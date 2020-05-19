Along with the Q1 earnings report, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) reported some major adjustment to their operating plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In general though, investors should ignore the nitty-gritty details of these short term targets to focus on the long term potential demand for copper. My investment thesis urged people to buy the gift stock around $6 and the reward to those buyers is just starting with the stock up at $9 now.

Image Source: Freeport-McMoRan website

Prices Perk Up

The best part of the copper story is that the industry doesn't have a structural supply issue. The market has already seen 13% of current production disrupted. In the process, copper prices are back up to nearly $2.40/lb where Freeport-McMoRan has solid margins with costs around $1.55/lb.

Copper prices were up over $2.80/lb before the coronavirus started hitting China. Even before the virus reached Europe and Italy, copper prices were still around $2.60/lb. Freeport-McMoRan is very profitable at those pre-virus levels.

The copper miner has the company generating $2.1 billion in annual EBITDA at slightly lower copper prices than now while the EBITDA soars to $4.0 billion next year when copper production rises. Just a simple rise in copper prices to $2.85/lb pushes EBITDA levels up to $6.0 billion next year.

Freeport-McMoRan no longer needs a return to copper prices in the $3+/lb range in order to generate large cash flows. These numbers are far more important to investors than the aggressive moves to cut costs and capital spending due to the virus.

The company plans a large 400 million pound reduction in estimated copper sales which will have a constructive benefit for copper prices. At the same time, Freeport-McMoRan projects a $1.3 billion reduction in operating costs in part as the company benefits from lower diesel prices.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q1'20 presentation

These reductions in costs provide more comfort for the copper miner surviving and thriving the virus crisis. In fact, after suspending the dividend, the company forecasts a net $1.4 billion improvement in the net debt position this year in the midst of the virus downturn in demand. Freeport-McMoRan now estimates net debt dipping to $6.3 billion at year-end 2020 after forecasting a $7.7 billion goal back in January.

Far Too Cheap

With the stock back above $9, Freeport-McMoRan isn't the same bargain as back at the lows near $5 in March, but the stock still trades below the normal price since the early 2016 lows. The copper miner now has a market cap in the $13 billion range with a simple path to 2021 EBITDA profits of $6.0 billion.

The stock trading at only 2x normalized EBITDA targets is very, very cheap. Remember that new copper production isn't going to come online until prices top $3/lb. At those levels, EBITDA starts rising to $7 billion or even $8 billion levels in 2021 with prices as high as only $3.25/lb.

Even at an Enterprise Value in the $19 billion range adding in the net debt, the stock is still trading below 3x realistic EBITDA targets. On the next economic rebound in China, copper is likely to top the pre-virus levels of $2.80/lb considering over 50% of copper consumption occurs in the communist country.

On a copper price rebound, Freeport-McMoRan can quickly cut net debt levels lower and reduce the EV. The case for the stock reaching the 2018 highs near $20 was best made by the company in the Q1'20 presentation. The stock saw quick rebounds following the financial crisis after the 2008 lows and again after 2015 lows.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q1'20 presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan is only getting back to normal lows for the last decade. The stock has tremendous upside potential as the global economy rebounds and copper demand returns to normal levels while the price collapse has reduced the new supply likely to hit the market in the next decade. Don't use the recent strength in the stock to lock in gains. Freeport-McMoRan always sees a bigger rebound following market turmoil in the mining sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.