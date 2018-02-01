ESG companies, also known as environmental, social, and governance companies, refers to three factors used to measure a company's sustainability and societal impact. Increasingly, investing in these companies is becoming popular, with these companies having a four-year growth of invested assets at 16% CAGR. That's promoted the stock price of many of these companies, with significant growth in the most recent bull market.

On the flip side, you have "sin stocks" or a group of companies that make money from exploiting human vices and weaknesses. Companies in this category like Altria (NYSE: MO) have significantly under performed in the most recent bull market. However, in the long-term, we feel that what drives shareholder returns is value. Evidence already is emerging of ESG stocks under performing the overall market and trading at a higher valuation.

The purpose of this portfolio is to model a $100,000 portfolio invested in companies that don't fall under the traditional ESG banner. We expect that this portfolio will generate above average shareholder returns due to it consisting of undervalued stocks. We will use various options trading strategies, given the current volatility in the market, to maximize income.

Portfolio Investments

Our portfolio will consist of investments in the following eight non-ESG investments:

ARLP (NASDAQ: ARLP) - Coal

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) - Oil

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) - Oil

Altria (NYSE: MO) - Tobacco

Anheuser-Busch - (NYSE: BUD) - Alcohol

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) - Financial

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) - Retail

Bayer (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:BAYRY) - Healthcare & Farming

Specifically, it's worth highlighting that we focused on companies that were worse in the E&S category instead of the G category. Being bad in the G category means bad governance, which tends to affect shareholders poorly. We want companies that might not be environmentally or sustainably the best, however, they still care about shareholders.

At the same time, we will not be investing 100% of the portfolio. We feel that making a call to invest 100% of a portfolio's value at any one time, such as when this article is published, is overly confident in the market at that one time. As a result, for this first article, as is evident in our portfolio below, we will only invest 25%.

Portfolio

Here's the initial portfolio. We will discuss the rationale in the next section.

Company Investment Dollar Value ARLP (NASDAQ: ARLP) - Coal 10 CASH SECURED PUT @ $2.5 strike for $0.62 w/ Jan. 21 expiration $1880 Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) - Oil 1 CASH SECURED PUT @ $45 strike for $6.38 w/ Jan. 21 expiration $3872 Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) - Oil 4 CASH SECURED PUT @ $8 strike for $1.73 w/ Jan. 21 expiration $2508 Altria (NYSE: MO) - Tobacco 1 CASH SECURED PUT @ $37.5 strike for $5.42 w/ Jan. 21 expiration $3208 Anheuser-Busch - (NYSE: BUD) - Alcohol 1 CASH SECURED PUT @ $40 strike for $4.95 w/ Jan. 21 expiration $3505 Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) - Financial 1 CASH SECURED PUT @ $25 strike for $3.95 w/ Jan. 21 expiration $2105 Walmart (NYSE: WMT) - Retail 25 shares @ $127.66 / share $3195 Bayer (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:BAYRY) - Healthcare & Farming 100 shares @ $16.55 $1655

* Option prices from midpoint of BID and ASK spread as of May 18, 2020 after market close. option prices can fluctuate significantly.

Total Invested Value: $21,928

Total Cash Position: $78,172

Annual Dividend: $107.10 (Walmart and Bayer only)

Portfolio Rationale

The above table highlights the portfolio that we want to start investing with. Right now, the heavily options weighted investment strategy means that the portfolio's dividend is <0.5%. We didn't use options for Bayer because it trades on the OTCMKTS and we didn't use options from Walmart because that requires a 100-share batch which would have made it too large a percent of the portfolio.

The purpose of this section below is to discuss two things. The first is why options? The second is why the above companies?

So why did we use options for six out of the eight positions. That's because, as an alternative to investing today, the cash provided for every single one of the options we utilized was more than 10% of our invested value. For many, it was more than 20%, with a peak of more than 30%. That's not the percent earned on an annualized basis, that's the percent earned over the next seven months.

If seven months from now, this $22,000 investment has turned into $27,000, but we own none of the stocks, we won't complain. On average, that's a much higher yield than we could get by investing in stocks specifically and it's thanks to the volatility provided by COVID-19. Why shouldn't we take advantage of that?

Now let's discuss why we invested in the stocks above. Each of the stocks meet three requirements:

1. Low ESG scores, meaning the company has been ignored by the market recently.

2. Low ratio of current price vs. mid-cycle P/E ratio. The exception here is Walmart, which has benefited from people seeking low costs in a COVID-19 world.

3. Respectable yields. Many of the companies in our portfolio, as a result of their relative under performance these past years, have a strong dividend yield which means strong cash flow from shares.

We've attempted to diversify, while meeting these criteria, across classic non-ESG sectors (coal, oil, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and financials). Many of these companies, or their subsidiaries, like Monsanto, are some of the most hated companies in the country. However, as discussed above, we believe that will lead to outsized shareholder returns.

Portfolio Risk

The single biggest risk to our non-ESG portfolio can be summed up into a single word. A word that strikes fear into the heart of capitalists everywhere: Regulation.

More to the point, companies that are not popular from an ESG point of view tend to be in that position because of some "social ill" which they cause. That could be anything from increased climate change, one of the largest issues of our time, to not properly paying what's viewed as a living wage to their employees, to any one of a number of other host of issues.

However, what's unanimously true is that these companies are unpopular with the public and many in government. That dramatically increases the chance of regulation affecting the company. Nowhere is this more evident than in the tobacco industry, where most recently, stock prices fluctuated over plans to change the nicotine levels in cigarettes and therefore their addictiveness.

It's incredibly difficult to price the risk of regulation for any one of the companies, however, as a group non ESG companies are more likely to have regulation concerns than ESG companies.

Conclusion

Specifically investing in non ESG companies is an incredibly interesting and risky proposition in some sense. It centers around the idea that, at the end of the day, what defines long-term shareholder rewards in the stock market isn't company size, or social benefit, but financials. Investors pay because they believe they can earn more on their money.

In this article, we highlight a sample ESG portfolio, starting by investing a percent of the money, while taking advantage of the various fluctuations in share prices. We believe that this portfolio will be able to outperform the broader market and plan to continue following it going forward. Let us know what you think in the comments below.