Many stocks in this very strange environment we find ourselves in have been hammered. However, some have been beaten down unnecessarily, with one such example being Aon Corp. (AON). The company provides advisory and consultative services to businesses across the globe that are necessary in any environment. In other words, Aon has sticky revenue with relatively high switching costs for its customers. This is the sort of business model that investors love, and with Aon under $200, I think it is a bargain.

I don't usually mention technical indicators, but in the case of Aon, I think it bears mentioning that the stock's Accumulation/Distribution, or A/D Line, is showing quite bullish. We can see that even through a massive selloff where the stock declined from nearly $240 to under $150, the A/D line stayed fairly flat. This divergence speaks to buyers stepping in to accumulate the stock under conditions where assets were being dumped at any price, and it bodes well for the continued rebound rally Aon has already begun in earnest.

Minimal impact from COVID-19

Like just about every other business on the planet, Aon has pulled its guidance for this year based upon the immense uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. The company has also ceased share repurchase and M&A activity until further notice, although I do think the company is in much better shape than these actions suggest.

Below, we have revenue actuals for 2018 and 2019, as well as estimates for this year and next year, all in millions of dollars.

Revenue is supposed to be down only fractionally this year, at just under $11 billion. While that's not a problem, it is well off of Aon's prior guidance of mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth. Aon's customers, to some extent, will have trouble paying for consultants of any type during this crisis, so we can expect some impact to the company's results. However, Aon was resilient during the financial crisis, which was a prolonged recession, and its earnings held up nicely as well. I therefore strongly believe the long-term impact to Aon from this crisis is a small blip in earnings for this year, followed by a return to normal next year.

Indeed, estimates are for revenue growth to resume into 2021, with ~7% growth projected at the present time. This would exclude the impact of the Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) acquisition, should it be consummated on time, so actual upside including the acquisition is much larger.

The same is true for Aon's margins, which are exceptional, and become even more exceptional with each passing year.

EBT grows at huge rates each year and analysts currently expect EBT to rise once again in 2020, despite essentially flat revenue. Aon's operating leverage is huge, meaning when it grabs new revenue, either from better pricing or new business, the proportion of that revenue that turns into profit is incrementally greater than the last round of new business. The company's costs are largely fixed, so new revenue means very high margins. This virtuous cycle produces charts like the above. The WTW acquisition should make this even better once the typical merger costs are gone and the company is integrated as Aon will have greater scale.

Aon not only produces very strong earnings growth, but it converts a high level of its earnings into free cash flow. This is typical for consultant businesses, and we can see the below that result from it.

FCF was $1.4 billion two years ago, and $1.6 billion last year. With stable earnings and some belt tightening, Aon should see something like $2.1 billion this year, and $2.5 billion next year. This level of cash generation allows Aon to retire a lot of stock, and pay a rapidly-growing dividend. These shareholder-friendly practices just add to the attractiveness of what is already a very attractive company.

Earnings growth capacity is huge

Aon is a strong growth story in its own right, as we can see below.

Mid-single-digit (give or take) revenue growth annually, plus a bit of M&A and a lower float has led to some robust EPS growth rates in the past. Analysts have EPS growing in the high-single-digits or so in the coming years, which is congruent with historical growth rates, and certainly achievable. However, the WTW acquisition should add some additional fuel to the fire.

Willis Towers Watson operates a similar business to Aon in many respects, and the fit of the acquisition is easy to understand for that reason. WTW offers immediate scale advantages as the combined entity will have nearly 100k people strong, and about $20 billion in annual revenue.

Aon is paying for the acquisition with stock, and at roughly half the size of Aon, WTW will be a sizable purchase. However, Aon sees the acquisition as being accretive in the first full year after the acquisition is completed, which would translate to 2022, and that there would be $800 million in annual synergies by year three. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year, and would provide Aon with yet another growth avenue on top of its already-strong core business.

I hope the WTW transaction goes through, because it will meaningfully accelerate Aon's revenue and margin expansion starting in 2022. However, I like Aon with or without WTW because it has a large book of business with impressive - and growing - margins, steady revenue growth, and shareholder-friendly policies. Adding WTW will only make these traits better over time, and at ~20 times earnings, the stock is fairly priced. If you want to own Aon, now is the time before it makes a run back at its all-time highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.