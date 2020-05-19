The merge with Alacer is a positive development for both companies. Current attractive valuation should be a further catalyst for prices gain going forward.

With gold prices at elevated levels, producers of the metal have become a shelter for investors, as earnings will benefit from this scenario. SSR Mining (SSRM) was no exception to this rule, as first quarter report showed earnings ahead of estimations, despite the interruption in two of company's operations in late March. With strong profitability and trading at a discount compared to peers, SSR remains an interesting investment looking to capital appreciation overtime.

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights and Outlook

The year started with strong production across company's three operations. High-grade mine at Seabee exceeded the target mill throughput of 1,050 tonnes per day in January and February, but the voluntary suspension of activities in the last week of March resulted in a drop of the quarterly average to 981 tonnes per day. Even so, first quarter production hit 29,521 ounces, down 5% over a year ago, at cash costs of $544, both a little behind the annual production forecast of 110,000 to 120,000 ounces with cash costs at $460 to $500 per ounce. As a remark, I informed the original production forecast just as a reference, since the company withdrew 2020 operating guidance on March 25th, due to the uncertainties involving COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, at a realized average gold price of $1,615 per ounce in the quarter, revenue of Seabee operation came in at $44.7 million, up 22.7% over a year ago.

At Marigold mine, activities were not subject to interruptions due to the pandemic, but rather only social distancing controls and other protocols were implemented. At the end of the first quarter, production levels were up 10% over a year ago at 58,448 ounces, benefiting from operational improvements, offsetting lower grades in the period, with cash costs at $824 per ounce. This compares to original annual production forecast of 225,000 to 240,000 ounces, with cash costs at $780 to 810 per ounce. With realized gold price of $1,588 per ounce, Marigold segment revenue was up 27% over a year ago at $92.1 million.

Finally, operations at Puna produced 1.8 million ounces of silver, a sequential decrease of 17% and down 26% over a year ago, primarily due to the suspension of activities on March 20th, despite improved metal throughput during the period. Nonetheless, first quarter production was still 11% above Q1 2019 and also compares favorably with original annual forecast of 6 million to 7 million ounces of silver. Besides, the combined revenue of silver and other metals was $27.7 million, up 57% over a year ago. This large percentage increase was due to the unusual low volume of silver sold in Q1 2019, in addition to higher prices during the current quarter.

In aggregate, total revenue in the quarter was $164.5 million, 2.2% below estimations, but 30% over a year ago. Part of this small miss can be justified given the $8.7 million negative market-to-market impact on sales provisions, as silver prices dropped at the end of March. Since prices have recovered in the second quarter, part of that impact can be clawed back. Gross margin also surged, increasing 300 bps to 27% year-over-year, and operating income came in at $34.8 million, up 77% over a year ago, as G&A expenses decreased due to share-based compensations reversals. As a result, adjusted net income was $0.31 per share, 15% above expectations and increasing more than 100% compared to $0.14 in Q1 2019, driven by higher metal prices, but also solid operating performance.

Looking ahead, the restart of mine production at Seabee should probably occur before the end of June, as it will depend on the implementation of COVID-19 protocols and easing government restrictions. At Puna, as local government declared mining an essential business in April, the company is evaluating options to safely resume operations, which is expected in June or July. Meanwhile, production in the second quarter should be more heavily affected than in the first quarter, as only Marigold is operational for the time being.

In the meantime, during this winter season, SSR got one of the most successful exploration results ever, given high-grade, broad-width sulfide mineralization discoveries in Trenton Canyon and also in Valmy and Mackay, all belonging to Marigold operation, as well as greenfield drilling at Seabee. These discoveries will add to the existing SSR's mineral resources, reinforcing the growth potential of both Marigold and Seabee operations.

On the transaction front, on May 14, 2020, HRR announced its divestment from SilverCrest by C$90 million, securing a pre-tax gain of C$55 million over an 18-month period, further strengthening the company's balance sheet that finished the first quarter with $398 million of cash and debt of $230 million.

Last week's key event though was the proposed zero-premium merger, announced on May 11, 2020, between SSR and Alacer Gold, which will form a combined company with a market cap of nearly $4 billion and provide further diversification to shareholders by adding Alacer's operation in Europe to 3 existing SSR's operation across America, as illustrated below:

SSR-Mining-and-Alacer-Gold-Merger-Investor-Presentation

Financial Analysis and Valuation

Starting with the profitability analysis, after comparing SSR with the peer group, using as the reference the GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, we see that SSR's gross profit and EBITDA margins are near the peer group average. However, SSR's margins have increased at much faster pace than the peer group over the past 5 years, sitting in the first quintile. SSR's revenue growth rate has also been stronger than peers, but at a smaller difference, which is indicative that SSR's top tier margins growth top has been driven not only by top line growth, but also by operation efficiencies.

It is worth noting that, as illustrated on the table below, the future merger will offer to the combined entity a high margin and stable business coming from Alacer (ticker ASR) and also with efficient capital deployment, despite its lower top line growth profile, at least during the past 5-year period.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Moving to the valuation analysis, SSR trades at lower multiples, no matter which valuation multiple we choose (P/E Fwd: SSR 13.96 x Peers 26.77, EV/Revenue Fwd: SSR 2.63 x Peers 4.88, Price/Book: SSR 2.32 x Peers 2.51 and also the less conventional EV/Invested Capital: SSR 1.70 x Peers 2.16). As we can see, as we are working with several valuation metrics, we have the valuation gap spanning from as much as 47% to 7%. While it is a wide range for sure, it also give us additional confidence that SSR has indeed an upside relative to the peer group.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Meanwhile, Alacer's multiples are reasonably close to SSR and also much lower than the peer group, which is indicative to me of the upside potential of the combined company as well.

Furthermore, mines at SSR and Alacer still have a reasonable mine life left, SSR (Marigold: early 2030's and Seabee: 2024) and Alacer (2038), without mentioning reserves growth potential. Hence, I expect the merged operation should be able to deliver growth for many years to come. Therefore, I think it is unlikely a meaningful multiple compression going forward, absent a strong correction in gold prices.

Finally, the analysis of price action shows shares of SSR outperforming the bench market GDX over the 1-year period, while much of this came just from the daily move on May 15th, driven by quarterly earnings release. In addition, shares of RRS seem to have more room to sustain this uptrend trajectory, as prices have just broken January's resistance level. Meanwhile, just as reference, we can also see shares of Alacer outperforming SSR and GDX since the lows seen in late March. Going forward, prices of both companies though should move in tandem with each other until the merge become effective.

Source: YChart

Takeaway

In addition to the strong operational performance delivered by SSR, current price level of gold is going to be a strong driver to earnings growth, once production can resume shortly at Seabee and Puna. Furthermore, the merge with Alacer is a positive development for both companies, as it will offer diversification and potential efficiency synergies over time. That said, current attractive valuation of both companies should be a further catalyst for prices gain going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SSRM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.