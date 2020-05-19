Pan American Silver is a reliable company that shows the right profile for a long-term investment in the gold and silver sector. However, PAAS seems overbought.

Revenue was $358.43 million this quarter, up 54.1% from the same quarter a year ago. A bit lower sequentially due to production disruption from the COVID-19.

Source: Pan American Silver Corp. Huaron Mine in Pasco, Peru.

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) delivered an impressive production again this quarter. I was concerned that the temporary mine suspensions experienced in South America and Mexico would have cut output more severely, and it was a sigh of relief. However, the full effect of the COVID-19 will be felt in the second quarter.

The gold assets acquired from Tahoe have again saved the day. Below are the gold and silver production for the first quarter attached to the Tahoe acquisition.

The investment thesis has not changed. Pan American Silver is a reliable company that shows the right profile for a long-term investment in the gold and silver sector. Furthermore, Escobal mine in Guatemala has a huge potential for the future growth of the company, and I am confident that the mine reopens at one point.

PAAS is now outperforming the VanEck Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Data by YCharts

Finally, as I have explained many times that it is crucial to trade short term about 30% of your position, it is vital to take advantage of the volatility. It is even more important now because I start to believe the entire gold sector is in overbought territory and will inevitably correct significantly at one point in H2 2020.

PAAS - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

Pan American Silver 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total revenue in $ Million 173.36 232.64 282.95 352.19 404.38 358.43 Net Income in $ Million -63.81 33.28 18.37 37.66 21.44 -76.81 EBITDA $ Million 19.19 94.41 75.34 134.66 135.76 57.18 EPS diluted in $/share -0.42 0.19 0.09 0.18 0.25 -0.37 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 11.93 -12.91 83.52 81.95 129.47 114.05 CapEx in $ Billion 42.30 40.88 66.26 49.89 50.32 55.75 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -30.37 -53.79 17.25 32.06 79.15 58.30 Total cash $ Million 212.51 121.56 138.82 177.02 238.34 239.17 Total debt in $ Million 1.3 349.8 365.2 360.5 316.21 299.23 Dividend per share in $ 0.035 0.035 0.035 0.035 0.05 0.05 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 153.54 176.59 209.57 209.73 209.87 209.98 Gold/Silver Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Gold Production K Oz 37.2 80.5 154.6 150.2 173.9 156.1 Silver Production M oz 6.127 6.125 6.474 6.665 6.622 5.561 AISC $/Oz by-product Silver 14.69 10.45 6.12 8.80 11.37 13.1 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,226 1,300 1,314 1,477 1,479 1,580 Silver price realized $/Oz 14.54 15.52 14.90 17.16 17.84 16.60

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Silver And Gold Production Details For The First Quarter of 2020

1 - Total Gold/Silver production

The total production of the new company created from the merger-acquisition is now in plain sight in 1Q'20, which is the third full quarter results. Gold production was 156.1K Au Oz, and silver production was 5.561 M Ag Oz. Also, the company produced Zinc, Lead, and Copper, as indicated below.

The Timmins West and Bell Creek gold mines in Canada have continued to operate at 90% of throughput capacity that has allowed the company to achieve close to the expected consolidated gold production for the quarter.

Silver production in Q1 was impacted principally by the suspension of the polymetallic silver mines in Peru, Huaron, and Morococha. The same issue at La Colorada silver where production was hit by lower-than-planned ore grades due to ventilation issues and decreased throughput from the COVID-19 measures to increase physical distancing.

We can see that Pan American Silver is now mainly a gold producer.

From the presentation

Pan American Silver: Financial Look

1 - Total revenue was $358.43 million in 1Q'20.

The Canadian company reported a first-quarter loss of $76.81 million ($0.37 earnings per share). From the presentation:

Net cash generated from operating activities in Q1 2020 of $114.1 million was one of the highest in the company's history.

Revenue was $358.43 million this quarter, up 54.1% from the same quarter a year ago.

The CEO said in the conference call:

The loss reflects a tax expense of $52.7 million, driven by a weakening of local currencies against the U.S. dollar on deferred tax liabilities, and non-cash $28.3 million investment loss primarily from unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on our interest in New Pacific Metals Corp. $16 million in current maintenance and $8.8 million loss on commodity and foreign currency contracts.

2020 outlook has been withdrawn due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 effects on production.

The CEO indicated that, given the level of uncertainty regarding a ramp-up to normal operations in Q1, the company withdrew guidance 2020. Pan American intends to provide revised guidance as soon as we have sufficient clarity to do so.

The old guidance was a production of 27.0 million to 28.5 million ounces of silver and 625,000 to 675,000 ounces of gold in 2020, but we should reduce it now for modeling purposes by about 10%.

Michael Steinmann, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The mining sector, particularly those with operations in Latin America, has been and continues to be severely impacted by COVID-19. Pan American immediately engaged its Crisis Response Team to manage the highly dynamic and disrupting cascade of events related to COVID-19.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $58.30 million in 1Q'20

Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus CapEx.

Free cash flow is not a significant component for the company due mainly to the fact that it is still in the process of integrating Tahoe Resources. However, as the integration is completed, we can see that the free cash flow is now significant.

The graph above indicates that the company managed a gain of $58.30 million in 1Q'20. The yearly free cash flow is a gain of $186.76 million.

3 - Net debt is $60.0 million in 4Q'19

Total debt was about $299.2 million, which includes $260 million drawn from the revolver facility (please see below).

Source: PAAS Presentation

Note: As a precautionary measure, the company drew $80 million on the credit facility in April to further improve liquidity with currently no plan to deploy these funds.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Pan American Silver's main takeaway is the management's response to the negative impact of the COVID-19 on its gold and silver production. The company made an effort to explain what has been done in response to the crisis.

I believe the full impact of the COVID-19 will be felt in the second quarter. However, the loss in production will be mainly compensated by the price of gold and silver that have been quite bullish.

Finally, the Escobal operation in Guatemala remains in care and maintenance as required on the mine's environmental management plan. The company is not expecting any progress regarding the ILO 169 consultation process, unfortunately. With silver turning now, bullish production of silver from Escobal would be a significant boost.

Technical Analysis

PAAS is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at about $27 and line support at $22.50. However, the long-term trend is a different ascending channel pattern with a support breakout early March. In this case, the ex-line support is now intermediate support, which is $25.

Thus, depending on the price of gold and silver, PAAS could be considered a limited buy at $25, assuming an uptrend on a bullish commodity price to $30, which is the long-term sell target. At the moment, I am not confident it is the right strategy, and I believe it is better to wait until PAAS retests $22 to accumulate slowly eventually.

The bearish scenario, which is unlikely at the moment, could push PAAS to its first lower resistance that I see around $17.

If the overall market turns bullish and the momentum continues, the gold price will eventually retrace significantly back under $1,650 per ounce or even below $1,600. In this case, gold stocks will dramatically retrace as well. The fall may be accelerated by the loss in production that many miners, including PAAS, are experiencing. Because PAAS has a significant output in silver, the fall may be reduced.

In general, I find the gold industry stretched now, and it would be a good idea to take a good part of your profit off the table and stay in cash for a while.

