Sonos noted that a large portion of its Q2 revenue comes from retail partners rebalancing inventory. Losses on this front may simply be pushed out to Q3 as stores reopen.

Sonos (SONO), the home-speaker company, remains a deep value stock for contrarian investors to dip into in the tech space. Though the company has certainly seen its share of problems this year owing to its vast retail footprint and the large portion of its sales that are made through brick-and-mortar channels, Sonos as a brand has become even more relevant as more people are cooped inside their homes and increasing the amount of time they spend on home entertainment.

Sonos' recently-released second-quarter results confirms that the coronavirus has been a huge headwind on the company's business, with revenues cratering -17% y/y. Sonos' results missed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines, and since then, shares have fallen about 10%:

In spite of worrying trends in Q2, I still find an investment in Sonos attractive for the following reasons:

April data suggests that Sonos is in recovery mode

Sonos' retail partners didn't invest in inventory replenishment in Q2 as stores were closed, but as most states move to open retail storefronts in Q3, some of Sonos' Q2 revenue decline may actually just be pushed out to Q3

Sonos remains a deep value stock, especially from a free cash flow perspective

Let's dive into the valuation angle in more concrete detail. At present share prices just under $10, Sonos has a market cap of $1.05 billion (substantially less, by the way, than the ~$2 billion market cap at which it went public two years ago). After we net off the $283.3 million of cash and $29.8 million of debt on Sonos' most recent balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $796.5 million.

As is the case for most companies, using FY20 expected results is not the best basis for valuation as this year is expected to be a trough year with results too heavily colored by the coronavirus. In FY19, however, Sonos generated $97.4 million in free cash flow, and I believe Sonos can return to pre-crisis FCF levels as soon as its business levels off, owing largely to the fact that underlying margins have remained rock-solid. So against last year's free cash flow, Sonos trades at an incredibly modest 8.2x EV/FY19 FCF. That's a steep discount to the broader market, where typical stocks trade at mid-teens multiples of FCF or GAAP earnings. Sonos' current valuation nearly implies a company that is on the brink of extinction or severe shrinkage (airlines, brick-and-mortar retail, and the like) - whereas really, Sonos is just a stock that was hit by the pandemic and has already shown a path to recovery.

Investors will likely need to see several more quarters of improving data until the stock begins to re-rate upward, but right now, patient investors have a chance to get in on the ground floor.

Q2 download: digital sales are up; April revenues close to flat

We shouldn't exactly dismiss Sonos' disappointing second-quarter results, but we should be far more interested in looking for signs of normalization and the path to recovery. As such, management's commentary surrounding the Q2 results is as important as the numbers themselves, shown in the chart below:

Figure 1. Sonos 2Q20 earnings results Source: Sonos 2Q20 earnings release

Sonos' revenues declined by -17% y/y to $175.1 million this quarter, missing Wall Street's expectations of $195.4 million (-7% y/y) by a significant ten-point margin. One clarifying point is needed here, however - investors should be aware that most of Sonos' revenue is earned from sales to third-party resellers. As such, Sonos has a particularly difficult compare in the second quarter as many resellers rebalance their inventory after a larger holiday sell-through. This year, retailers with shuttered doors didn't need to replenish inventory, especially as many had more pressing bills like rent and payroll to meet.

The good news, however, is that a portion of this revenue might simply be pushed into Q3 rather than lost. Most states are preparing to open retail storefronts again over the next several weeks, which may mean inventory stock-ups that will pad Sonos' revenue in the third quarter instead of the second. Sonos has already given us an indication that April revenue has improved to -5% y/y, versus a staggering -23% y/y decline in March. Per Sonos' commentary in its second-quarter shareholder letter:

Overall, April is showing meaningfully better trends as compared to March, and we expect that our total revenue in April will decline less than 5% year-over-year despite the closures by most of our physical retail partners. While it is hard to know what the next few months will bring, we believe these trends illustrate that our products and brand are resonating with consumers, and that the focus and investments we made in our direct-to-consumer engine over the past two years are paying off. We believe all of this positions us well to weather this storm and come out stronger on the other side."

There are several other positive data points to balance out the disappointing second-quarter revenue results. One is on the user engagement side. Thanks to the number of people now cooped up at home, Sonos' listener hours are up strongly. Per CEO Patrick Spence's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call, Sonos' listener hours were up 32% y/y in March, and up 48% y/y in April.

Google Trends data corroborates the thesis that the pandemic lockdowns have broadened interest in Sonos. Google Trends indexes search volumes on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 representing the peak volume of searches within a given time window. In the chart below, the search query "Sonos" is measured between the beginning of March when most of the U.S. had just commenced lockdowns to present.

Figure 2. Sonos search volumes Source: Google Trends

Above, the uptrend is fairly evident. Starting from an index value of 48 at the beginning of March, search volumes for "Sonos" have gradually built up across March and April and ended the prior week at an index score of 62, or ~30% higher from where we started in March. The insight from this data: the increased number of listener-hours and search interest in Sonos may mean that more customers will buy new devices or replace their current ones as lockdowns lift.

We note as well that Sonos' online channel revenues have also experienced a tremendous lift, although unfortunately not enough to offset a total revenue decline. March was already strong, with online revenues up 32% y/y (in Q1, pre-pandemic, Sonos' baseline revenue growth was just 13% y/y). April saw substantially stronger results: thanks to the "At Home With Sonos" promos that the company ran in April through the first week of May, direct-to-consumer revenues showed a 400% y/y increase in April. We note as well that Sonos' direct channel obviously carries a higher product gross margin than selling to retailers, so this huge pivot to e-commerce will be a tailwind to Sonos' profitability. It's key to note that none of this April strength has been baked into Sonos' results yet, so investors could be in for a nice upside surprise when Sonos reports its fiscal third quarter.

Speaking of profitability: in spite of sales headwinds in Q2, Sonos' gross margins continued to expand. Sonos' gross margins in Q2 were 41.7% (fairly high for a hardware company), which, after excluding the impact of China tariffs, were up 220bps year-over-year thanks primarily to the channel mix shift into direct-channel revenues. We would expect this tailwind to grow in Q3, especially with the 400% y/y jump in direct revenues in April.

And though Sonos' overall adjusted EBITDA margins fell in Q2 as the company kept up its pace of growing R&D spending to support its new product pipeline (while spending on sales, marketing, and general/administrative expenses stayed roughly flat amid declining revenues), the company has committed to reducing expenses in the second half of FY20. Per its commentary in the shareholder letter:

When the pandemic hit, we took immediate action to review our planned investments for the year and make adjustments to preserve liquidity while not compromising on our critical busi- ness needs. We have adjusted our marketing approach and reduced investments. We have also taken steps to manage and tighten our inventory and eliminated many discretionary operating expenses. We are focused on having a lower operating expense run rate in the second half of fiscal 2020 as compared to the first half of fiscal 2020."

So far in the first half of 2020, adjusted EBITDA margins have peeled back 320bps to 8.8% (versus 12.0% in 1H19), but we hope that with gross margin tailwinds from direct channel strength plus opex reductions in 2H20, Sonos may be able to get back to EBITDA margins and cash flows that are on par with last year.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that seeing double-digit revenue declines in Sonos is disappointing, but Sonos' single-digit FCF valuation suggests that investors aren't valuing highly enough the signs of Sonos returning to normalcy as soon as Q3. The long-term bullish thesis in this company remains intact - Sonos remains a high-margin hardware product with a wide lineup of products catering to many price points, especially stemming from its new partnership with IKEA to produce its lower-end SYMFONISK speakers. Stay long here and use any near-term dips to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SONO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.