contracted sales for FY2020, although the coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on contracted sales in the early part of the year.

China Jinmao's adjusted net gearing is higher than what its headline net gearing suggests, if perpetual securities are treated as debt and the denominator in the net gearing calculation changes.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd. (OTCPK:FRSHY) [817:HK].

China Jinmao is targeting a strong +24.4% growth in contracted sales for FY2020, even though the coronavirus pandemic is having a negative impact on its contracted sales in the early part of the year. China Jinmao's gross margin declined from 37.5% in FY2018 to 29.4% in FY2019, but it is expected to improve going forward with increasing contribution from higher-margin city operation projects.

However, China Jinmao's adjusted net gearing is much higher than what its headline net gearing suggests, if perpetual securities are treated as debt rather than equity, and the denominator in the net gearing calculation is changed from total equity to equity attributable to owners of the parent (excluding non-controlling interests).

While I like China Jinmao's strong contracted sales growth outlook and the potential for gross margin improvement with increasing contribution from higher-margin city operation projects, I remain cautious about the company's high adjusted net gearing. As such, a "Neutral" rating for China Jinmao is fair, in my opinion.

This is an update of my initiation article on China Jinmao published on October 4, 2019. China Jinmao's share price has increased by +17% from HK$4.59 as of October 3, 2019, to HK$5.40 as of May 18, 2020, since my initiation. China Jinmao trades at 7.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 7.1 times and 8.1 times, respectively. China Jinmao is valued by the market at 1.45 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.2%.

Readers have the option of trading in China Jinmao shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker FRSHY, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 817:HK. For China Jinmao shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For China Jinmao shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $15 million, and market capitalization is above $8.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own China Jinmao shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, UBS Asset Management, Norges Bank Investment Management, and APG Asset Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

High Adjusted Net Gearing

China Jinmao's headline net gearing increased slightly from 71% as of end-FY2018 to 74% as of end-FY2019. At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 25, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), China Jinmao guided for the company's headline net gearing to remain constant around at the 70% level for the next few years. For a list of 25 Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developers which I track, the average net gearing ratio of these companies is in the 90-100% range; China Jinmao's headline net gearing seems reasonable compared to the peer average.

However, China Jinmao has close to RMB20 billion in perpetual securities which are classified as equity instruments on the company's books in compliance with accounting standards. Also, the company uses total equity as the denominator in the calculation of its headline net gearing. Assuming China Jinmao's perpetual securities are treated as debt (coupons on perpetual securities have to be paid in perpetuity although redemption is not mandatory), and the equity attributable to owners of the parent (excluding non-controlling interests) is used as the denominator in the calculation of net gearing, China Jinmao's adjusted net gearing is estimated to be approximately 184% as of December 31, 2019.

A mitigating factor for China Jinmao is that the company's average debt financing cost is relatively low at 4.94% for FY2019, compared with an average of 6% for Mainland China property developers. China Jinmao noted at the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 25, 2020, that the company's borrowing cost could decline further going forward, given that governments globally are engaging in monetary easing.

Confidence In Maintaining Similar Pace Of Contracted Sales For FY2020

China Jinmao increased the company's contracted sales by +25.8% YoY from RMB128.0 billion in FY2018 to RMB160.8 billion in FY2019. China Jinmao also surpassed its FY2019 contracted sales target of RMB150 billion. The company is confident that it can achieve a similarly strong pace of contracted sales growth in FY2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic having a negative impact on its contracted sales in the early part of the year.

China Jinmao guided at its FY2019 results briefing on March 25, 2020, that it expects to deliver RMB200 billion in contracted sales this year, which implies a +24.4% YoY growth. The company is already in positive sales growth territory by April 2020, with contracted sales of RMB45,104.64 million in 4M2020 representing a +9.7% YoY increase from contracted sales of RMB41,120.61 million in 4M2019.

Notably, China Jinmao has salable resources of approximately RMB311 billion for FY2020, of which only 14% was launched in 1Q2020. The company's FY2020 contracted sales target of RMB200 billion is equivalent to a sell-through rate of 64%, which seems conservative compared to last year's sell-through rate of approximately 68%.

Looking ahead, China Jinmao is targeting contracted sales of RMB250 billion for FY2021 and RMB300 billion for FY2022, which implies YoY growth rates of +25% and +20%, respectively.

Gross Margin Improvement Is Dependent On Increased Contribution From City Operation Projects

China Jinmao's gross profit margin declined by approximately 810 basis points from 37.5% in FY2018 to 29.4% in FY2019. This is largely attributable to the fact that the company acquired significant land bank at a premium in 2016 and 2017. This led to lower gross profit margins for China Jinmao in FY2019, as a significant proportion of the company's revenue and earnings registered last year was recognized from development projects built on these expensive land bank.

Going forward, China Jinmao's gross profit margin is expected to improve in the next few years, as the company was more conservative in its acquisition of new land bank in 2018 and 2019. More importantly, the company has been increasing its revenue contribution from city operation projects, where it acquires cheap land bank in the primary market via partnerships with local governments with respect to the development of new cities.

China Jinmao disclosed at its FY2019 results briefing on March 25, 2020, that approximately a fifth of the company's RMB311 billion in salable resources for FY2020 is derived from city operation projects where average gross margin is high at above 35%. In the medium to long term, China Jinmao aims to source approximately 60% of its new land bank from city operation projects, which implies gross margin expansion in the years to come.

Market consensus expects China Jinmao's gross margin to improve from 29.4% in FY2019 to 30.5% and 31.2% in FY2020 and FY2021, respectively.

Valuation And Dividends

China Jinmao trades at 8.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 7.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$5.40 as of May 18, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 7.1 times and 8.1 times, respectively.

China Jinmao is valued by the market at 1.45 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.96 times and 0.89 times, respectively.

China Jinmao offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 4.3% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.2%. The company proposed a final dividend of HK$0.11 per share for 2H2019, which brought full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$0.23. This represented a +4.5% YoY increase in absolute terms and a dividend payout ratio of 40%.

At its FY2019 results briefing on March 25, 2020, China Jinmao highlighted that the company will maintain its dividend payout ratio of 40% going forward. A further increase in China Jinmao's dividend payout ratio in the near-term seems less likely, considering that the company noted that its current 40% dividend payout ratio is already above average among its property developer peers. Market consensus expects China Jinmao to increase its dividends per share by +21% YoY from HK$0.23 in FY2019 to HK$0.28 in FY2020, in tandem with a similar rate of growth in earnings.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Jinmao include a failure to deleverage, weaker-than-expected contracted sales, and a reduction in the company's dividend payout ratio in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Jinmao shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong), could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.