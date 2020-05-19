Paying 20x sales for a company with no profits, and slowing growth rates, leaves investors with no further upside potential.

Twilio shares soared on the back of its Q1 2020 results, as it speaks passionately of how well-positioned Twilio is to service customers on their digital migration.

Investment Thesis

Twilio (TWLO) declares that it is very well positioned to service customers at this time of need. Noting that the forced work-from-home environment perfectly serves Twilio's plans as companies are accelerating their digital transformation.

Nonetheless, as analysts praise Twilio's management I question, just how much upside potential shareholders have as they pay 20x sales, for a company with slowing revenue growth rates and no profits?

Indeed, looking ahead to Twilio's Q2 2020 guidance, its revenue growth rate is going to be the slowest it has been over the past two years.

I contend investors are going to struggle to make favorable returns here.

Background to my Position

For the purposes of disclosure, I've been bearish on Twilio for some time.

But I'm human and make mistakes, so when the share price rallied so aggressively last week, my instinct was that I've gotten this wrong.

Consequently, I came to this analysis with fresh eyes, trying to understand if I'd missed something that would imply today's shareholder is getting a huge bargain. And while I found some areas, such as its strong revenue growth, and Twilio's strong balance sheet, I still could not its valuation work for me.

Operating With A Very Strong Balance Sheet

Twilio's balance sheet affords the company plenty of flexibility. It has a gross cash and equivalents position of $1.8 billion. Even if we account for its $465 million of convertibles, it still holds more than $1.3 billion of a net cash position, which affords Twilio plenty of firepower to execute on its ambitions.

Number Of Shares Outstanding Continues To Eat Away At Upside

I'm a value investor.

Yet, of late, this investment style gets a bad name, particularly when the world's greatest investor, Warren Buffett, is underperforming the market over the past five years.

Thus, if Buffett can't beat the market using value investing, what hopes do other value investors have, right?

Accordingly, the clamor for growth continues. And I do understand the appeal, but at some point, it no longer makes sense, surely? One of my biggest problems with Twilio is the pace with which management dilutes its shareholders.

However, as I read through the earnings call, I'm also intrigued by CEO Jeff Lawson's narrative:

I believe that this time [COVID] has actually created even more long-term opportunities for us to address - CEO Jeff Lawson

However, let's consider the facts: Twilio has non-GAAP total shares outstanding of 148 million:

Not only is this a 14% dilution from the same period a year ago, but looking back 24 months, Twilio's total number of diluted shares was 94.7 million.

This implies that in the past two years, in order to support management's ambitious growth plans, shareholders have seen themselves diluted by approximately 57% over these two quick years.

Revenue Growth is Critical - Yet Slowing Fast

Source: Author's calculations, top-end of company guidance for Q2 2020

One again, listening to the earnings call, and the facts above, it's as if it comes from two different companies. While the earnings call talks about the huge migration towards the cloud for contact centers, and the huge growth opportunity Twilio has in front of it, the graph above points towards a consistent slowing down in Twilio's revenue growth rate.

Please consider two aspects:

1. Twilio's 2019 period did have inorganic growth from SendGrid. Nevertheless, starting Q2 2020 Twilio's clean organic growth is pointing towards 35%, which is marked by the most aggressive slowdown compared with any quarter during the past two years.

2. At the end of Q4 2019, Twilio's guidance for full-year 2020 was pointing at the top end of its revenue growth rate to grow by 31% compared with full year 2019.

Given that in Q1 2020 Twilio's revenue growth rate was 57%, and that Q2 2020 is pointing towards 35%, this must imply that H2 is quite likely to be growing at sub-30% growth rates. What makes me say so?

If Twilio expected its revenue growth rate for full year 2020 to be higher than 31% (the original 2020 guidance) they would have minimally kept their guidance at 31%, but they didn't. Instead, Twilio pulled their 2020 guidance, given the uncertainty.

Moreover, if H1 2020 is clearly pointing towards approximately 44% of revenue growth rate when compared with H1 2019 (calculation: 57% for Q1 2020+35% for Q2 2020/2 quarters) this implies that H2 2020 must be below 30% to bring down Twilio's full-year 2020 below their original estimate back in February of 31% revenue growth rate for 2020.

Valuation - Struggling For Upside Returns

During the earnings call, Lawson kept reiterating that 'Twilio was built for this'; arguing that companies needed to quickly migrate customers' contact centers to the cloud, and get them up and running practically instantly were coming to Twilio. But given the perfect storm for Twilio's operations to thrive, I'm puzzled as to why the growth rate is declining?

At close to $26 billion, how much upside can this company truly have? I know the spiel very well, that Twilio's profit margins are irrelevant, and that Twillio is investing for growth.

However, I fail to see those profits being reasonably invested, because ultimately, Twilio is consistently investing larger sums back into its business, while at the same time its revenue growth rate is slowing down.

Put another way, investors are already paying close to 20x sales for a company that is meaningfully unprofitable and decelerating its revenue growth rate. I struggle to see much more upside here.

The Bottom Line

Twilio's shareholders are very passionate about their company, and given the fact that its shares are presently trading near all-time highs, it implies that all shareholders here today are holding gains.

Hence, for as long as the share price continues to tick up over time, investors will feel vindicated and no longer willing to ask the difficult questions that ultimately matter. Namely, whether paying close to 20x sales leaves investors with any further upside potential?

As much as I wanted to see Twilio differently from what I see it, I simply could not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.